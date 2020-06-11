BHU UET 2020 B.Com Registration – All about Application Process, Fee, Mode of Payment

Banaras Hindu University conducts BHU UET exam for admission to the B.Com undergraduate course. There are total 5,216 seats offered for admission to B. A., B. Sc. and B. Com programmes. Find out BHU UET registration process, application fee, and mode of fee payment process. Interested and eligible candidates can fill the application form online through the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) official website. It should be noted that the BHU UET B.Com application window was closed on March 12, 2020. BHU UET released B.Com application forms on January 30, 2020.

Let’s take a look at how to fill BHU UET application form, however, before that, it is also important to note the exam related events and its important dates. Below mentioned are important dates of BHU UET Exam registration.

BHU UET 2020 B.Com Exam – Registration Dates

Take a look at BHU UET 2020 registration dates as mentioned below:-

BHU UET B.com Events BHU UET Important Dates BHU UET application form releases January 30, 2020 BHU UET application window closes March 12, 2020 (EXTENDED) BHU UET application window finally closes March 12 (11 pm)- March 21, 2020 (11 pm)

How to fill BHU UET Application Form 2020?

BHU UET 2020 registration process is simple and easy to understand for the candidates. Application forms are available online and the registration process can be completed while sitting at home. Read the BHU UET online application process in order to appear for the undergraduate entrance test (B.Com course). Follow the steps mentioned below to fill out your B.Com application form for BHU UET 2020 exam.

Step 1 - Visit the official website of BHU and click on ‘Apply for Admission’ link available on the Home Page. Thereafter, click on ‘Register Yourself’ option to fill out the form.

Step 2 - Enter your personal details such as Email ID, password, personal details and click on ‘Sign up’ option.

Step 3 – Fill every detail related to your identification.

Step 4 – Select the course for which you wish to apply for the entrance exam. A drop down window will appear wherein you have to select the course

Step 5 – Filling up BHU UET 2020 application form with details such as academic qualifications, address etc.

Step 6 – Choose exam centres from the list of the locations mentioned in the application form. Choose the test location carefully as per your convenience and preference.

Step 7 - Upload the documents mentioned in the BHU UET 2020 application form along with one scanned copy of your coloured photographs and signature as the dimensions prescribed by the university.

Step 8 – Review your BHU UET application form 2020 carefully before submitting and then click on ‘Confirm and submit’.

Step 9 – Make Application fee payment online pay your BHU UET application fee online via Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking

BHU UET 2020 Application Form Fee

Here is BHU UET 2020 B.Com application form fee details. Applicants are required to pay the fee amount mentioned below while making the fee payment:-

Category Fees SC/ST/PC INR 300 (for one course) INR 200 for added courses Others INR 600(for one course) INR 400 for added courses

