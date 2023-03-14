CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2023: Important Revision Tips and Resources Here

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2023 Revision Tips: CBSE Class 10 board exam 2022-23 candidates will be appearing in their Social Science board exam tomorrow. The students have about a day’s time to revise. Check important revision tips for CBSE Class 10th SST Exam 2023 here.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2023 Revision Tips: Class 10th students of the CBSE board are going to appear for their Social Science paper tomorrow at 10.30 AM. As students have about a day left for the exam, we have provided here the most important revision tips for CBSE Class 10 Social Science board exams 2023. Using these, students can ensure that they are ready to ace their exam tomorrow.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2023

CBSE Class 10 Social Science board exam will be conducted for 80 marks.

15 minutes will be allotted for students to read the questions.

3 hours of time will be given to attempt the paper.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam Question Paper Structure

The CBSE Class 10 Social Science question paper 2022-23 would consist of 39 questions in 5 sections. All questions would be compulsory. However, an internal choice would be provided in some questions.

Section A would consist of 20 objective-type questions carrying 1 mark each.

Section B would consist of 6 Very Short questions carrying 02 marks each.

Section C would consist of 7 Short Answer type questions carrying 03 marks each.

Section D would consist of 3 Long Answer type questions carrying 05 marks each.

Section E would consist of 3 source-based/case-based units of assessment of 04 marks each with sub-parts.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Revision Tips for 2023 Board Exam

These exam preparation tips will help you in the last-minute preparation.

1: Check Social Science Syllabus and DELETED Syllabus

Make sure that you are studying everything that will be evaluated in the exam while not studying anything that is removed from the curriculum.

Check CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2022-23 and CBSE Class 10 Social Science DELETED Syllabus 2022-23

2: Check CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper and Solution

Check CBSE Class 10 Social Science Solved Sample Paper 2022-23 to understand what are the types of questions that can be asked and how to answer those questions in order to score full marks.

3: Check CBSE Class 10 Social Science Topper Answer Sheet

Check CBSE Class 10 Social Science Topper Answer Sheet to see how the past year's topper of the SST paper formulated and presented their answer to top the subject.

4: REVISE

Revision is the key to success. To help you in last-minute revision, we have presented below the most important last-minute revision questions.

5: Solve CBSE’s Additional Practice Questions

Lastly, solve the practice questions given by CBSE board for the last minute practise that each candidate of CBSE Board exam needs. Solving CBSE Class 10 Social Science Practice Paper 2023 with Answers, Download PDF will help you in acing your SST Board exam 2023.

