IBSAT Exam Pattern 2020 - Know Exam Duration, Sections, Questions, Marking Scheme

IBSAT Exam Pattern 2020 - ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education is responsible for prescribing the exam pattern of ICFAI Business School Aptitude Test (IBSAT). Candidates aspiring to take the IBSAT entrance exam must be familiar with the IBSAT exam pattern in order to perform well in the management entrance exam. It will also help aspirants strategise their preparation according to the exam pattern of IBSAT 2018. Generally, the IBSAT exam pattern remains more or less similar. According to the IBSAT exam pattern 2018, the test will be conducted in online mode only that has to be completed in 120 minutes. IBSAT 2020 registrations had commenced on July 1, 2020 and will continue up to December 16, 2020. Those aspiring to take the IBSAT 2020 can register before the stipulated time.

In this article, we bring to you detailed information on the IBSAT exam pattern including the total number of questions and marking scheme among others.

IBSAT 2020 - Important Dates

Before we bring to you the exam pattern of IBSAT 2020, let us first take a look at the events that candidates are likely to come across during and after the IBSAT exam.

IBSAT 2020 Important Dates

S No Events Important Dates 1 IBSAT Registration Start July 1, 2020 2 IBSAT Registration End December 16, 2020 3 IBSAT Exam date December 26 & 27, 2020 4 IBSAT Result First week of January 2021

IBSAT Exam Pattern 2020

According to the exam pattern of IBSAT 2020, the exam is divided into four sections namely Data Adequacy & Data Interpretation, Verbal Ability, Quantitative Techniques and Reading Comprehension. The duration of IBSAT 2020 exam is 120 minutes and is conducted in computer-based mode.

The table given below displays the structure of IBSAT 2020 exam:

IBSAT 2020 Exam Pattern

S No Section Number of Questions 1 Data Adequacy & Data Interpretation 30 2 Verbal Ability 50 3 Quantitative Techniques 30 4 Reading Comprehension 30 Total 140

Each aforementioned section will have 30 questions in each except the Verbal Ability section that will have the maximum number of questions- a total of 50. IBSAT 2020 exam will have a total of 140 questions to be answered by candidates.

Marking Scheme- As per the marking scheme of IBSAT 2020, each correct answer will be awarded 1 mark. Fortunately, there is no negative mark for an incorrect answer. This means a candidate can answer as many questions as possible without fear of negative marking.

Given the IBSAT exam pattern and the number of questions are likely to remain more or less similar to previous year. If any, the exam pattern will be updated right here. However, candidates are advised to stay updated with any changes in the IBSAT 2020 exam. To know more on IBSAT, stay tuned to www.jagranjosh.com

