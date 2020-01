KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT परीक्षा के पिछले वर्ष के प्रश्न-पत्रों को डाउनलोड करें

Previous Year Papers Links

KVS PGT 2018 Paper Click to get Paper with Answers

KVS TGT 2018 Paper Click to get Paper with Answers

KVS PRT 2018 Paper Click to get Paper with Answers

TGT 2017 Exam Paper

Click here to get the answers



PRT 2016 Paper Click here to get the answers

TGT 2013 Exam Paper DOWNLOAD PDF

PGT Biology 2014 Click here to get Answers

Important Pedagogy Questions Click here to PRACTICE

Important Computer Knowledge Questions Click here to PRACTICE

Important Reasoning Questions Click here to PRACTICE

Important General English Questions Click here to PRACTICE

Important Current Affairs Questions Click here to PRACTICE

Important General Knowledge Questions Click here to PRACTICE

PGT TGT (Maths) 2013 DOWNLOAD PDF

PRT PGT TGT (History) 2013 DOWNLOAD PDF

PRT TGT (Sanskrit) 2013 DOWNLOAD PDF

PRT TGT (Social Studies) 2013 DOWNLOAD PDF

PGT TGT (English) 2011 DOWNLOAD PDF

PRT TGT PGT (Current Affairs) DOWNLOAD PDF