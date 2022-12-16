RRB Allahabad Group D Result 2022: Release Date, Cut Off & Merit List

RRB Allahabad Group D Result 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (Allahabad) will upload the Group D Exam Result soon on its zonal website. Candidates can check RRB Allahabad Result Date, Cut-Off Marks and Other Details.

RRB Allahabad Group D Result 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Allahabad is going to release the result of the exam Group D Exam held under RRC CEN 01/2019 (Level -1 Posts). RRB Group D Result Link can be released on or before 24 December 2022. The board will prepare a list of the candidates selected in the exam for next round of recruitment which is Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The candidates who appeared in RRC Group D Exam for Allahabad Location would be able to download by visiting the website of RRB Allahabad i.e. rrbald.gov.in.

Meanwhile, the applicants can check the expected cut-off marks and other important information related RRC CEN Group 1 Result in this article below:

RRB Allahabad Group D Result 2022: Check RRB Group D Allahabad Result and PET Date

The Candidates can see the table below to know the RRB Ajmer Group D Result and PET dates.:

RRB Group D Result Events RRB Group D Result Dates RRB Allahabad Group D Exam Date August 17 to October 11, 2022 RRB Allahabad Group D Result Date Before December 24, 2022 RRB Allahabad Group D PET Dates January 2023 RRB Allahabad Group D PET Result March 2023

RRB Allahabad Group D Cut off 2022: What is cut off Score of RRB Allahabad Group D

The board will also upload RRB Group D Allahabad cut off Marks 2022 along with the result. The RRB Allahabad Group D cutoff marks are the qualifying marks that are secured by candidates to get qualified for the round scheduled to be held in January 2023

RRB Allahabad Group D Previous Year Cut Off Marks

The category wise RRB Group D Allahabad cutoff marks will be updated soon by the examination authority. Candidates can check below The post-wise RRB Group D Allahabad cutoff marks for 2018-19 for all categories from the table given below:

Category OBC/NCL SC UR ST Community 69.7874 62.92684 74.57579 50.12207 Ex-servicemen 30.04608 32.55328 40.00081 33.86401 CCAA in Railways 30.3426 30.7159 41.16811 36.44781

RRB Allahabad Group D Scorecard 2022: Steps to Download

In addition to cut off mark and merit list, the board will upload the marks of all the candidates appeared in the RRB Group D Exam. Candidates need to download the RRB Group D Allahabad Scorecard 2022 by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website- http://rrbald.gov.in Click on the final scorecard link Enter the roll number, date of birth and security code Download the RRB Group D Allahabad Scorecard

RRB Allahabad Group D Qualifying Marks 2022: What is Qualifying of RRB Allahabad Group D

The RRB Allahabad Group D qualifying marks for different categories are given below.

Category Qualifying marks (In percent) UR 40 EWS 40 OBC (Non Creamy Layer) 30 SC and ST 30

How to Calculate RRB Group D Allahabad Scores?

RRB Group D Allahabad scores are calculated based on the number of correct and incorrect answers given by candidates. As per the revised RRB Group D normalisation formula, the marks obtained in the exam are calculated based on an average score of the top one percent of the candidates considering all the exam shifts. The RRB Group D marks are calculated up to five decimal places. RRB Group D normalisation of marks is done as the exams are conducted in multiple sessions.

How to Check RRB Allahabad Group D Result 2022: Stepwise Procedure to Download Result

The stepwise procedure to download RRB Allahabad Group D results 2022 is mentioned below. Along with this, candidates can also find the direct link to download RRB Allahabad Group D Result 2022.

Visit the official website- rrbald.gov.in Click on the ‘RRB Allahabad Group D Result Link' RRB Allahabad Group D result will open as a PDF Look out for your roll number in the result PDF Download the RRB Group D result PDF

The RRB Group D Exam was held in five phases i.e. from 17th August to 11th October 2022. The board has a total of 1,03,769 vacancies for various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways like Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments.