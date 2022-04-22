RRB Group D 2022 Apprentice Recruitment Update (RRC CEN 01/2019): No Physical Efficiency Test for CCAAs, Weightage for NCVT Marks

RRB Group D 2022 Apprentice Recruitment Update (RRC CEN 01/2019): Railway Recruitment Board has notified that Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs) will be exempted from Physical Efficiency Test & weightage will be given to NCVT Marks under RRB Group D Level-1 Recruitment.

RRB Group D 2022 Apprentice Recruitment Update (RRC CEN 01/2019): Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is going to fill up 103769 Vacancies on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) this year for the recruitment of Level-1 Posts of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways. Amongst the 103769 Vacancies, 20734 Vacancies will be filled through CCAAs (Course Completed Act Apprentices). More than 1.15 crore candidates applied for the RRB Group D Recruitment as per the official data. Railway Recruitment Board is going to conduct RRB Group D 2022 Exam tentatively from July 2022 onwards in multiple phases. Let’s look at Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs) Detail:

RRB Group D Level-1 Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notice Released

With reference to the Detailed Centralized Employment Notice (CEN) No. RRC-01/2019 published on the official websites of RRBs, following changes are made:

S.No. Item No. To be Read as/Amended as 1 Para 12.0 RAILWAY ACT APPRENTICES (Page 17,18) of detailed CEN Add New Para 12.4: The Course Completed Act Apprentices will be given due weightage for the marks obtained in National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) examination such that one third of the marks in preparation of the final merit list after conduct of CBT shall be based on the marks obtained in National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) examination. 2 Para 12.0 RAILWAY ACT APPRENTICES (Page 17,18) & Para 14.2 PHYSICAL EFFCIENCY TEST (PET) (Page 19, 20) of detailed CEN Add New Para 12.5: The Course Completed Act Apprentices will be exempted from Physical Efficiency Test. Add New Note (3) under Para 14.2: The Course Completed Act Apprentices will be exempted from Physical Efficiency Test.

Ministry of Railways earlier released a notification dated 9th February 2022 that included issues of Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs) trained in Railways in the “Terms of Reference” of the Committee constituted on 26th January 2022. In terms of Section 22 of Apprentices Act, it has now been decided as follows:

CCAAs trained in Railway Establishments will be given due weightage for the training done by them in Railways Establishments in preparation of the final merit list after conduct of CBT for Level-1 recruitment.

RRB Group D 2022 Level-1 20734 Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs) Vacancies

The vacancies to be filled from among the Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs) trained in Railway Establishments and possessing National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) is separately indicated in the table below:

RRB Group D Level-1 2019 Vacancies: Zonewise & Categorywise Details S. No Railway UR SC ST OBC EWS Total Vacancy ExSM CCAA* PwBD Back-PwBD 1 Central Railway 3597 1398 759 2656 935 9345 1870 1870 449 0 2 East Central Railway 1369 555 325 956 358 3563 713 713 166 0 3 East Coast Railway 1034 412 198 653 258 2555 510 510 105 0 4 Eastern Railway, CLW & Metro 4926 1461 775 2619 1087 10873 2175 2175 589 5 5 North Central Railway and DLW 2080 678 317 1175 474 4730 948 948 145 6 6 North Eastern Railway, MCF and RDSO 1570 615 307 1107 403 4002 802 802 157 0 7 North Western Railway 2132 814 384 1393 526 5249 1049 1049 324 0 8 Northeast Frontier Railway 1119 449 226 809 291 2894 575 575 144 0 9 Northern Railway, DMW and RCF 5144 2017 1031 3644 1317 13153 2630 2630 626 0 10 South Central Railway 3663 1432 722 2577 934 9328 1867 1867 125 0 11 South East Central Railway 797 219 115 366 167 1664 333 333 84 0 12 South Eastern Railway 1933 738 361 1305 482 4914 965 965 215 95 13 South Western Railway and RWF 2745 1138 557 2006 715 7167 1433 1433 193 6 14 Southern Railway and ICF 4363 1353 787 2118 958 9579 1914 1914 222 0 15 West Central Railway 0.15 633 308 1080 402 4019 804 804 226 0 16 Western Railway 4287 1647 812 2914 1074 10734 2146 2146 556 0 Grand Total 42355 15559 7984 27378 10381 103769 20734 20734 4326 112 *Vacancies under Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAA) are applicable to Apprentices trained in Railway Establishments only

Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs) will be in the nature of horizontal reservation as in the case of persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBDs) and Ex-Servicemen. However, unlike in the case of PwBDs, there will be no carry forward of the unfilled vacancies, to be filled by this mechanism. In case of shortfall, the vacant slots shall be filled from others in the combined merit list. The candidate should submit the NAC certificate issued by NCVT during document verification failing which he/she shall not be eligible for reservation as CCAA (trained in Railway Establishment) under this provision.