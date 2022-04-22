RRB Group D 2022 Apprentice Recruitment Update (RRC CEN 01/2019): No Physical Efficiency Test for CCAAs, Weightage for NCVT Marks

RRB Group D 2022 Apprentice Recruitment Update (RRC CEN 01/2019): Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is going to fill up 103769 Vacancies on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) this year for the recruitment of Level-1 Posts of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways. Amongst the 103769 Vacancies, 20734 Vacancies will be filled through CCAAs (Course Completed Act Apprentices). More than 1.15 crore candidates applied for the RRB Group D Recruitment as per the official data. Railway Recruitment Board is going to conduct RRB Group D 2022 Exam tentatively from July 2022 onwards in multiple phases. Let’s look at Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs) Detail:
RRB Group D Level-1 Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notice Released
With reference to the Detailed Centralized Employment Notice (CEN) No. RRC-01/2019 published on the official websites of RRBs, following changes are made:
|
S.No.
|
Item No.
|
To be Read as/Amended as
|
1
|
Para 12.0 RAILWAY ACT APPRENTICES (Page 17,18) of detailed CEN
|
Add New Para 12.4:
The Course Completed Act Apprentices will be given due weightage for the marks obtained in National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) examination such that one third of the marks in preparation of the final merit list after conduct of CBT shall be based on the marks obtained in National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) examination.
|
2
|
Para 12.0 RAILWAY ACT APPRENTICES (Page 17,18) & Para 14.2 PHYSICAL EFFCIENCY TEST (PET) (Page 19, 20) of detailed CEN
|
Add New Para 12.5:
The Course Completed Act Apprentices will be exempted from Physical Efficiency Test.
Add New Note (3) under Para 14.2:
The Course Completed Act Apprentices will be exempted from Physical Efficiency Test.
Ministry of Railways earlier released a notification dated 9th February 2022 that included issues of Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs) trained in Railways in the “Terms of Reference” of the Committee constituted on 26th January 2022. In terms of Section 22 of Apprentices Act, it has now been decided as follows:
- CCAAs trained in Railway Establishments will be given due weightage for the training done by them in Railways Establishments in preparation of the final merit list after conduct of CBT for Level-1 recruitment.
- CCAAs trained in Railway Establishments will be exempted from Physical Efficiency Test.
RRB Group D 2022 Level-1 20734 Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs) Vacancies
The vacancies to be filled from among the Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs) trained in Railway Establishments and possessing National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) is separately indicated in the table below:
|
RRB Group D Level-1 2019 Vacancies: Zonewise & Categorywise Details
|
S. No
|
Railway
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Total Vacancy
|
ExSM
|
CCAA*
|
PwBD
|
Back-PwBD
|
1
|
Central Railway
|
3597
|
1398
|
759
|
2656
|
935
|
9345
|
1870
|
1870
|
449
|
0
|
2
|
East Central Railway
|
1369
|
555
|
325
|
956
|
358
|
3563
|
713
|
713
|
166
|
0
|
3
|
East Coast Railway
|
1034
|
412
|
198
|
653
|
258
|
2555
|
510
|
510
|
105
|
0
|
4
|
Eastern Railway, CLW & Metro
|
4926
|
1461
|
775
|
2619
|
1087
|
10873
|
2175
|
2175
|
589
|
5
|
5
|
North Central Railway and DLW
|
2080
|
678
|
317
|
1175
|
474
|
4730
|
948
|
948
|
145
|
6
|
6
|
North Eastern Railway, MCF and RDSO
|
1570
|
615
|
307
|
1107
|
403
|
4002
|
802
|
802
|
157
|
0
|
7
|
North Western Railway
|
2132
|
814
|
384
|
1393
|
526
|
5249
|
1049
|
1049
|
324
|
0
|
8
|
Northeast Frontier Railway
|
1119
|
449
|
226
|
809
|
291
|
2894
|
575
|
575
|
144
|
0
|
9
|
Northern Railway, DMW and RCF
|
5144
|
2017
|
1031
|
3644
|
1317
|
13153
|
2630
|
2630
|
626
|
0
|
10
|
South Central Railway
|
3663
|
1432
|
722
|
2577
|
934
|
9328
|
1867
|
1867
|
125
|
0
|
11
|
South East Central Railway
|
797
|
219
|
115
|
366
|
167
|
1664
|
333
|
333
|
84
|
0
|
12
|
South Eastern Railway
|
1933
|
738
|
361
|
1305
|
482
|
4914
|
965
|
965
|
215
|
95
|
13
|
South Western Railway and RWF
|
2745
|
1138
|
557
|
2006
|
715
|
7167
|
1433
|
1433
|
193
|
6
|
14
|
Southern Railway and ICF
|
4363
|
1353
|
787
|
2118
|
958
|
9579
|
1914
|
1914
|
222
|
0
|
15
|
West Central Railway
|
0.15
|
633
|
308
|
1080
|
402
|
4019
|
804
|
804
|
226
|
0
|
16
|
Western Railway
|
4287
|
1647
|
812
|
2914
|
1074
|
10734
|
2146
|
2146
|
556
|
0
|
Grand Total
|
42355
|
15559
|
7984
|
27378
|
10381
|
103769
|
20734
|
20734
|
4326
|
112
|
*Vacancies under Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAA) are applicable to Apprentices trained in Railway Establishments only
Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs) will be in the nature of horizontal reservation as in the case of persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBDs) and Ex-Servicemen. However, unlike in the case of PwBDs, there will be no carry forward of the unfilled vacancies, to be filled by this mechanism. In case of shortfall, the vacant slots shall be filled from others in the combined merit list. The candidate should submit the NAC certificate issued by NCVT during document verification failing which he/she shall not be eligible for reservation as CCAA (trained in Railway Establishment) under this provision.