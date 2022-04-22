RRB Group D 2022 Apprentice Recruitment Update (RRC CEN 01/2019): No Physical Efficiency Test for CCAAs, Weightage for NCVT Marks

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

RRB Group D 2022 Apprentice Recruitment Update (RRC CEN 01/2019): Railway Recruitment Board has notified that Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs) will be exempted from Physical Efficiency Test & weightage will be given to NCVT Marks under RRB Group D Level-1 Recruitment.

Created On: Apr 22, 2022 18:19 IST
RRB Group D 2022 Apprentice Recruitment Update (RRC CEN 01/2019): Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is going to fill up 103769 Vacancies on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) this year for the recruitment of Level-1 Posts of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways. Amongst the 103769 Vacancies, 20734 Vacancies will be filled through CCAAs (Course Completed Act Apprentices).  More than 1.15 crore candidates applied for the RRB Group D Recruitment as per the official data. Railway Recruitment Board is going to conduct RRB Group D 2022 Exam tentatively from July 2022 onwards in multiple phases. Let’s look at Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs) Detail:

With reference to the Detailed Centralized Employment Notice (CEN) No. RRC-01/2019 published on the official websites of RRBs, following changes are made:

S.No.

Item No.

To be Read as/Amended as

1

Para 12.0 RAILWAY ACT APPRENTICES (Page 17,18) of detailed CEN

Add New Para 12.4:

The Course Completed Act Apprentices will be given due weightage for the marks obtained in National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) examination such that one third of the marks in preparation of the final merit list after conduct of CBT shall be based on the marks obtained in National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) examination.

2

Para 12.0 RAILWAY ACT APPRENTICES (Page 17,18) & Para 14.2 PHYSICAL EFFCIENCY TEST (PET) (Page 19, 20) of detailed CEN

Add New Para 12.5:

The Course Completed Act Apprentices will be exempted from Physical Efficiency Test.

Add New Note (3) under Para 14.2:

The Course Completed Act Apprentices will be exempted from Physical Efficiency Test.

Ministry of Railways earlier released a notification dated 9th February 2022 that included issues of Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs) trained in Railways in the “Terms of Reference” of the Committee constituted on 26th January 2022. In terms of Section 22 of Apprentices Act, it has now been decided as follows:

  • CCAAs trained in Railway Establishments will be given due weightage for the training done by them in Railways Establishments in preparation of the final merit list after conduct of CBT for Level-1 recruitment.
  • CCAAs trained in Railway Establishments will be exempted from Physical Efficiency Test.

RRB Group D 2022 Level-1 20734 Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs) Vacancies

The vacancies to be filled from among the Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs) trained in Railway Establishments and possessing National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) is separately indicated in the table below:

RRB Group D Level-1 2019 Vacancies: Zonewise & Categorywise Details

S. No

Railway

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Total Vacancy

ExSM

CCAA*

PwBD

Back-PwBD

1

Central Railway

3597

1398

759

2656

935

9345

1870

1870

449

0

2

East Central Railway

1369

555

325

956

358

3563

713

713

166

0

3

East Coast Railway

1034

412

198

653

258

2555

510

510

105

0

4

Eastern Railway, CLW & Metro

4926

1461

775

2619

1087

10873

2175

2175

589

5

5

North Central Railway and DLW

2080

678

317

1175

474

4730

948

948

145

6

6

North Eastern Railway, MCF and RDSO

1570

615

307

1107

403

4002

802

802

157

0

7

North Western Railway

2132

814

384

1393

526

5249

1049

1049

324

0

8

Northeast Frontier Railway

1119

449

226

809

291

2894

575

575

144

0

9

Northern Railway, DMW and RCF

5144

2017

1031

3644

1317

13153

2630

2630

626

0

10

South Central Railway

3663

1432

722

2577

934

9328

1867

1867

125

0

11

South East Central Railway

797

219

115

366

167

1664

333

333

84

0

12

South Eastern Railway

1933

738

361

1305

482

4914

965

965

215

95

13

South Western Railway and RWF

2745

1138

557

2006

715

7167

1433

1433

193

6

14

Southern Railway and ICF

4363

1353

787

2118

958

9579

1914

1914

222

0

15

West Central Railway

0.15

633

308

1080

402

4019

804

804

226

0

16

Western Railway

4287

1647

812

2914

1074

10734

2146

2146

556

0

Grand Total

42355

15559

7984

27378

10381

103769

20734

20734

4326

112

*Vacancies under Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAA) are applicable to Apprentices trained in Railway Establishments only

Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs) will be in the nature of horizontal reservation as in the case of persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBDs) and Ex-Servicemen. However, unlike in the case of PwBDs, there will be no carry forward of the unfilled vacancies, to be filled by this mechanism. In case of shortfall, the vacant slots shall be filled from others in the combined merit list. The candidate should submit the NAC certificate issued by NCVT during document verification failing which he/she shall not be eligible for reservation as CCAA (trained in Railway Establishment) under this provision.

