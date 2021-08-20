RRB NTPC 2021 Fee of Rs. 50 Per Question Objected: Check How to Raise Objection after viewing CBT-1 Answer Key, Question Paper, Response Sheet till 23rd August

RRB NTPC 2021 Fee of Rs. 50 Per Question Objected: Railway Recruitment Board has released the official Answer Key of RRB NTPC CBT-1 2021 Exam at its official Regional websites. Check how to raise objections and view Answer Key, Question Paper & Response Sheet till 23 rd August (23:59 Hrs).

RRB NTPC 2021 Fee of Rs. 50 Per Question Objected: Railway Recruitment Board has released the official answer key of RRB NTPC CBT-1 Exam held from 28th December 2020 to 31st July 2021 in total 7 Phases for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies under Non-Technical Popular Categories like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways.

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Answer Key Viewing

Candidates who appeared in the RRB NTPC CBT-1 2021 Exam can view their question papers, responses, and answer keys from 16th August 2021 (20:00 Hrs) to 23rd August 2021 (23:59 Hrs) from the link given below:

Direct Link to View RRB NTPC CBT-1 Answer Keys

Candidates are required to fill in the Registration Number and Date of Birth in DD-MM-YYYY format to view the answer keys. A lot of representations were received from candidates on forgotten Roll Numbers and missing e-call letters. A link has been provided on the Login page (https://rrbntpc.onlinereg.in/) to retrieve the Roll Number through Registration No and Date of Birth (DOB). All the candidates who have represented through E-mails and help desks etc. are requested to use the link for retrieval of their Roll Number.

CEN-01/2019(NTPC Posts) - Link for updating Bank Account details for fee refund of CBT-I. This link will be live from 11th August 2021 10.00 hrs. to 31st August 2021 23.59 hrs.

How to Raise Objection against RRB NTPC CBT-1 Answer Key till 23rd August 2021?

After viewing the details as above, objections if any regarding the questions, options, and keys published can be raised by the candidates for which the time schedule, fee, and procedure is given below:

Time Schedule for Raising Objection and Viewing Answer Key, Question Paper, Responses

Activity Date & Time Viewing of the Question Paper, Responses and Keys 16th August 2021, 20:00 hrs onwards Raising of objections against the Questions, Options

and Keys and online fee payment 18th August 2021, 20:00 hrs onwards Closing of the Viewing of Question paper, Objection raising and payment window 23rd August 2021 at 23:59 hrs

FEE of Rs. 50 Per Question Objected

The prescribed fee for raising an objection is Rs.50/- plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the Fee Paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment. NOTE: For Payment Using Debit Cards:

1. All Bank Rupay Debit Cards are allowed.

2. SBI VISA/Master debit cards are allowed.

3. Other bank VISA/Master debit cards CANNOT BE USED.

Procedure for Raising Objections

Step-1: After logging in to view the answer sheet, candidates can view their Question Paper and the response by clicking on the button ‘Question Paper & Response’.

Step-2: While reviewing the question paper and answer sheet, candidates can raise objection(s) by clicking on the button ‘Raise Objection’ placed near the respective question.

Step-3: This will open an objection page where they can choose the type of objection from the drop-down option and fill in the supporting details Documents for the purpose of Reference/Explanation. It should be noted that candidates can raise an objection for only one question at a time and make the payment.

Step-4: Click on the "Pay Now" button to make the payment for the selected objection. A payment of Rs. 50/- plus applicable Bank Service Charges have to be made for every objection raised.

Step-5: On completion of successful payment, the objection will get recorded and will be redirected to the "Objection Summary" Page. The same procedure shall be adopted for raising subsequent objections.

Candidates are advised to raise objection(s), if any, well before the final date and time i.e. 23rd August 2021 at 23:59 Hrs after which no representation from the candidates on the questions/options/key, etc. will be entertained.