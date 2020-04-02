SBI Clerk Mains Exam & Prelims Result 2020 Postponed @sbi.co.in: Check New Exam Date & Notification

State Bank of India has postponed the SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date 2020 and SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2020 due to the outbreak of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in India. The SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 result was expected to be announced in the last week of March 2020 and the Mains exam was scheduled to be held on 19th April 2020. However, due to the increasing spread of COVID-19 cases, the SBI had to postpone the exam date as well as result date. The information regarding the new SBI Clerk Mains exam date and the release of Prelims Result will be published at sbi.co.in. Candidates have been advised to visit the official website on frequent intervals to know about the updates.

In this article, we have shared the official notification PDF of the SBI in regard with the postponement of the Mains exam along with the direct link on which candidates can check the recent updates about the SBI Clerk (Junior Associates) Recruitment 2020 exams. The SBI Clerk Prelims exam was held in the month of February and March 2020. Lakhs of candidates appeared for the exam to fetch recruitment in the largest public sector lender SBI. The SBI aims to fill around 8000 vacancies of Clerks in the bank through this recruitment drive.

Let's have a look at the official notification of the SBI Clerk Prelims Result & Mains Exam Date postponement:

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Notification PDF - Direct Link

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2020

The SBI Clerk Prelims Result is now expected to be released by the end of April 2020. Candidates who will be able to secure the SBI Clerk Cut Off 2020 for the prelims exam will be declared as passed in the exam and will get shortlisted for the SBI Clerk Mains Exam. The SBI Clerk Cut off will be decided on the basis of - total number of vacancies, number of candidates appearing for the exam and difficulty level of the Prelims exam. to know the expected cut off marks of the prelims exam, visit the link mentioned below:

SBI Clerk Cut Off 2020: Expected Cut off Marks for GEN/OBC/SC/ST

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date 2020

The SBI Clerk Mains exam is highly expected to be held in the month of May 2020 after the declaration of Prelims Result. Candidates who will be declared passed in the prelims exam will be called for the Mains exam. It is compulsory for the candidates to fetch the cut off marks in each stage to qualify for the final round and get recruited in the State Bank of India.

SBI Clerk Mains Syllabus 2020

In the SBI Clerk Mains 2020 exam, candidates will be asked questions from General English, General/Financial Awareness, Reasoning/Computer Aptitude and Quantitative Aptitude. Have a look at the brief details about the Mains exam below:

Questions will be asked in Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) format

Questions will be set in bilingual language- English and Hindi

There will be a separate sectional timing for each section

There is negative marking of 1/4th marks for wrong answers

To know the detailed syllabus of the mains exam, visit the given link:

SBI Clerk Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2020