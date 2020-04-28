SRCC GBO 2020 Exam Pattern | Know Exam Mode, Duration, Section, Marking Scheme

Sri Ram College of Commerce conducts a post-graduate level entrance exam, popularly known as SRCC GBO where GBO stands for Global Business Operations, that grants admission to SRCC GBO course. It is a 1 year full-time PG Diploma course for which the exam is organized in the month of February every year. In this article, you will read about the SRCC GBO exam pattern and all the details related to it. The article will provide you comprehensive information about the exam structure such as SRCC GBO exam mode, exam duration, no. of section, type of questions, marking scheme and much more.

Aspirants are advised to carefully read the SRCC GBO 2020 exam pattern to make note of every detail. A thorough study of SRCC GBO exam pattern will help you prepare an effective exam preparation strategy. Read the exam pattern to crack SRCC GBO exam in first attempt:-

SRCC GBO 2020 Exam Pattern

Mode of Examination – SRCC conducts GBO exam through online mode i.e. it is a computer-based for which candidates need to appear at the designated test center mentioned in the SRCC GBO admit card.

Exam Duration – Candidates will get 120 minutes or 2 hours to solve the questions in the exam. It is important to practice for the exam through the Mock tests.

No. of Sections – There are four sections in the SRCC GBO exam namely Quantitative Ability, English Comprehension and Language Ability, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning. Practice questions from each section to build understanding of each topic.

Type of Questions – SRCC GBO entrance exam will test your aptitude through objective-type questions. There are MCQs with 4 options each and candidates have to select the right option among the 4 choices given in the question.

No. of Questions – There are a total of 160 questions in the exam. As mentioned earlier, with 4 sections, candidates will have to solve 40 questions in each section to crack the GBO entrance exam.

Marking Scheme – Considering the GBO marking scheme, for each correct answer, candidate will earn +4 marks and for each incorrect option, -1 will be deducted. Overall SRCC GBO is a 640 marks exam and candidate will face negative marking for each incorrect answer attempted in the exam.

SRCC GBO 2020 Exam Pattern Highlights

Take a look at summarised SRCC GBO 2020 exam pattern mentioned as under:-

Exam Components SRCC GBO Exam Pattern Exam Conducting Body Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University Mode of Exam Online/Computer-based Exam Exam Duration 120 minutes Type of Questions Objective Type (MCQs) No. of Questions 160 questions (40 question in each section) No. of Sections 4 sections Marking Scheme +4 for correct option -1 for incorrect option

To read more articles about BBA entrance exams, colleges, courses, keep visiting Jagranjosh.com!