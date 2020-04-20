SRCC GBO 2020 Exam Syllabus | Read Section-wise Detailed GBO syllabus

SRCC GBO 2020 Exam Syllabus - SRCC Global Business Operations Entrance Exam (SRCC GBO Entrance Exam) is a Post Graduate Diploma Course that offers specialization in Global Business Operations. It is a two-year full time course offered by Shri Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi. Applicants interested to seek admission in the SRCC GBO course need to appear for an online entrance exam conducted by SRCC to shortlist the best candidates for the further rounds of selection.

The entrance exam for admission to the PG level course is popularly known as SRCC GBO exam. In this article you will find out brief exam pattern highlights and detailed section-wise syllabus of SRCC GBO exam. Take a look and find out what to prepare for the upcoming exam.

SRCC GBO Exam Pattern - Highlights

Take a look at some important pointers that will help you understand the exam structure, mode and level of preparation required to crack it:-

SRCC GBO exam comprise of four sections, i.e. English Comprehension and Language Ability, Quantitative Ability, Logical Ability and Data Interpretation.

There are total 40 questions in each section, which makes each section of 160 marks and the overall exam is of 640 marks. For every correct answer, the candidate will be awarded four marks and for every incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted.

Candidates will get 120 minutes from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM to solve the MCQ based questions.

SRCC GBO 2020 Syllabus

As mentioned in the SRCC GBO exam pattern, there are 4 sections in the exam. Let us find out topics to prepare from each section to score a good percentile in the exam:

English Comprehension and Language Ability

Synonyms/Homonyms

Antonyms

Grammar

Vocabulary

Idioms & Phrases

Sentence Rearrangement

Shuffling of Sentences in a passage

Cloze Passage

Fill in the Blanks

Improvement of Sentences

One word substitution

Spot the Error

Common Error

Active/Passive Voice of Verbs

Comprehension Passage

Quantitative Ability

Permutations and Combinations

Percentages

Simple Equations

Problems on Numbers

Averages

Quadratic Equations

Probability

Profit and Loss

Time and Work Partnership

Ratio and Proportion

Boats and Streams

Simple Interest

Compound Interest

Numbers and Ages

Mixtures and Allegations

Mensuration

Indices and Surds

Time and Distance

Problems on Trains

Problems on L.C.M and H.C.F

Pipes and Cisterns

Simplification and Approximation

Areas and Volumes

Current Affairs

Economy

Banking

Awards

Sports

Current Events

Logical Ability

Coding-Decoding

Analogy

Directions

Clocks & Calendars

Blood Relations

Mirror Images

Non-Verbal Series

International Affairs

Races and Games

Arithmetical Reasoning

Embedded Figures

Data Interpretation

Line Graphs

Tables

Graphs

Pie Charts

Bar Graphs

Data Sufficiency

Data Structures

Caselets

Venn Diagram

Clocks and Calendars

