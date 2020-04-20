SRCC GBO 2020 Exam Syllabus | Read Section-wise Detailed GBO syllabus

SRCC GBO 2020 Exam Syllabus - SRCC Global Business Operations Entrance Exam (SRCC GBO Entrance Exam) is a Post Graduate Diploma Course that offers specialization in Global Business Operations. It is a two-year full time course offered by Shri Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi. Applicants interested to seek admission in the SRCC GBO course need to appear for an online entrance exam conducted by SRCC to shortlist the best candidates for the further rounds of selection.
The entrance exam for admission to the PG level course is popularly known as SRCC GBO exam. In this article you will find out brief exam pattern highlights and detailed section-wise syllabus of SRCC GBO exam. Take a look and find out what to prepare for the upcoming exam.
SRCC GBO Exam Pattern - Highlights
Take a look at some important pointers that will help you understand the exam structure, mode and level of preparation required to crack it:-
- SRCC GBO exam comprise of four sections, i.e. English Comprehension and Language Ability, Quantitative Ability, Logical Ability and Data Interpretation.
- There are total 40 questions in each section, which makes each section of 160 marks and the overall exam is of 640 marks. For every correct answer, the candidate will be awarded four marks and for every incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted.
- Candidates will get 120 minutes from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM to solve the MCQ based questions.
SRCC GBO 2020 Syllabus
As mentioned in the SRCC GBO exam pattern, there are 4 sections in the exam. Let us find out topics to prepare from each section to score a good percentile in the exam:
English Comprehension and Language Ability
- Synonyms/Homonyms
- Antonyms
- Grammar
- Vocabulary
- Idioms & Phrases
- Sentence Rearrangement
- Shuffling of Sentences in a passage
- Cloze Passage
- Fill in the Blanks
- Improvement of Sentences
- One word substitution
- Spot the Error
- Common Error
- Active/Passive Voice of Verbs
- Comprehension Passage
Quantitative Ability
- Permutations and Combinations
- Percentages
- Simple Equations
- Problems on Numbers
- Averages
- Quadratic Equations
- Probability
- Profit and Loss
- Time and Work Partnership
- Ratio and Proportion
- Boats and Streams
- Simple Interest
- Compound Interest
- Numbers and Ages
- Mixtures and Allegations
- Mensuration
- Indices and Surds
- Time and Distance
- Problems on Trains
- Problems on L.C.M and H.C.F
- Pipes and Cisterns
- Simplification and Approximation
- Areas and Volumes
Current Affairs
- Economy
- Banking
- Awards
- Sports
- Current Events
Logical Ability
- Coding-Decoding
- Analogy
- Directions
- Clocks & Calendars
- Blood Relations
- Mirror Images
- Non-Verbal Series
- International Affairs
- Races and Games
- Arithmetical Reasoning
- Embedded Figures
Data Interpretation
- Line Graphs
- Tables
- Graphs
- Pie Charts
- Bar Graphs
- Data Sufficiency
- Data Structures
- Caselets
- Venn Diagram
- Clocks and Calendars
