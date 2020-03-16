SSC CHSL 2019-2020 Exam Coronavirus Update: Tier-1 Exam not cancelled|Important guidelines issued @ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL 2019-2020 Exam Coronavirus Update: SSC CHSL 2019-2020 Tier-1 Exam is going to be conducted by commission from 17th March to 28th March 2020 in online mode across the country. In view of the prevalent situation created due to Covid-19, the Commission has decided the following:-

1. No Bio-metric Registration of the candidates will be conducted. However, thumb impression of the Candidates will be mandatorily taken on the Commission Copies and Attendance Sheets.

Check SSC CHSL 2020 Exam Important Topics

2. Carry your own masks: Candidates will be allowed to bring their own masks to be worn during the examination. However, masks will have to be removed for taking photographs at the Registration Desks. These photographs can be used by the Commission for verification during subsequent Tiers/ stages of the examination.

Get SSC CHSL 2020 Exam Updates

3. Carry Hand Sanitizers & Water Bottles: Candidates will be allowed to bring their own hand sanitizers (small size) and water bottles (transparent/ see through).

Download Previous Year Papers of SSC CHSL Exam

4. Carry Ball Pen: Candidates will be allowed to bring their own ball pens (having transparent outer cover). Any other type of pen, which is translucent, will not be allowed.

Click here to know SSC CHSL LDC/DEO Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

5. Instructions for Exam Centers: The Commission has also issued necessary instructions to its Service Provider for cleaning/ sanitizing frequently used objects such as mouse/ keyboards/ tables/ door handles, etc. before start of each shift of examination in the larger interest of the candidates.

SSC will conduct CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam for the recruitment of Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India. Below is the Exam Pattern of SSC CHSL 2019-20 Online Exam:

Candidates can also Practice Mock Tests of SSC CHSL Exam from the links given below: