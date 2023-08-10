SSC CPO 2023 Registration to End Soon @ssc.nic.in: Check Last Date to Apply Online, Application Form Link

SSC CPO 2023 Registration to end soon @ssc.nic.in: The SSC CPO Delhi Police CAPF registration 2023 is closing soon on the official website. Check the last date to apply online, the application form link, the registration process, and exam dates.

SSC CPO Last Date to Apply Online 2023: The Staff Selection Commission is soon going to end the SSC CPO registration for the recruitment of 1876 vacancies under Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) posts. The online SSC CPO registration began on July 22, 2023, on the official website, i.e., ssc.nic.in. All interested and eligible candidates can submit the SSC CPO application form by August 15, 2023.

All graduate aspirants whose age is 20 years or above are eligible to apply for the post. The SSC CPO selection process comprises various stages, i.e., Paper-1, Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper 2, and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). In this article, we have shared complete details of the SSC CPO registration process 2023 along with the application form link, application fees, eligibility, and other details.

SSC CPO Registration Process 2023: Overview

The commission is conducting registration to fill 1876 posts under SSC CPO recruitment. Let’s look at the key highlights of the SSC CPO registration process in the table elaborated below:

SSC CPO Registration Process 2023 Overview Organization Staff Selection Commission Posts Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) Vacancies 1876 SSC CPO Application Mode Online SSC CPO Registration Process Dates July 22, 2023, to August 15, 2023 Selection Process Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II, and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). Job Location Anywhere in India Official Website ssc.nic.in

SSC CPO Last Date to Apply Online 2023

The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CPO notification on its official website. The online application window link for SSC CPO recruitment was activated on July 22, 2023. Check the SSC CPO registration Dates dates shared below:

SSC CPO Application 2023 Important Dates Events Dates Releasing of Official SSC CPO Notification July 22, 2023 Starting Date for Online SSC CPO Registration Process July 22, 2023 Last Date for Online SSC CPO Applications August 15, 2023 Date of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges’ August 16 to August 17, 2023 SSC CPO Computer-Based Test October 3 to 6, 2023

SSC CPO Application Form 2023: Prerequisites

Candidates should have certain documents/items handy before proceeding ahead with the one-time SSC CPO registration process.

Mobile Number (to be verified through OTP)

Email ID (to be verified through OTP).

Photo ID Proof (Aadhar Card/Voter ID Card/PAN Card/Passport/Driving License/School/College ID/Employer ID (Govt./PSU/Private)

Details about the Board, Roll Number, and Year of Passing the Matriculation (10th) Examination.

Disability Certificate Number, if you are a Person with Disability.

There are certain documents that the candidates must upload while filling out the online SSC CPO application form. However, they should ensure that scanned copies of all the required documents are uploaded in the prescribed format. The document's specifications are as follows.

Parameters File Type File Size Image Dimensions Recent scanned color passport-size photograph JPEG/JPG format 20 KB to 50 KB 3.5 cm (width) x 4.5 cm (height). Scanned signature JPEG/JPG format 10 to 20 KB 4.0 cm (width) x 2.0 cm (height).

How to apply online for SSC CPO 2023 Exam?

The SSC CPO application process is divided into two parts, i.e., Part-I (One-Time Registration) and Part-II (Online Application Form). Follow the steps shared below to apply online for the SSC CPO recruitment process without any hassles.

Part I (One-Time Registration)

Aspirants can follow the steps shared below to complete the SSC CPO registration process with ease.

Step 1: Go to the official SSC website, i.e., ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “New User? Register Now” for one-time registration.

Step 3: Then, enter basic details (Aadhaar Number, Name, Father‟s Name, Mother‟s Name, Date of Birth, Gender, category, educational qualification, etc), and additional & contact details (mobile number, email ID, permanent address, present address, etc).

Step 4: After entering all the asked details, mark the checkbox of Declaration.

Step 5: Click the “Final Submit” button to complete the SSC CPO registration process.

Part II (Online Application Form)

Aspirants can follow the steps below to complete the SSC CPO application form without any hassles.

Step 1: Log in to the online system with your Registration Number and password.

Step 2: Click the ‘Apply’ link in the ‘Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination 2023’ Section under the ‘Latest Notifications’ tab.

Step 3: Fill out the entire SSC CPO application form with the asked details and upload the scanned copies of the photograph and signature in the prescribed format.

Step 4: Check the declaration carefully, click on the “I agree” check box if they accept the same, and then fill up the captcha code.

Step 5: Preview and verify the submitted details and then proceed to make a fee payment.

Step 6: After paying the fees and submitting the application form, take the printout of the filled application form for their records.

SSC CPO Application Fees 2023

Aspirants must pay their application fees through online payment modes, namely BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or by using Visa, Master Card, Maestro, or RuPay Credit or Debit card. to complete the SSC CPO registration process. The category-wise SSC CPO application fees are shared below: