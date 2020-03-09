TSICET 2020 Registration dates announced | Apply Now | Direct Link Available

Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) will open the registration window for the MBA exam aspirants from 9th March 2020 onwards. TS ICET 2020 MBA entrance exam is conducted by Kakatiya University on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad for admission to MBA programmes. Candidates can apply for the exam till 30th April without paying any charge of late fees.

Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website i.e. icet.tsche.ac.in, in online format only. The Kakatiya University, Warangal is expected to organise TSICET 2020 Exam on 23 and 24 May 2020 for admission to the MBA programme. Find out the important dates pertaining to the TSICET 2020 Exam registration:

TSICET Registration Event Important Date Registration begins 9th March 2020 Registration closes without late fees 30th April 2020 Registration closes with late fees (Rs. 500/-) N.A. Registration closes with late fees (Rs. 2000/-) N.A. Registration closes with late fees (Rs. 5000/-) N.A. Registration closes with late fees (Rs. 10000/-) 6th May 2020

The registration dates mentioned above clearly states that the later you apply for the exam, more penalties will be levied on you. So, it is advisable for the candidates to fill the TSICET application form as early as possible. The sooner, the better!

How to fill TSICET 2020 Application form

Candidates need to follow a four-step application process to get registered for the TSICET 2020 exam.

Step 1: Pay the TSICET application fee on the official website i.e. icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Candidate will receive a Receipt Form of the Registration fee payment containing a Transaction Id. from the payment center. After successful payment a “Payment Reference Id.” is generated by the system. Note down the “Payment Reference Id.”

Step 3: Proceed further with the “TSICET Application Form” filling process.

Step 4: After filling the Application Form, take its print out for future reference.

Your Application Form will appear like the sample provided below:

TSICET 2020 Exam: Application Fees

Candidates interested to apply for the TSICET exam need to pay an application fee of Rs. 450/- for SC/ST and Rs 650/- for others. Without paying the TSICET application fee, the registration process shall remain incomplete. Candidates can make the fee payment via Credit Card, Debit Card, Internet Banking and TSOnline / AP Online Centers.

It should be noted that application fees once paid will not be refunded or transferred. So candidates must carefully check all the fields before submitting the application form. The information and options once selected by the candidate cannot be altered after the form is submitted. It is the responsibility of the candidate to provide true and correct information.

