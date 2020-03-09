TSICET 2020 Important Dates announced | Check Registration, Admit card, Result date here

Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test - TSICET is a state level MBA entrance exam conducted for admission to management Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges. The MBA entrance exam is expected to be held in the last week of May 2020 in both morning and evening sessions.

While candidates prepare for the TSICET exam, it is crucial to stay updated with the important exam events in order to avoid any deadlines. In fact, the exam schedule enable candidates to prepare a sound strategy and study plan to perform exceedingly well in the exam.

Here are the important dates of TSICET 2020 exam for the candidates who are aspiring to appear for the exam this year. Keep track of all the important TSICET 2020 exam events using the calendar provided below:

TSICET 2020 Exam Events Important Date TSICET exam Notification 6th March 2020 TSICET Registration commences 9th March 2020 TSICET Registration closes without Late Fee 30th April 2020 Last date to Apply for TSICET with Late Fee of Rs.500/- -- Last date to Apply for TSICET with Late Fee of Rs.2000/- -- Last date to Apply for TSICET with Late Fee of Rs.5000/- -- Last date to Apply for TSICET with Late Fee of Rs.10,000/- 6th May 2020 TSICET Admit Card releases 14th May 2020 TSICET Exam Dates 20th May & 21st May 2020 TSICET Answer Key releases 27th May 2020 Last Date to Submit Objections on TSICET Answer Key 1st June 2020 TSICET Result 3rd week of June 2020

TSICET Exam Registration: The registrations for the MBA entrance exam begins in the month of March and generally lasts till the last week of April 2020. The exam conducting body has kept the registration window live for a longer duration to ensure that all the interested candidates can apply for the exam.

Candidates can fill the TS ICET MBA exam registration form with and without late fees. The later the candidate will choose to apply for the exam, the more will be the amount of penalty levied on the candidate. Those choosing to apply for the exam nearing exam date will have to pay Late Fee of Rs.10,000/-. Therefore, it is advised that candidates must keep note of the last date of registration without late fees to apply for the exam.

TSICET Exam Admit Card: It is an important document which all the applicants must carry to the test center for appearing in the exam. Candidates can expect the availability of TSICET exam admit card from 14th May 2020 onwards. The Admit card will remain available for download till 4th week of May 2020 . Candidates are advised to take a print of the Admit card.

TSICET Exam Date: Candidates can appear for the TSICET 2020 exam on 20th and 21st May 2020. Either of the morning or evening slot will be allotted to the candidate. Carefully check the exam date and slot mentioned in the TSICET admit card to avoid confusion on the exam day.

TSICET Exam Result: It is likely, that TSICET 2020 exam result will be announced in 2nd week of June 2020 on the official website of the exam conducting body in online format. Candidates can check the exam result on the official website using their Login credentials.

