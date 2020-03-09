Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) is a state level MBA entrance exam conducted for admission to Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated institutes. The exam is conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad. The exam is conducted once a year, generally in the month of May. In 2020, TSICET is scheduled to be conducted on 20th and 21st May 2020 in both morning and afternoon sessions.

So before you apply for the exam, take a look at the eligibility conditions that will make it clear whether you are eligible to appear in the exam or not.

TSICET 2020 Eligibility Criteria

A candidate must fulfill the below mentioned eligibility conditions to be able to sit for the MBA entrance exam. Read the TSICET eligibility criteria and find out if you fall in the purview of the eligibility:

A candidate should be Indian Nationals and should satisfy local/non-local status requirements laid down in the Telangana State Educational Institutions (Regulations of Admission) Order, 1974 as amended up to date (as per G.O. Ms. No. 25, dated: 19.03.2004 & G.O.Ms.No.108, dated 3-7-2005, Higher Education Department, dated 30-7-2005 and its amendments). A candidate seeking admission in the MBA programme should have passed recognized Bachelors Degree Examination of minimum three years duration except Oriental Languages. A candidate other than Indian Nationals should satisfy the rules of the Universities concerned. Candidates appearing for the final year degree examination shall also be eligible to appear for TSICET- 2020.

It should be noted that the aforementioned eligibility conditions will be confirmed and corroborated by the Statutory Bodies during the time of admission.

Even after you meet the eligibility criteria, for admission in TS ICET-2020 minimum qualifying marks are 25% and there are no minimum marks prescribed for SC/ST candidates.

