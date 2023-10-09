UGC NET December 2023 Educational Qualification: Check JRF Assistant Professor Master’s Percentage

UGC NET Educational Qualification for December 2023 Exam : NTA has announced the educational qualification details for UGC NET December 2023 exam. Check the Master’s Degree percentage required for Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor posts.

UGC NET JRF Assistant Professor Educational Qualification December 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the registration process for the UGC NET December 2023 exam till October 28, 2023. The UGC NET exam is an online exam that determines eligibility for the positions of ‘Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)’ and ‘Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. Here are the important dates for the NTA UGC NET December 2023 exam:

UGC NET December 2023 Important Dates Events Dates UGC NET December 2023 Notification Download Official Notice September 30, 2023 UGC NET December 2023 Online Application Dates September 30 to October 28, 2023 (upto 05:00 PM) Last date for submission of Examination fee (through

CreditCard/ Debit Card/Net Banking /UPI October 29, 2023 (upto 11:50 PM) UGC NET December 2023 Application Correction Date October 30 to 31, 2023 (upto 11:50 PM) Announcement of City of Exam Centre Last week of November 2023 UGC NET December 2023 Admit Card Release Date First week of December 2023 UGC NET December 2023 Exam Date December 6 to 22, 2023 UGC NET December 2023 Answer Key January 2024 (Tentative) UGC NET December 2023 Result Date January 10, 2024

Candidates must check the educational qualifications and age limit for JRF and Assistant Professor posts before applying for the UGC NET December 2023 exam. So, let’s look at the educational qualification and exemption given to different categories under UGC NET December 2023 exam:

UGC NET December 2023 Educational Qualification

Candidates must fulfill all the UGC NET educational requirements before applying. They must submit correct data about their qualifications in the application form. Here are the detailed UGC NET educational qualification requirements:

UGC NET Educational Qualification 2023 General/Unreserved/General-EWS candidates who have obtained at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in a Master’s Degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognized by UGC. Candidates who are pursuing their Master’s degree or equivalent course, those who have appeared for their qualifying Master’s degree (final year) examination and whose result is still awaited, or those whose qualifying examinations have been delayed are also eligible to apply for this test. However, such candidates will be admitted provisionally and will be eligible for the award of JRF/eligibility for Assistant Professor only after they are declared qualified in their Master’s Degree or equivalent exam with a minimum of 55% marks (50% marks in case of OBC-NCL/ SC / ST / PwD / Third gender category candidates). Also, such candidates should finish their Master’s degree or equivalent exam within two years from the date of NET result with the required percentage of marks, failing which they shall be considered disqualified. Candidates belonging to the Third gender category can avail of the relaxation in fee, age, and Eligibility Criteria for NET (i.e., JRF and Assistant Professor) as prescribed for SC/ST/PwD categories. The Ph.D. degree holders whose Master’s level examination has been completed by 19 September 1991 (irrespective of the date of announcement of result) shall be eligible for a relaxation of 5% in aggregate marks (i.e., from 55% to 50%) for participating in NET. Candidates with a post-graduate diploma/certificate awarded by an Indian University/ Institute or a foreign degree/diploma/certificate awarded by a foreign University/ institute should in their own interest, ascertain the equivalence of their diploma/degree/ certificate with a Master’s degree of recognized Indian universities from Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi

Note: Candidates are advised to appear in the subject of their Post Graduation only. The candidates, whose Post Graduation subject is not covered in the list of NET subjects, may appear in a related subject.

UGC NET Eligibility for Assistant Professor 2023 (Exemptions)

There are certain exemptions for UGC NET Eligibility for Assistant Professor posts, as shared below:

UGC NET Eligibility for Assistant Professor 2023 (Exemptions) NET/SET/SLET shall remain the minimum eligibility criteria for recruitment and appointment of Assistant Professors in Universities/Colleges/ Institutions. In this regard, exemption from NET/SET/SLET will be defined by UGC regulations and amendments advertised in the Gazette of India from time to time. Candidates who have passed the UGC/CSIR/ JRF examination before 1989 are also exempted from appearing in NET. For SET Candidates: The candidates who have cleared the States Eligibility Test (SET) accredited by UGC for Assistant Professor held before 1st June 2002 are exempted from participating in NET and are eligible to apply for Assistant Professor anywhere in India. For SET held from 1st June 2002 onwards, the qualified candidates can apply for the Assistant Professor post only in the universities/colleges in the State from where they have cleared their SET.

Recent News: UGC Assistant Professor Eligibility Criteria 2023 Revised, Ph.D. Not Mandatory, NET/SET/SLET Minimum Qualification

UGC NET Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor December 2023 Eligibility Criteria

When filling out the UGC NET application form, carefully choose whether you are applying for "Assistant Professor only" or "Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor." Which option you choose will determine your eligibility for different positions after you pass the exam. If you choose "Assistant Professor only," you will be eligible to apply for Assistant Professor positions in universities and colleges. If you choose "Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor," you will be eligible to apply for both JRF and Assistant Professor positions.

Posts Eligibility For Assistant Professor Post Only The candidates qualifying exclusively for Assistant Professor will not be considered for the award of JRF. Candidates who qualify for the Test for eligibility for Assistant Professor will be governed by the rules and regulations for the recruitment of Assistant Professors of the concerned Universities / Colleges/ State governments, as the case may be. For Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor Posts The candidates who qualify for the award of JRF are eligible to pursue research in the subject of their post-graduation or in a related subject and are also eligible for Assistant Professor. The universities, institutions, IITs, and other national organizations may select the JRF awardees for full-time research work in accordance with the procedure prescribed by them. Also, candidates qualifying for the award of JRF will be eligible to receive a fellowship of UGC under various schemes, subject to their finding placement in universities/ IITs/ Institutions. The validity period of the offer will be three years, w.e.f., the date of issue of JRF Award Letter. However, for those candidates who have already joined M. Phil. / Ph.D., the date of commencement of Fellowship shall be from the date of declaration of NET result ordate of their joining, whichever is later.

Check UGC Professor of Practice 2023 Recruitment Registration Portal, Eligibility, Salary as per NEP Guidelines

Candidates are strongly advised to review the eligibility criteria above carefully before applying for the NTA UGC NET December 2023 Exam. This means that you should take the time to read and understand all of the eligibility requirements before you submit your application. Failure to meet all of the eligibility requirements may result in your application being disqualified.