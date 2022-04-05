UPTET 2022 Result in April Now: Over 18 Lakh Candidates Waiting for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 Marks @updeled.gov.in

UPTET 2022 Result in April Now: Over 18 Lakh Candidates are waiting for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 Result/ Scores/ Marks to be released at updeled.gov.in. UPTET 2021 Exam Result has been delayed by a month now and is expected to release in April 2022.

UPTET 2022 Result in April Now: Over 18 Lakh candidates appeared for the UPTET 2021 Exam on 23rd January 2022. UPTET 2022 Results would be uploaded on the official website - www.updeled.gov.in anytime soon in this month (April). Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) held Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) in offline mode for the recruitment of Primary Level (for Classes 1st to 5th) and Elementary Level (for Classes 6th to 8th). The provisional answer key of the UPTET 2021 Exam was released by UPBEB i.e., updeled.gov.in on 27th Jan 2022. Candidates viewed the response sheet along with question papers and raised objection till 1st Feb 2022 in online mode.

UPTET 2022 Result Awaited (To be Declared in April 2022)

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) will declare the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 Exam Results in March 2022 at its official website - updeled.gov.in in the month of April now. After the declaration of the UPTET results, the cut-off marks and merit lists will be announced on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board, i.e., updeled.gov.in. UPTET Result will contain the overall marks obtained by the candidates in the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 along with marks obtained in each subject.

UPTET 2022 Minimum Qualifying Marks & Cutoff Category-wise

The cut-off marks for UPTET 2021 will be decided by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB). Let’s look at the minimum qualifying marks for different categories in UPTET 2021 Exam:

Category Cut Off Marks Minimum Qualifying Marks General/ EWS 60% 90 Other Backward Classes (OBC) 55% 82.5 Scheduled Caste (SC) 55% 82.5 Scheduled Tribe (ST) 55% 82.5

Note: Apart from these, candidates must also note that each district in UP sets its own cut-off marks. This might vary and slightly differ from the cut-off marks set by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board, as defined above.

UPTET 2022 Certificate & Marksheet To be Released BY CBSE in DigiLocker

Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 Passing Certificate and marksheet/scorecard at its official website - updeled.gov.in after the declaration of results and release of final answer keys. Previously, the marks scored by a candidate through UPTET Exam were valid for a period of 5 years from the date of issue, however, the validity of certification has been revised to be valid till lifetime. The qualified candidates can anytime grab a teaching job in the primary level or upper primary level with its UPTET Marks. The revised validity for UPTET Scores has been made effective from 2011.