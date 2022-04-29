UPTET Result 2021 Court Case Row: Allahabad HC Seeks UP Govt’s Reply on Plea Challenging UPTET Exam Questions

The Bench of Justice Rajiv Joshi opined that the case requires consideration and posted it to May 25 as fresh. In this case, the petitioners are six candidates who appeared in the UP-TET exam 2021 and their counsel submitted that questions that were asked in UPTET Exam 2017 were repeated in book series A. The petitioners further stressed that this was challenged before the Lucknow Bench of the High Court and the judge while allowing the petition had found that 14 questions were incorrect. Senior Counsel Amrendra Nath Singh assisted by Advocate Ajay Singh appearing for petitioners further said that these 14 questions had different answer keys and those answers keys contained wrong answers. In this context, the petitioners requested the court for the following reliefs:- Quash the final result of the UP TET exam 2021.

Revise the result and grant grace marks to petitioners for the wrong questions.

Direct the respondents to form a High-Level Expert Committee to look into the issue

To postpone the recruitment process for these posts.

To postpone the Super TET exam. After hearing the submissions, the High Court opined that the matter needs consideration and posted the case to May 25 as fresh. The court clarified that till the final disposal of this case, selections made through UPTET 2021 exam will be subject to the outcome of the case.