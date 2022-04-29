UPTET Result 2021 Court Case Row: Allahabad HC Seeks UP Govt’s Reply on Plea Challenging UPTET Exam Questions

UPTET Result 2021 Court Case Row: On 28th April, the Allahabad High Court asked for the reply of the Uttar Pradesh Government on a Writ Plea challenging certain questions which were asked in the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021. Recently, six candidates who appeared for the UP TET 2021 exam moved the Allahabad HC seeking to cancel the exam and calling for grace marks as certain questions asked in the exam were repeated and some even had wrong answers.
Allahabad HC Seeks UP Govt’s Reply on Plea Challenging UPTET Exam Questions
The Bench of Justice Rajiv Joshi opined that the case requires consideration and posted it to May 25 as fresh. In this case, the petitioners are six candidates who appeared in the UP-TET exam 2021 and their counsel submitted that questions that were asked in UPTET Exam 2017 were repeated in book series A.
The petitioners further stressed that this was challenged before the Lucknow Bench of the High Court and the judge while allowing the petition had found that 14 questions were incorrect. Senior Counsel Amrendra Nath Singh assisted by Advocate Ajay Singh appearing for petitioners further said that these 14 questions had different answer keys and those answers keys contained wrong answers.
In this context, the petitioners requested the court for the following reliefs:-
After hearing the submissions, the High Court opined that the matter needs consideration and posted the case to May 25 as fresh. The court clarified that till the final disposal of this case, selections made through UPTET 2021 exam will be subject to the outcome of the case.
UPTET Result 2021 Highlights
Over 18 Lakh candidates appeared for the UPTET 2021 Exam on 23rd January 2022. Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) held Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) in offline mode for the recruitment of Primary Level (for Classes 1st to 5th) and Elementary Level (for Classes 6th to 8th). The provisional answer key of the UPTET 2021 Exam was released by UPBEB i.e., updeled.gov.in on 27th Jan 2022. Candidates viewed the response sheet along with question papers and raised objection till 1st Feb 2022 in online mode.
On April 8, the ERA Uttar Pradesh announced the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) result 2021. Altogether, 39% of candidates qualified for the primary level TET while 28% cleared the upper primary level examination. Out of 12,91,628 candidates registered for the primary level TET and 11,47,090 appeared in the examination. Of these, 4,43598 (38.67 or 39%) passed UPTET 2021 Exam held in offline mode on 23rd January 2022. Similarly, for upper primary level TET, 7,65,921 candidates appeared in the examination out of 8,73,553 candidates who were registered. Of these, 2,16,994 (28.33 or 28%) were declared successful.