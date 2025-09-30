Delhi Police Constable Application Form 2025: Direct Link, Fee, & Steps to Apply Online

Delhi Police Constable application form can be filled up online on ssc.gov.in. Candidates who have the required eligibility criteria can apply online by 21st October 2025. The online form fill up process consists of registration, completion of form fill up, fee payment and printing the acknowledgement form. Read on to know the step by step procedure for filling out the Delhi Police Constable online form.
Delhi Police Constable Apply Online 2025
The Delhi Police Constable application form 2025 has been released online at ssc.gov.in. Candidates who have the required eligibility criteria can fill out the online form from 22nd September to 21st October 2025. The Delhi Police Constable online form must be filled out carefully by the candidates to avoid rejection. Those who fill out the Delhi Police Constable application form will be eligible to appear for the online test. Read this post to learn about the steps to fill out the form online, direct link, etc.
Delhi Police Constable Application Form 2025 Date
The Delhi Police Constable online form 2025 is active from 22nd September to 21st October. Candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria can apply online within this date. Check the important dates below in the table.
|
Delhi Police Constable Important Dates
|
Activity
|
Dates
|
Delhi Police Constable Notification 2025 Release Date
|
22 September 2025
|
Delhi Police Constable Apply Online (Process)
|
22 September 2025
|
Delhi Police Constable Last Date to Apply 2025
|
21st October 2025
|
Delhi Police Constable Tier-1 Admit Card
|
To be Announced
|
Delhi Police Constable Exam Dates
|
To be Announced
Steps to Apply Online for Delhi Police Constable
The application for Delhi Police Constable 2025 must be submitted online only. Candidates can follow the steps below to complete the process smoothly:
Step 1: Visit the official link provided on this page or visit ssc.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the “Apply Link” to open the registration window in a new tab.
Step 3: Select “New Registration” and then click on the “Register” button if you have not registered earlier.
Step 4: Enter your basic details including name, parents’ names, date of birth, mobile number, and email ID.
Step 5: Click on “Submit” after verifying all the details carefully. On successful submission, a unique Registration ID will be generated. Use this Registration ID, along with your date of birth and password, to log in for further steps.
Step 6: Upload your photograph and signature as per SSC’s prescribed specifications.
Step 7: Log in again with your Registration ID and password to fill out Part II of the application form.
Step 8: Review the entire application form thoroughly and ensure there are no mistakes or discrepancies.
Step 9: Once confirmed, click on “Final Submit”. Download and print the completed application form for future reference.
What is the Application Fee for Delhi Police Constable Recruitment?
All the candidates who apply online for Delhi Police Constable 2025 recruitment need to pay the application fee as per their categories. The fee for SC, ST, Women and Ex-Servicemen candidates is exempted while other candidates need to pay Rs. 100/- The fee can be paid via e challan or net banking, credit/debit cards, BHIM, UPI.
|
Category
|
Fee
|
SC/ST/PWBD
|
Nil
|
Female Candidates
|
Nil
|
Other Category
|
Rs. 100/-
What is the Last Date to Apply Online for Delhi Police Constable 2025 Exam?
As per the official Delhi Police Constable 2025 notification, the last date to apply online for the Delhi Police Constable 2025 exam is 21st October 2025, up to 11 PM. Candidates who fill the online form correctly will be eligible to appear for the computer based test. A total of 7,565 vacancies for the post of Constable shall be filled up.
