Delhi Police Constable Vacancy 2025
Focus
Quick Links
Collage Name

Delhi Police Constable Syllabus 2025: Download PDF Subject wise with Exam Pattern

Exam Mode : Online
Shiwani Kumari

Delhi Police Constable Syllabus 2025 plays a crucial role in preparing for the examination. With the exam being scheduled for December/January, candidates must begin their preparation for the exam. The Delhi Police Constable syllabus consists of four subjects. The syllabus is based on the 10th standard. The exam will be held in online mode only. Go through this post to know the detailed Delhi Police syllabus for the Constable post and prepare for the exam accordingly. 

Here is the Delhi Police Constable syllabus 2025 official

Delhi Police Constable Syllabus 2025 

Delhi Police Constable Syllabus 2025 has been designed by the exam organising body which is the Staff Selection Commission on behalf of Delhi Police. The Delhi Police Constable syllabus is based on the matriculation level as the notification. The syllabus consists of four sections, that include Gk, Reasoning, Maths and Computer Awareness. Candidates need to have a thorough knowledge of the topics covered in it to qualify the exam. 

Candidates who qualify the Delhi Police Constable exam will be eligible to appear for the PMT/PET followed by document verification and medical examination. Read on to know the detailed Delhi Police Constable syllabus for each subject in this post. 

Delhi Police Constable 2025 Official Syllabus 

The Delhi Police Constable syllabus 2025 can be found out in the official notification PDF. Aspirants can check out the latest syllabus below. 

Delhi Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025 

Part

Subject

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration/ Time Allowed

Part-A

General Knowledge / Current Affairs

50

50

90 minutes

Part-B

Reasoning

25

25

90 minutes

Part-C

Numerical Ability

15

15

90 minutes

Part-D

Computer Fundamentals, MS Excel, MS Word, Communication, Internet, WWW and Web Browsers, etc.

10

10

90 minutes

Total

100

100

90 minutes

Delhi Police Constable GK/Current Affairs Syllabus 

The Delhi Police Constable GK/Current Affairs syllabus consists of questions asked from several GK subjects that include, History, Geography, Polity, Economy, etc. The Current Affairs syllabus consists of daily national and international events, developments in the field of science, research, development, etc .The following table has the list of topic wise coverage.

Topics 

Sub topics 

Current Affairs

National & international current events; latest developments in India & world

India & Neighbouring Countries

Geography, culture, political significance, recent changes or events

History (India & World)

Important events, dates, movements, freedom struggle, ancient to modern times

Geography

Physical geography of India and world; environment; climate; rivers, mountains; maps etc.

Indian Polity & Constitution

Structure of government, fundamental rights & duties, Parliament, Judiciary; basic constitutional provisions; recent amendments etc.

Indian Economy

Basic economic concepts; recent budgets; economic policies; growth & development; major schemes etc. 

Science & Technology / Everyday Science

Recent scientific advances; general scientific principles; health & medicine; environment; space etc.

Culture & Art

Indian culture, major festivals, heritage sites, arts, languages etc.

Sports & Awards

Recent sports events; national/international awards; prominent personalities in sports and culture etc. 

General Organisations & Institutions

Major national & international organisations (UN, WHO etc.), their functions; treaties; international relations; NGO roles etc.

Delhi Police Constable Reasoning Syllabus 

The Reasoning syllabus of the Delhi Police Constable exam is designed to test a candidate’s logical thinking, problem-solving ability, and mental alertness. It evaluates how quickly and accurately a candidate can analyze patterns, relationships, and sequences. The questions cover a wide range of topics including analogies, series, coding-decoding, blood relations, direction sense, classification, syllogism, and non-verbal reasoning such as mirror images, embedded figures, and figure series. Given below is the Delhi Police Constable reasoning syllabus. 

Topic

Sub-Topics 

Analogies

Letter, number, or figure based analogies

Similarities & Differences

Finding what matches / doesn’t match; spotting dissimilar items

Series

Number series, non-verbal series, letter series; missing number or letter in series

Blood Relations

Family relation puzzles; paternal/maternal relations

Coding & Decoding

Numeric / alphabetical / symbolic coding; pattern-based codes

Direction & Distance

Sense of direction; shortest path; movement puzzles

Classification

Identifying odd one out; classification by semantic / symbolic / figural criteria

Syllogism

Two- or three-statement logic; drawing conclusions

Statement & Conclusion / Statement & Judgment

Logical inference from given statements

Visual / Non-verbal Reasoning

Spatial orientation; pattern recognition; figural classification; visual memory; discrimination; observation; embedded figures; mirror & water images etc.

Relationship Concepts

Logical relationships among entities; interpreting relations in problems

Arithmetical Reasoning

Reasoning via arithmetic operations; puzzles involving numbers, proportion etc.

Delhi Police Constable Numerical Ability Syllabus

The Delhi Police Constable Numerical Ability syllabus tests a candidate’s basic arithmetic and calculation skills. It covers topics such as number system, whole numbers, decimals and fractions, ratio & proportion, percentages, averages, simple and compound interest, profit & loss, discount, time & distance, time & work, and mensuration (area, perimeter, volume). The following table has the list of important topics which are covered in it.

Topics

Sub-Topics

Number System

Types of numbers, place value, relationship between numbers

Computation of Whole Numbers

Basic arithmetic operations on whole numbers

Decimals & Fractions

Operations, conversions, simplifying, etc.

Ratio & Proportion

Direct ratio, inverse ratio, problems using proportion

Percentage

Finding percentage, increase/decrease, applications

Average

Means of a group of numbers, weighted averages etc.

Interest (Simple & Compound)

Calculations for simple interest and compound interest

Profit & Loss

Cost price, selling price, profit margin, losses etc. 

Discount

Marked price vs selling price, successive discounts etc.

Time & Distance

Speed, distance, time relations, relative speed problems etc.

Time & Work

Work efficiency, combined work, pipe/tap type problems etc. 

Mensuration

Basic geometry: perimeter, area, volume, surface area of simple shapes (2D & 3D)

Delhi Police Constable Computer Awareness Syllabus 

The Delhi Police Constable Computer Awareness syllabus is designed to test a candidate’s basic knowledge of computers and their everyday applications. It includes fundamentals like hardware, software, memory, operating systems, and security basics. Candidates should also be familiar with MS Word for word processing, MS Excel for handling spreadsheets and basic formulas, and basic communication tools like email. In addition, topics cover the Internet, World Wide Web, and web browsers, focusing on their functions, uses, and safe practices. It basically tests the practical computer usage skills in every day work life of the candidate. 

Topic

Sub-topics

Computer Basics / Fundamentals

Hardware vs Software

History of Computers

Memory & Storage devices

Operating Systems (Basics, e.g. Windows)

Computer shortcuts, abbreviations

Basic Computer security (viruses, hacking, safety tools)

MS Word (Word Processing)

Opening / closing documents

Creating & editing text

Formatting text (font type, size, style like bold, italics, underline etc.)

Alignments, margins, line spacing

Bullets/ numbering

Insert tables, symbols, header/footer etc.

MS Excel (Spreadsheets)

Elements of spreadsheet (cells, rows, columns)

Editing cells (insert, delete, merge, wrap text)

Basic functions & formulas (sum, average etc.)

Formatting cells

Charts/Graphs maybe at basic level

Communication / Email

Basics of email: what it is, how to send / receive emails

Attachments, cc / bcc, drafting email

Functions related to email services, maybe etiquette etc.

Internet / WWW & Web Browsers

What Internet is; services over Internet

Basics of WWW, URLs, HTTP, FTP etc.

Web browsers: what they do

Search Engines

Websites, Blogs

Chat, video-conferencing

e-Banking etc.

You may also apply for other Government Jobs

Trending

Other Exams

SSC JE

SSC MTS

IB ACIO

SSC CGL

Bihar Police Constable

Kolkata Police Constable

SSC CHSL

Punjab Police Constable

UP Police Constable

Quick Links

Popular Searches

Latest Education News