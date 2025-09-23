Delhi Police Constable Syllabus 2025: Download PDF Subject wise with Exam Pattern

Delhi Police Constable Syllabus 2025 plays a crucial role in preparing for the examination. With the exam being scheduled for December/January, candidates must begin their preparation for the exam. The Delhi Police Constable syllabus consists of four subjects. The syllabus is based on the 10th standard. The exam will be held in online mode only. Go through this post to know the detailed Delhi Police syllabus for the Constable post and prepare for the exam accordingly.
Delhi Police Constable Syllabus 2025
Delhi Police Constable Syllabus 2025 has been designed by the exam organising body which is the Staff Selection Commission on behalf of Delhi Police. The Delhi Police Constable syllabus is based on the matriculation level as the notification. The syllabus consists of four sections, that include Gk, Reasoning, Maths and Computer Awareness. Candidates need to have a thorough knowledge of the topics covered in it to qualify the exam.
Candidates who qualify the Delhi Police Constable exam will be eligible to appear for the PMT/PET followed by document verification and medical examination. Read on to know the detailed Delhi Police Constable syllabus for each subject in this post.
Delhi Police Constable 2025 Official Syllabus
The Delhi Police Constable syllabus 2025 can be found out in the official notification PDF. Aspirants can check out the latest syllabus below.
Delhi Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025
|
Part
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration/ Time Allowed
|
Part-A
|
General Knowledge / Current Affairs
|
50
|
50
|
90 minutes
|
Part-B
|
Reasoning
|
25
|
25
|
90 minutes
|
Part-C
|
Numerical Ability
|
15
|
15
|
90 minutes
|
Part-D
|
Computer Fundamentals, MS Excel, MS Word, Communication, Internet, WWW and Web Browsers, etc.
|
10
|
10
|
90 minutes
|
Total
|
—
|
100
|
100
|
90 minutes
Delhi Police Constable GK/Current Affairs Syllabus
The Delhi Police Constable GK/Current Affairs syllabus consists of questions asked from several GK subjects that include, History, Geography, Polity, Economy, etc. The Current Affairs syllabus consists of daily national and international events, developments in the field of science, research, development, etc .The following table has the list of topic wise coverage.
|
Topics
|
Sub topics
|
Current Affairs
|
National & international current events; latest developments in India & world
|
India & Neighbouring Countries
|
Geography, culture, political significance, recent changes or events
|
History (India & World)
|
Important events, dates, movements, freedom struggle, ancient to modern times
|
Geography
|
Physical geography of India and world; environment; climate; rivers, mountains; maps etc.
|
Indian Polity & Constitution
|
Structure of government, fundamental rights & duties, Parliament, Judiciary; basic constitutional provisions; recent amendments etc.
|
Indian Economy
|
Basic economic concepts; recent budgets; economic policies; growth & development; major schemes etc.
|
Science & Technology / Everyday Science
|
Recent scientific advances; general scientific principles; health & medicine; environment; space etc.
|
Culture & Art
|
Indian culture, major festivals, heritage sites, arts, languages etc.
|
Sports & Awards
|
Recent sports events; national/international awards; prominent personalities in sports and culture etc.
|
General Organisations & Institutions
|
Major national & international organisations (UN, WHO etc.), their functions; treaties; international relations; NGO roles etc.
Delhi Police Constable Reasoning Syllabus
The Reasoning syllabus of the Delhi Police Constable exam is designed to test a candidate’s logical thinking, problem-solving ability, and mental alertness. It evaluates how quickly and accurately a candidate can analyze patterns, relationships, and sequences. The questions cover a wide range of topics including analogies, series, coding-decoding, blood relations, direction sense, classification, syllogism, and non-verbal reasoning such as mirror images, embedded figures, and figure series. Given below is the Delhi Police Constable reasoning syllabus.
|
Topic
|
Sub-Topics
|
Analogies
|
Letter, number, or figure based analogies
|
Similarities & Differences
|
Finding what matches / doesn’t match; spotting dissimilar items
|
Series
|
Number series, non-verbal series, letter series; missing number or letter in series
|
Blood Relations
|
Family relation puzzles; paternal/maternal relations
|
Coding & Decoding
|
Numeric / alphabetical / symbolic coding; pattern-based codes
|
Direction & Distance
|
Sense of direction; shortest path; movement puzzles
|
Classification
|
Identifying odd one out; classification by semantic / symbolic / figural criteria
|
Syllogism
|
Two- or three-statement logic; drawing conclusions
|
Statement & Conclusion / Statement & Judgment
|
Logical inference from given statements
|
Visual / Non-verbal Reasoning
|
Spatial orientation; pattern recognition; figural classification; visual memory; discrimination; observation; embedded figures; mirror & water images etc.
|
Relationship Concepts
|
Logical relationships among entities; interpreting relations in problems
|
Arithmetical Reasoning
|
Reasoning via arithmetic operations; puzzles involving numbers, proportion etc.
Delhi Police Constable Numerical Ability Syllabus
The Delhi Police Constable Numerical Ability syllabus tests a candidate’s basic arithmetic and calculation skills. It covers topics such as number system, whole numbers, decimals and fractions, ratio & proportion, percentages, averages, simple and compound interest, profit & loss, discount, time & distance, time & work, and mensuration (area, perimeter, volume). The following table has the list of important topics which are covered in it.
|
Topics
|
Sub-Topics
|
Number System
|
Types of numbers, place value, relationship between numbers
|
Computation of Whole Numbers
|
Basic arithmetic operations on whole numbers
|
Decimals & Fractions
|
Operations, conversions, simplifying, etc.
|
Ratio & Proportion
|
Direct ratio, inverse ratio, problems using proportion
|
Percentage
|
Finding percentage, increase/decrease, applications
|
Average
|
Means of a group of numbers, weighted averages etc.
|
Interest (Simple & Compound)
|
Calculations for simple interest and compound interest
|
Profit & Loss
|
Cost price, selling price, profit margin, losses etc.
|
Discount
|
Marked price vs selling price, successive discounts etc.
|
Time & Distance
|
Speed, distance, time relations, relative speed problems etc.
|
Time & Work
|
Work efficiency, combined work, pipe/tap type problems etc.
|
Mensuration
|
Basic geometry: perimeter, area, volume, surface area of simple shapes (2D & 3D)
Delhi Police Constable Computer Awareness Syllabus
The Delhi Police Constable Computer Awareness syllabus is designed to test a candidate’s basic knowledge of computers and their everyday applications. It includes fundamentals like hardware, software, memory, operating systems, and security basics. Candidates should also be familiar with MS Word for word processing, MS Excel for handling spreadsheets and basic formulas, and basic communication tools like email. In addition, topics cover the Internet, World Wide Web, and web browsers, focusing on their functions, uses, and safe practices. It basically tests the practical computer usage skills in every day work life of the candidate.
|
Topic
|
Sub-topics
|
Computer Basics / Fundamentals
|
Hardware vs Software
History of Computers
Memory & Storage devices
Operating Systems (Basics, e.g. Windows)
Computer shortcuts, abbreviations
Basic Computer security (viruses, hacking, safety tools)
|
MS Word (Word Processing)
|
Opening / closing documents
Creating & editing text
Formatting text (font type, size, style like bold, italics, underline etc.)
Alignments, margins, line spacing
Bullets/ numbering
Insert tables, symbols, header/footer etc.
|
MS Excel (Spreadsheets)
|
Elements of spreadsheet (cells, rows, columns)
Editing cells (insert, delete, merge, wrap text)
Basic functions & formulas (sum, average etc.)
Formatting cells
Charts/Graphs maybe at basic level
|
Communication / Email
|
Basics of email: what it is, how to send / receive emails
Attachments, cc / bcc, drafting email
Functions related to email services, maybe etiquette etc.
|
Internet / WWW & Web Browsers
|
What Internet is; services over Internet
Basics of WWW, URLs, HTTP, FTP etc.
Web browsers: what they do
Search Engines
Websites, Blogs
Chat, video-conferencing
e-Banking etc.
