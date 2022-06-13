Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022 (Announced): Know RBSE Class 10 Result Pass Percentage and Statistics Here

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022: The Rajasthan board class 10 results have been announced today. Students can check the RBSE 10th result on the official website of the board -rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Check pass percentage, toppers list and statistics details here.  

    Updated: Jun 13, 2022 15:43 IST
    Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022, RBSE Class 10 Result Pass Percentage: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE)  has declared the Rajasthan Board result for class 10th today on 13th June 2022. As per the released time, the RBSE 10th result has been announced at 3 PM. Students can download their Rajasthan Board mark sheets by using their roll number in the login window.  Students can check their Rajasthan Board 10th on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. 

    This year, 81.62% boys have passed whereas 84.38% girls have passed.  The overall pass percentage in RBSE Rajasthan 10th result has been recorded at 82.89%. The total number of students registered was 10,36,626 out of which 877849 students have passed. The total number of boys pass are 4,66,490 whereas 4,10,358 girls have passed in the exam.

    Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022 Statistics 

    Overview

    Total Numbers

    Total number of students registered

    10,36,626

    Total number of students passed

    877849

    Total number of boys passed

    4,66,490

    Total number of girls passed

    4,10,358

    Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022 Pass Percentage 

    Overview

    Pass Percentage

    Boys pass percentage

    81.62%

    Girls pass percentage

    84.38%

    Overall Pass percentage 

    82.89%

    Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022 Subject -Wise Pass Percentage 

    RBSE 10th Result 2022 Statistics
    Previous Year’s Rajasthan Board 10th Result Statistics 

    Last year, amid COVID-19, the board recorded 80.63 pass percentage. Here, students can check the past few year's Rajasthan board 10th result statistics - 

    Years

    Total students

    Overall Pass %

    Boys’ Pass %

    Girls’ Pass %

    2021

    1152201

    80.63

    79.99

    81.41

    2019

    10,98,132

    79.85

    79.45

    80.35

    2018

    10,58,018

    79.86

    79.79

    79.95

    2017

    1072799

    78.96

    79.01

    78.89

    2016

    10,51,105

    75.89

    76.02

    75.7

    2015

    1069547

    78.1

    77.87

    78.41

     Rajasthan Board 10th Result Toppers

    The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education announces the names of the toppers of the RBSE 10th and RBSE 12th every year after the declaration of the results by the officials. Students can check the names of toppers of 2019 - 

    Topper Name

    Marks Secured

    Hitesh Kumar Sharma

    99.33%

    Kaushal Kumar

    99.17%

    Komal

    98.83%

    Kaustubh Agrawal

    98.50%

    Shaheen Afroz

    98.50%

    Also read: RBSE Rajasthan 10th Result 2022 Declared: Get List of Websites To Check Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result Here

     

