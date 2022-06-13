Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022 (Announced): Know RBSE Class 10 Result Pass Percentage and Statistics Here

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022, RBSE Class 10 Result Pass Percentage: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has declared the Rajasthan Board result for class 10th today on 13th June 2022. As per the released time, the RBSE 10th result has been announced at 3 PM. Students can download their Rajasthan Board mark sheets by using their roll number in the login window. Students can check their Rajasthan Board 10th on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
This year, 81.62% boys have passed whereas 84.38% girls have passed. The overall pass percentage in RBSE Rajasthan 10th result has been recorded at 82.89%. The total number of students registered was 10,36,626 out of which 877849 students have passed. The total number of boys pass are 4,66,490 whereas 4,10,358 girls have passed in the exam.
Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022 Statistics
|
Overview
|
Total Numbers
|
Total number of students registered
|
10,36,626
|
Total number of students passed
|
877849
|
Total number of boys passed
|
4,66,490
|
Total number of girls passed
|
4,10,358
Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022 Pass Percentage
|
Overview
|
Pass Percentage
|
Boys pass percentage
|
81.62%
|
Girls pass percentage
|
84.38%
|
Overall Pass percentage
|
82.89%
Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022 Subject -Wise Pass Percentage
Previous Year’s Rajasthan Board 10th Result Statistics
Last year, amid COVID-19, the board recorded 80.63 pass percentage. Here, students can check the past few year's Rajasthan board 10th result statistics -
|
Years
|
Total students
|
Overall Pass %
|
Boys’ Pass %
|
Girls’ Pass %
|
2021
|
1152201
|
80.63
|
79.99
|
81.41
|
2019
|
10,98,132
|
79.85
|
79.45
|
80.35
|
2018
|
10,58,018
|
79.86
|
79.79
|
79.95
|
2017
|
1072799
|
78.96
|
79.01
|
78.89
|
2016
|
10,51,105
|
75.89
|
76.02
|
75.7
|
2015
|
1069547
|
78.1
|
77.87
|
78.41
Rajasthan Board 10th Result Toppers
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education announces the names of the toppers of the RBSE 10th and RBSE 12th every year after the declaration of the results by the officials. Students can check the names of toppers of 2019 -
|
Topper Name
|
Marks Secured
|
Hitesh Kumar Sharma
|
99.33%
|
Kaushal Kumar
|
99.17%
|
Komal
|
98.83%
|
Kaustubh Agrawal
|
98.50%
|
Shaheen Afroz
|
98.50%
