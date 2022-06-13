Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022 (Announced): Know RBSE Class 10 Result Pass Percentage and Statistics Here

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022, RBSE Class 10 Result Pass Percentage: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has declared the Rajasthan Board result for class 10th today on 13th June 2022. As per the released time, the RBSE 10th result has been announced at 3 PM. Students can download their Rajasthan Board mark sheets by using their roll number in the login window. Students can check their Rajasthan Board 10th on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

This year, 81.62% boys have passed whereas 84.38% girls have passed. The overall pass percentage in RBSE Rajasthan 10th result has been recorded at 82.89%. The total number of students registered was 10,36,626 out of which 877849 students have passed. The total number of boys pass are 4,66,490 whereas 4,10,358 girls have passed in the exam.

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022 Statistics

Overview Total Numbers Total number of students registered 10,36,626 Total number of students passed 877849 Total number of boys passed 4,66,490 Total number of girls passed 4,10,358

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022 Pass Percentage

Overview Pass Percentage Boys pass percentage 81.62% Girls pass percentage 84.38% Overall Pass percentage 82.89%

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022 Subject -Wise Pass Percentage



Previous Year’s Rajasthan Board 10th Result Statistics

Last year, amid COVID-19, the board recorded 80.63 pass percentage. Here, students can check the past few year's Rajasthan board 10th result statistics -

Years Total students Overall Pass % Boys’ Pass % Girls’ Pass % 2021 1152201 80.63 79.99 81.41 2019 10,98,132 79.85 79.45 80.35 2018 10,58,018 79.86 79.79 79.95 2017 1072799 78.96 79.01 78.89 2016 10,51,105 75.89 76.02 75.7 2015 1069547 78.1 77.87 78.41

Rajasthan Board 10th Result Toppers

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education announces the names of the toppers of the RBSE 10th and RBSE 12th every year after the declaration of the results by the officials. Students can check the names of toppers of 2019 -

Topper Name Marks Secured Hitesh Kumar Sharma 99.33% Kaushal Kumar 99.17% Komal 98.83% Kaustubh Agrawal 98.50% Shaheen Afroz 98.50%

Also read: RBSE Rajasthan 10th Result 2022 Declared: Get List of Websites To Check Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result Here