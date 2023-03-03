Govt Exam Calendar for March 2023: Check UGC NET, SSC CHSL/CGL, LIC ADO, TET, DSSSB Teacher Exam Dates

Govt Exam Calendar for March 2023: Know about the government exams scheduled to be held in March 2023. Check UGC NET, SSC CHSL/CGL, LIC ADO, TET, and DSSSB Teacher Exam Dates 2023.

Govt Exam Calendar for March 2023: As per the official notifications, various government exams have been scheduled for March 2023. Some of the prominent exams going to be held this month are UGC NET, SSC CGL, SSC CHSL, UPSC, TET & DSSSB Teacher Recruitment Exams 2023. Candidates who have applied for any of the aforesaid exams can keep a tab on the exam date with our exam calendar.

Government Exam Name Important Dates UGC NET Dec 2022 Exam Phase-2: 28th Feb, 1st & 2nd March 2023 Phase-3: 3rd to 6th March 2023 MP TET Varg 1 2023 Exam 1st March 2023 SSC CGL Tier-2 2022-23 Exam 2nd to 7th March 2023 Punjab ETT Teacher Exam 2022-23 5th March 2023 TSPSC AE, MAE, TO & JTO Exam 2023 5th March 2023 BSSC CGL 2022 Prelims Re Exam 5th March 2023 SSC CHSL Tier-1 2022-23 Exam 9th to 21st March 2023 UPSC CBI (DSP) LDCE, 2023 11th to 12th March 2023 UPSC CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2023 12th March 2023 LIC ADO 2023 Prelims Exam 12th March 2023 Rajasthan High Court JJA, Junior Assistant, and Clerk Exam 2023 12th and 19th March 2023 TS SET 2023 Exam 13th to 15th March 2023 MP Patwari 2023 Exam 15th March 2023 DU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023 Exam 16th to 19th March 2023 DSSSB Librarian 2023 Exam 18th March 2023 DSSSB PGT 2023 Exam 19th & 24th March 2023 SLET 2023 Exam 19th March 2023 Bank of India PO Exam 2023 19th March 2023 DRDO CEPTAM 10 A&A 2023 Exam 20th March 2023 DSSSB TGT 2023 Exam 25th March 2023 DSSSB Assistant Teacher 2023 Exam 26th March 2023 Rajasthan SET 2023 Exam 26th March 2023 APSC CCE 2023 Exam 26th March 2023 DSSSB Domestic Science Teacher 2023 Exam 26th March 2023

Check out the details of different govt examinations scheduled for March 2023 from the section below.

UGC NET 2023 Exam

The UGC NET December 2022 Exam will be conducted from 21st February to 10th March 2023. As per UGC NET exam pattern, a total of 150 questions are asked for 300 marks. The exam duration shall be 3 hours.

SSC CGL Tier-2 2023 Exam

The SSC CGL tier 2 is being held in online mode from 2nd to 7th March 2023. The examination will have three papers, papers 1, 2, and 3. Paper 1 will be compulsory for all the posts. Whereas paper 2 is for those who have applied for the Junior Statistical Officer and paper 3 is for candidates who have opted for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2023 Exam

The SSC CHSL Tier-1 2023 Exam will be held in online mode from the 9th to 21st March 2023. The Tier-1 exam comprises Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only. The questions will be asked in English and Hindi except in the English Language section as per the SSC CHSL paper pattern. As per the SSC CHSL Marking Scheme, each question carries 2 marks and there will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.

DSSSB Teaching Exams 2023

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) Exams will be held on the 18th, 19th, 24th, 25th and 26th March 2023 for the recruitment of the posts like Librarian, PGT, TGT, Assistant Teacher & Domestic Science. Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has scheduled the IBPS Clerk Mains 2022 examination on October 08, 2022. The exam is going to be held in two shifts, Shift-1 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and Shift-2 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Punjab ETT Teacher Exam 2023

Punjab Elementary Teacher Training (ETT) Exam is going to be held on 5th March 2023. The recruitment process for Punjab ETT Teacher is being conducted and organized by Education Recruitment Board, Punjab.

LIC ADO Prelims Exam 2023

LIC ADO Prelims 2023 Exam is the first stage of the LIC ADO recruitment Process. The exam will be held on 12th March 2023. There shall be three sections - Reasoning, Numerical Ability and English Language. The English Language is qualifying in nature and its marks will not be used for ranking purposes. There shall be a sectional timing as well in the LIC ADO Prelims exam of 20 minutes each to each section.

TS SET 2023 Exam

TS SET (Telangana State Eligibility Test) is a state-level teaching eligibility test conducted for determining the eligibility of Telangana students for Assistant Professor and Lecturer in Telangana universities and colleges. Osmania University is going to conduct Telangana State- State Eligibility Test-2022 on the 13th, 14th, and 15th March 2023 as per the official notice.

MP Patwari 2023 Exam

Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (also known as MP Vyapam) will be holding the MP Patwari on 15th March 2023 in two shifts in different cities of Madhya Pradesh.

DU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023 Exam

Delhi University is going to conduct the exams for 1145 non-teaching posts such as library assistant, senior assistant, junior assistant and laboratory attendant. The online exam will be held from 16th March 2023 to 19th March 2023.

SLET 2023 Exam

The SLET Commission of Assam will be conducting the SLET Exam on 19th March 2023 at nine colleges around the northeastern states. These states include Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, and Mizoram. The main objective behind this exam is to select eligible candidates to be appointed as Assistant Professors at universities and colleges throughout the country.

Rajasthan SET Exam 2023

Guru Govind Tribal University, Banswara has released the exam dates for Rajasthan State Eligibility Test (SET). The Rajasthan SET Exam 2023 will be conducted by Guru Govind Tribal University on 26th March 2023 for 29 subjects. The exam will be held for 3 hours, I.e., 11 AM to 2 PM.

APSC CCE 2023 Exam

APSC CCE 2023 Exam will be held on 26th March 2023. APSC CCE or Combined Competitive exam is a state-level PCS examination for the Group A and B posts under the government departments. Every year, the Assam Public Service Commission conducts a competitive examination to choose deserving candidates for Civil Services cadres in the state.

For more exclusive updates related to the upcoming government exams keep a tab on this page.