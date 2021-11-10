Indian Air Force 2021 Recruitment Application Process: Check How to Apply for Group C Civilian Posts, Filled Forms to be sent by Post

Indian Air Force 2021 Recruitment Application Process: Check step by step process for filling application form for Indian Air Force 2021 Group C Civilian Posts Recruitment. Eligible candidates need to send filled form on assigned Postal Addresses.

Indian Air Force 2021 Recruitment Application Process: Indian Air Force has invited applications from eligible Indian citizens for recruitment for the recruitment of Group ‘C’ civilian posts at the various Air Force Stations/ Units. The selection process for Indian Air Force 2021 Recruitment will involve a Written Test and skill /practical/ physical test wherever applicable.

Below are the important dates for the Indian Air Force 2021 Recruitment Process:

Indian Air Force 2021 Recruitment Group-C Civilian posts Important Dates Offline Application Opening Date (By Post) 25th October 2021 Offline Application Closing Date (By Post) 29th November 2021 Indian Air Force 2021 Written Test Date To be notified later Indian Air Force 2021 Skill /Practical/Physical Test Date To be notified later

Indian Air Force 2021 Group C Civilian Vacancy Details (Total Post: 83) Post Name UR OBC SC ST EWS Total Lower Division Clerk (LDC) 04 04 03 – 01 12 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) 09 03 01 01 04 18 Superintendent (Store) 01 – – – – 01 Civilian Mechanical Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade) 20 12 05 03 05 45 Cook (Ordinary Grade) 03 – 01 – 01 05 Carpenter (Skilled) 01 – – – – 01 Fireman – 01 – – – 01

How to Apply for Indian Air Force 2021 Group ‘C’ Civilian Posts?

For your ease, we have listed down step by step process and some relevant information needed while filling the application form. Let’s look at the Application Process for Indian Air Force 2021 Recruitment:

Indian Air Force 2021 Applications to be sent by Post

Eligible candidates can apply to any of the above Air Force Station of their choice subject to the vacancies and qualifications. Application duly typed in English/Hindi with recent photograph (passport size) duly self-attested. Any other supporting document (self-attested). Self-addressed envelope with stamp(s) Rs. 10 pasted. The address should be typed in English/ Hindi. A separate application for each post should be forwarded. Applicants to mention clearly in the envelope as stated in the table given below:

“APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF…...AND CATEGORY……… AGAINST ADVERTISEMENT NO. 05/2021/DR”

Two passport-size photographs (same as fixed on the application form).

Postal address to which the application is to be forwarded:

Postal Address Name of Post No. of Post Eligibility Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Agra (UP)- 282008 LDC 01 ·12th Class pass from a recognized Board. · Typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on Computer. MTS 03 · Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University. · Desirable : One year of experience as a Watchman or Lascar or Gestetner Operator or Gardener from an Organization or Institute. Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station, Tezpur, Assam- 784104 LDC 02 ·12th Class pass from a recognized Board. · Typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on Computer. Supdt (Store) 01 · Graduate of a recognized University or equivalent. · Desirable : Experience in handling Stores and keeping Accounts in a stores of a concern of repute in Public or Private sector. CMTD (OG) 01 · Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized board or university; Must be holding a valid Civil Driving License for Light and heavy vehicles. · Must possess professional skill in driving and knowledge of motor mechanisms. · Minimum two years experience in driving motor vehicles. Commanding Officer 42 Repair & Salvage Unit, Guwahati, Assam- 781015 CMTD (OG) 01 Adjutant Air Force Station, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan- 345001 Cook (OG) 01 · Matriculation from a recognized board with a certificate or diploma in catering; 1-year experience in the trade. Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station, Tambaram Chennai- 600046 CMTD (OG) 05 · Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized board or university; Must be holding a valid Civil Driving License for Light and heavy vehicles. · Must possess professional skill in driving and knowledge of motor mechanism. · Minimum two years experience in driving motor vehicles. Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station, Hakimpet Secunderabad- 500014 CMTD (OG) 01 Station Commander, Air Force Station, Begumpet Bowenpally Post, Secunderabad- 500011 CMTD (OG) 06 Station Commander Airmen Training School (ATS), Belagavi- 591124 CMTD (OG) 01 Commanding Officer, HQ WAC (U) AF, Subroto park, New Delhi- 110010 LDC 01 ·12th Class pass from a recognized Board. · Typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on Computer. Air Officer Commanding, AF Station Pathankot, The- Pathankot, Dist- Pathankot (Punjab)- 145001 LDC 01 Carpenter (SK) 01 · 10th pass from a recognized Board or Institute. · ITI Certificate. Station Commander, Tettra School, Air Force Station High Grounds, Chandigarh- 160004 Cook (OG) 01 · Matriculation from a recognized board with a certificate or diploma in catering; 1-year experience in the trade. MTS 01 · Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University. · Desirable : One year of experience as a Watchman or Lascar or Gestetner Operator or Gardener from an Organization or Institute. Air Officer Commanding, AF Station Srinagar (J&K), PIN- 190007 CMTD (OG) 03 · Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized board or university; Must be holding a valid Civil Driving License for Light and heavy vehicles. · Must possess professional skill in driving and knowledge of motor mechanisms. · Minimum two years experience in driving motor vehicles. Air Force Commanding, AF Station Palam, New Delhi, PIN- 110010 CMTD (OG) 01 Air Oficer Commanding, Air Force Selection Board, Clement Town, Dehradun (Uttarakhand), PIN- 248002 CMTD (OG) 01 AOC, Air Force Station, Chakeri, Kanpur- 208008 LDC 01 · 12th Class pass from a recognized Board. · Typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on Computer. CMTD (OG) 04 · Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized board or university; Must be holding a valid Civil Driving License for Light and heavy vehicles. · Must possess professional skill in driving and knowledge of motor mechanisms. · Minimum two years experience in driving motor vehicles. MTS 05 · Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University. · Desirable : One year of experience as a Watchman or Lascar or Gestetner Operator or Gardener from an Organization or Institute. AOC, Base Repair Depot, Air Force Station, Chandigarh- 160003 LDC 01 · 12th Class pass from a recognized Board. · Typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on Computer. Fireman 01 · Matriculation or equivalent qualification from a recognized board. · Please refer to Notification. MTS 02 · Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University. · Desirable : One year of experience as a Watchman or Lascar or Gestetner Operator or Gardener from an Organization or Institute. AOC, Base Repair Depot, Air Force Station, Sulur, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu- 641401 CMTD (OG) 03 · Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized board or university; Must be holding a valid Civil Driving License for Light and heavy vehicles. · Must possess professional skill in driving and knowledge of motor mechanisms. · Minimum two years experience in driving motor vehicles. AOC, Air Force Station, Bani Camp, Najafgarh, New Delhi- 110043 Cook (OG) 02 · Matriculation from a recognized board with a certificate or diploma in catering; 1-year experience in the trade. AOC, 13 Base Repair Depot, Air Force, Palam, New Pinto Park, New Delhi- 110010 Cook (OG) 01 Stn Cdr, Base Repair Depot, Air Force, Borjhar, PO- Guwahati Airport, Dist- Kamrup, Assam Guwahati- 781015 CMTD (OG) 01 · Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized board or university; Must be holding a valid Civil Driving License for Light and heavy vehicles. · Must possess professional skill in driving and knowledge of motor mechanisms. · Minimum two years experience in driving motor vehicles. AOC, Equipment Depot, Air Force Station Avadi, Avadi IAF (Post), Chennai- 600055 CMTD (OG) 04 AOC, Equipment Depot, Air Force Station, Manauri, Distt- Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh- 212212 LDC 02 · 12th Class pass from a recognized Board. · Typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on Computer. CMTD (OG) 07 · Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized board or university; Must be holding a valid Civil Driving License for Light and heavy vehicles. · Must possess professional skill in driving and knowledge of motor mechanisms. · Minimum two years experience in driving motor vehicles. MTS 01 · Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University. · Desirable : One year of experience as a Watchman or Lascar or Gestetner Operator or Gardener from an Organization or Institute. AOC, Equipment Depot, Air Force, Air Force Station, Devali (South)- 422501 CMTD (OG) 03 · Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized board or university; Must be holding a valid Civil Driving License for Light and heavy vehicles. · Must possess professional skill in driving and knowledge of motor mechanisms. · Minimum two years experience in driving motor vehicles. AOC, Equipment Depot, Air Force, Amla Depot (PO), Distt- Betul, Madhya Pradesh- 460553 CMTD (OG) 02 CO, Upaskar Depot, Air Force Station Chakeri, Kanpur, PIN- 208008 MTS 02 · Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University. · Desirable : One year of experience as a Watchman or Lascar or Gestetner Operator or Gardener from an Organization or Institute. Stn Cdr, Air Stores Park, Air Force, Air Force Station, Gurgaon, Haryana- 122005 MTS 04 AOC, Air Force Hospital, Nathu Singh Road, Cantonment Kanpur, PIN- 208004 CMTD (OG) 01 · Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized board or university; Must be holding a valid Civil Driving License for Light and heavy vehicles. · Must possess professional skill in driving and knowledge of motor mechanisms. · Minimum two years experience in driving motor vehicles. Presiding Officer, Civilian Recruitment Board, Air Force Record Office, Subroto Park, New Delhi- 110010 LDC 03 · 12th Class pass from a recognized Board. · Typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on Computer.

Format of Indian Air Force 2021 Group C Posts Application Form

Application as per format given under (typed in Hindi/ English), duly supported with the documents is to reach the concerned Air Force Station through Ordinary Post:

Documents to be attached with Application Form

All documents in support of Education Qualification, Age, Technical Qualification, Physically Handicapped, Experience Certificate & Caste Certificate (issued by the competent civil authorities in case of SC/ ST/ OBC candidates), etc, to be accompanied with the application should self-attested.

In the case of OBC candidates against their reserved quota, their caste should be listed under the Central List of OBCs as candidates belonging to castes listed under Central List only are eligible for appointment to Central Services. The latest rules with regard to creamy layers in OBCs are to be followed. Candidates seeking reservation as OBC is required to submit along with the application a certificate to the effect that he/she does not belong to any of the creamy layers.

In case of ex-serviceman self-attested photocopy of discharge book to be submitted along with the application.

Pre-scrutiny of the application in terms of age limit, minimum qualification, documents, and certificates will be carried out by the respective unit before calling the suitable candidates for the written test/ skill/ practical/ physical test. An application can be rejected by the Board without any intimation, if found incomplete/not as per format.