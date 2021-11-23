IAF Group C Civilian Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2021: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Work Experience Details

IAF Group C Civilian Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2021: Check Indian Air Force (IAF) Group ‘C’ Civilian Post eligibility criteria including the age, upper age limit, educational qualification, and experience details. Eligible candidates send the application form till 29 th Nov 2021.

IAF Group C Civilian Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2021: Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited offline applications (Form to be sent by post) from eligible Indian citizens for recruitment of 83 vacancies under Group ‘C’ Civilian Post category at the Various Air Force Stations/ Units. The recruitment process for Indian Air Force 2021 Group ‘C’ Civilian Posts will involve a Written Test and skill /practical/ physical test wherever applicable. Final Shortlisted candidates will be liable to serve anywhere in India including the field area.

Below are the important dates for the Indian Air Force 2021 Recruitment Process:

Indian Air Force 2021 Recruitment Group-C Civilian posts Important Dates Recruitment Notification Date 3rd April 2021 Offline Application Opening Date (By Post) 25th October 2021 Offline Application Closing Date (By Post) Get Application Form 29th November 2021 Indian Air Force 2021 Written Test Date To be notified later Indian Air Force 2021 Skill /Practical/Physical Test Date To be notified later

Indian Air Force 2021 IAF Group-C Civilian Vacancies

Indian Air Force 2021 Group C Civilian Vacancy Details (Total Post: 83) Post Name/ Payscale UR OBC SC ST EWS Total Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Level-2 as per 7th Pay CPC 04 04 03 – 01 12 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)/ Level-1 as per 7th Pay CPC 09 03 01 01 04 18 Superintendent (Store)/ Level-4 as per 7th Pay CPC 01 – – – – 01 Civilian Mechanical Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade)/ Level-2 as per 7th Pay CPC 20 12 05 03 05 45 Cook (Ordinary Grade)/ Level-2 as per 7th Pay CPC 03 – 01 – 01 05 Carpenter (Skilled)/ Level-2 as per 7th Pay CPC 01 – – – – 01 Fireman/ Level-2 as per 7th Pay CPC – 01 – – – 01

Before applying for the IAF 2021 Group-C Civilian Posts, candidates should make sure that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit, relaxation, educational qualification(s) and Work experience. So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for IAF 2021 Group-C Civilian Post Recruitment Process:

Indian Air Force 2021 IAF Group-C Civilian Post Age Limit & relaxation

For all posts, the age limit for IAF 2021 Group C Civilian Category is 18 to 25 years (As on 29th November 2021). The crucial date for determining the age limit is the last date of receipt of application. The Age Relaxation for different categories is mentioned below:

Indian Air Force 2021 IAF Group-C Civilian Post Age Relaxation Category Age Limit as on 29th November 2021 OBC 3 Years SC/ ST 5 Years PwBD 10 Years (Additional 5 years for SC & ST and 3 years for OBC) Ex-Servicemen Ex-Servicemen who have rendered not less than 6 months of continuous service in the Armed Forces shall be allowed to deduct the full period of such service from their actual age and if the resultant age does not exceed the prescribed maximum age by more than three years, they shall be deemed to be within age limits Departmental Employees Gen - 40 Years OBC - 43 Years SC/ST - 45 Years

Note: SC/ST/OBC candidates applying against UNRESERVED posts are not entitled to any relaxation in age limit, experience, etc.

Indian Air Force 2021 IAF Group-C Civilian Post Educational Qualifications & Work Experience

Name of Post No. of Posts Eligibility Lower Division Clerk (LDC) 12 ·12th Class pass from a recognized Board. · Typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on Computer. Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) 18 · Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University. · Desirable: One year of experience as a Watchman or Lascar or Gestetner Operator or Gardener from an Organization or Institute. Superintendent (Store) 01 · Graduate of a recognized University or equivalent. · Desirable: Experience in handling Stores and keeping Accounts in stores of a concern of repute in the Public or Private sector. Civilian Mechanical Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade) 45 · Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized board or university; Must be holding a valid Civil Driving License for Light and heavy vehicles. · Must possess professional skill in driving and knowledge of motor mechanisms. · Minimum two years experience in driving motor vehicles. Cook (Ordinary Grade) 05 · Matriculation from a recognized board with a certificate or diploma in catering; 1-year experience in the trade. Carpenter (Skilled) 01 · 10th pass from a recognized Board or Institute. · ITI Certificate. Fireman 01 · Matriculation or equivalent qualification from a recognized board. · Please refer to Notification.

All applications will be scrutinized in terms of age limits, minimum qualifications, documents, and certificates. Thereafter, eligible candidates will be issued call letters for the written test.