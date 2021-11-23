IAF Group C Civilian Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2021: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Work Experience Details

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Nov 23, 2021 15:52 IST
IAF Group C Civilian Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2021: Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited offline applications (Form to be sent by post) from eligible Indian citizens for recruitment of 83 vacancies under Group ‘C’ Civilian Post category at the Various Air Force Stations/ Units. The recruitment process for Indian Air Force 2021 Group ‘C’ Civilian Posts will involve a Written Test and skill /practical/ physical test wherever applicable. Final Shortlisted candidates will be liable to serve anywhere in India including the field area.

Below are the important dates for the Indian Air Force 2021 Recruitment Process:

Indian Air Force 2021 Recruitment Group-C Civilian posts

Important Dates

Recruitment Notification Date

3rd April 2021

Offline Application Opening Date (By Post)

25th October 2021

Offline Application Closing Date (By Post)

Get Application Form

29th November 2021

Indian Air Force 2021 Written Test Date

To be notified later

Indian Air Force 2021 Skill /Practical/Physical Test Date

To be notified later

Indian Air Force 2021 IAF Group-C Civilian Vacancies

Indian Air Force 2021 Group C Civilian Vacancy Details (Total Post: 83)

Post Name/ Payscale

UR

OBC

SC

ST

EWS

Total

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/

Level-2 as per 7th Pay CPC

04

04

03

01

12

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)/

Level-1 as per 7th Pay CPC

09

03

01

01

04

18

Superintendent (Store)/ 

Level-4 as per 7th Pay CPC

01

01

Civilian Mechanical Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade)/ 

Level-2 as per 7th Pay CPC

20

12

05

03

05

45

Cook (Ordinary Grade)/ 

Level-2 as per 7th Pay CPC

03

01

01

05

Carpenter (Skilled)/ 

Level-2 as per 7th Pay CPC

01

01

Fireman/ 

Level-2 as per 7th Pay CPC

01

01

Before applying for the IAF 2021 Group-C Civilian Posts, candidates should make sure that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit, relaxation, educational qualification(s) and Work experience. So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for IAF 2021 Group-C Civilian Post Recruitment Process:

Indian Air Force 2021 IAF Group-C Civilian Post Age Limit & relaxation

For all posts, the age limit for IAF 2021 Group C Civilian Category is 18 to 25 years (As on 29th November 2021). The crucial date for determining the age limit is the last date of receipt of application. The Age Relaxation for different categories is mentioned below:

Indian Air Force 2021 IAF Group-C Civilian Post Age Relaxation

Category

Age Limit as on 29th November 2021

OBC

3 Years

SC/ ST

5 Years

PwBD

10 Years

(Additional 5 years for SC & ST and 3 years for OBC)

Ex-Servicemen

Ex-Servicemen who have rendered not less than 6 months of continuous service in the Armed Forces shall be allowed to deduct the full period of such service from their actual age and if the resultant age does not exceed the prescribed maximum age by more than three years, they shall be deemed to be within age limits

Departmental Employees

Gen - 40 Years

OBC - 43 Years

SC/ST - 45 Years

Note: SC/ST/OBC candidates applying against UNRESERVED posts are not entitled to any relaxation in age limit, experience, etc.

Indian Air Force 2021 IAF Group-C Civilian Post Educational Qualifications & Work Experience

Name of Post

No. of Posts

Eligibility

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)

12

·12th Class pass from a recognized Board.

· Typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on Computer.

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)

18

· Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University.

· Desirable: One year of experience as a Watchman or Lascar or Gestetner Operator or Gardener from an Organization or Institute.

Superintendent (Store)

01

· Graduate of a recognized University or equivalent.

· Desirable: Experience in handling Stores and keeping Accounts in stores of a concern of repute in the Public or Private sector.

Civilian Mechanical Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade)

45

· Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized board or university; Must be holding a valid Civil Driving License for Light and heavy vehicles.

· Must possess professional skill in driving and knowledge of motor mechanisms.

· Minimum two years experience in driving motor vehicles.

Cook (Ordinary Grade)

05

· Matriculation from a recognized board with a certificate or diploma in catering; 1-year experience in the trade.

Carpenter (Skilled)

01

· 10th pass from a recognized Board or Institute.

· ITI Certificate.

Fireman

01

· Matriculation or equivalent qualification from a recognized board.

· Please refer to Notification.

All applications will be scrutinized in terms of age limits, minimum qualifications, documents, and certificates. Thereafter, eligible candidates will be issued call letters for the written test.

FAQ

What is the Age Limit for IAF Group C Civilian Post 2021 Recruitment?

18 to 25 years (As on 29th November 2021)

What is the Educational Qualification for IAF Group C Civilian Post 2021 Recruitment?

Different for LDC, MTS, Superintendent (Store), Civilian Mechanical Transport Driver, Cook, Carpenter & Fireman Posts

