NTA UGC NET 2020 Registration Closed: Exam Dates to be out soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Time to Speed-up UGC NET 2020 Exam Preparation

UGC NET 2020 Exam Registration Process has been concluded by National Testing Agency (NTA) at its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. So, the time has come to gear up the UGC NET 2020 Exam Preparation as the UGC NET Exam Dates will soon be announced. NTA extended the Online Registration Dates and Postponed the UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates (Previously Previously scheduled from 15th June 2020 to 20th June 2020). As per the official Notifical, NTA will decide the UGC NET 2020 Exam Dates aster assessing the COVID-19 Pandemic situation in India.

UGC NET 2020 Exam will be conducted in online mode to determine the candidate’s eligibility for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only posts in Indian Universities and Colleges. It will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT) consisting of two papers, i.e., Paper I and II conducted in a single sessions (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2). Candidates are required to appear for both the papers in order to be eligible for JRF and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor only.

Let’s look at the Exam Pattern of NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam in brief:

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam Pattern Session Paper Number of Questions (All are compulsory) Marks Duration Single (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2) I 50 100 3 Hours II 100 200 Total 150 300

UGC NET 2020 Paper-1 Preparation Tips

In Paper-I, the questions will be generic in nature, intending to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate.

Let’s have a look at the exam pattern for Paper-I in detail:

Note:

Paper-I will cover 50 Objective Type Questions (Multiple choice, Matching type, True/False, Assertion-Reasoning type) carrying 100 marks.

Each section gets equal weightage: 5 questions and 10 marks from each section, i.e., 2 marks for each correct answer .

. There is no negative markingin the exam.

UGC NET 2020 Paper-2 Preparation Tips

Paper-II will be based on the subject selected by the candidate consisting of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 2 marks each:

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Paper-II Exam Pattern Paper-II



Type of Questions No. of Questions Mark for 1 Question Total Marks Selected Subject Objective Multiple Choice Questions 100 2 200

Candidates are advised to go through latest UGC NET 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus for their subjects before making any exam strategy. Earlier NTA asked students to not worry about the Examination and requested to utilize this extra time for Exam Preparation and focus on critical concepts in order to close learning gaps if any. NTA also assured that it would keep students updated about the latest developments and would inform about changes with ample time.