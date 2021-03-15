NTA UGC NET 2021 Application Correction Window Open till 16th March @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Check how to make corrections in Online Application Form of UGC NET Dec 2020 Exam

NTA UGC NET 2021 Application Correction Window Open till 16th March @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the online application correction window for UGC NET December 2020 Exam from 12th to 16th March 2021 (upto 11:50 pm). If candidates have mistakenly filled wrong in the application form, here is an opportunity for them to make corrections in their online application form.

For making any corrections or modification in the UGC NET Dec 2020 Online Application Form, candidates are required to visit the official website of NTA i.e. ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The Home Page for the UGC NET Dec 2020 Exam will open. There candidates are required to click on the link “Correction Application Form Dec 2020 Cycle (May 2021)”, as highlighted in the image given below:

A new page will open which will ask the already registered candidates to sign in. Those candidates who want to make any corrections or modifications are required to login with the details: Application Number, Password and Security Pin showed in CAPTCHA. All the registered candidates for the said examination are advised to visit the website and verify their particulars. They are further advised to make correction in their particulars, in their respective registration form, wherever incorrect or incomplete.

The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, (if any), latest by 16th March 2021 (up to 11.50 p.m.). Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (if applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM Wallet generated during the online correction. The correction facility will be available on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in as per the schedule given below:

Start Date & Time 12th March 2021 (Friday) 07:00 p.m. End Date & Time 16th March 2021 (Tuesday) 11:50 p.m.

Please note that the correction facility is available only to those candidates who have already successfully submitted the application form along with the requisite fee on or before 10th March 2021. The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, if any, only during the period specified above. Since it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardships to them the candidates need to be very careful while making correction(s). Any further change would not be permitted after 11:50 p.m., 16th March 2021, under any circumstances.

NOTE: No change in the online Application Form of UGC-NET December 2020 Cycle (May 2021) will be entertained through fax/hard copy application, including email, etc.

Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET December 2020 Exam:

UGC NET December 2020 Exam Important Dates Online Application and Registration Date 2nd February to 9th March 2021 (till 11:50 PM) Last Date of Online Payment of Application Fees 10th March 2021 (till 11:50 PM) Correction of Online Application Form 12th to 16th March 2021 (up to 11.50 p.m.) Downloading of Admit Cards To be announced later UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 17 May 2021

This year, UGC NET December 2020 Exam will be conducted by NTA from 2nd to 17th May 2021 in 81 subjects at selected Examination Centers spread across the country for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has entrusted the responsibility of conducting the National Eligibility Test (NET) to the NTA established by the Ministry of Education, Government of India (GOI).