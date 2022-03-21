NTA UGC NET 2022 Notification: Releasing soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Check NTA NET 2022 Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Eligibility & Application Dates

NTA UGC NET 2022 Notification Releasing soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Get all the NTA UGC NET June 2022 Updates including Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Online Application & Registration Process, Exam Pattern & Syllabus.

NTA UGC NET 2022 Notification Releasing soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to release UGC NET 2022 Exam Notification soon at its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET 2022 Exam will be conducted in online mode across various Exam Centres in India to determine the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian Universities & College. In this article, we are going to share all the relevant information related to UGC NET 2022 Exam.

UGC NET 2022 Exam Notification

The official notification for UGC NET June 2022 Exam will be released on the official website of NTA UGC NET - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The notification will include the online registration opening and closing date along with application correction dates. Candidates who aspire to become a Professor or Lecturer of a recognized university and college can apply for this exam.

UGC NET 2022 Exam Dates

UGC NET 2022 Exam Important Dates Notification Release Dates March or April 2022 (Tentative) Online Application and Registration Date To be notified later Application Correction Dates To be notified later UGC NET June 2022 Exam Dates June 2022 (Tentative)

UGC NET 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit

Posts Age Limit Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) 31 years Assistant Professor No upper age limit Category Age Limit Relaxation Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe 5 years (36 years) Other Backward Classes (OBC) Women Persons with disabilities (PwD) Transgender Candidates having research experience Period spent on research – Maximum 5 years Candidates possessing L.L.M. Degree 3 years Candidates who have served in the armed forces 5 years

Educational Qualification

Category Percentage Criteria General (Including candidates waiting for their PG Final Year result or going to be appeared in the exam) 55% aggregate in Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree ST/ SC/ OBC/ PWD/ Transgender (Including candidates waiting for their PG Final Year result or going to be appeared in the exam) 50% aggregate in Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree Ph.D. degree holders whose Master’s level examination had been completed by 19th September, 1991 (irrespective of the date of declaration of result) 50% aggregate in Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

UGC NET 2022 Application & Registration Process

UGC NET 2022 Online Registration will begin soon at the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be required to fill the application form and upload photograph and signature of the size and dimensions mentioned below:

Size of Photograph and Signature Size of Photograph 10 kb to 200 kb Size of Signature 4 kb to 30 kb

After successful upload of photograph and signature, the website will take you to the payment gateway for the payment of Application fees. Candidates can pay UGC NET 2022 application fee through Debit/ Credit Card/ UPI/ Net Banking/ PAYTM:

Category UGC NET Application Fee General Rs. 1000 OBC/ Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Rs. 500 SC/ ST/ PwD/ Transgender Rs. 250 Note: GST/Processing charges & GST are to be paid by the candidate, as applicable.

UGC NET 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

NTA UGC NET June 2022 Exam will consist of two papers and will be conducted in single session of three hour duration. Below is the brief table showing the changed and latest exam pattern of NTA UGC NET June 2022 Exam:

NTA helps the UGC in the online conduct of the NET Examination, declaration of result and issuance of UGC NET E-certificate. NTA has issued e-certificate to qualified candidates on behalf of UGC for Dec 2020/ June 2021 Exam. Candidates who have cleared the UGC NET Dec 2020/ June 2021 Exam can download the NET E-certificate & JRF Award Letter from the link given below.

Download NTA UGC NET E-certificate & JRF Award Letter for June 2021/December 2020 Exam

Candidates can also contact Head, UGC NET Bureau, University of Delhi, South Campus, Benito Juarez Marg, New Delhi, Pin Code-110021, Phone No. (011-24116316, 24115416, 24115419).