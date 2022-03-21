NTA UGC NET 2022 Notification: Releasing soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Check NTA NET 2022 Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Eligibility & Application Dates

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

Created On: Mar 21, 2022 12:19 IST
NTA UGC NET 2022 Notification Releasing soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to release UGC NET 2022 Exam Notification soon at its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET 2022 Exam will be conducted in online mode across various Exam Centres in India to determine the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian Universities & College. In this article, we are going to share all the relevant information related to UGC NET 2022 Exam.

UGC NET 2022 Updates
Check Eligibility Criteria for NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam
UGC NET 2022 Result Normalisation of Marks & NTA Score Calculator

UGC NET 2022 Exam Notification

The official notification for UGC NET June 2022 Exam will be released on the official website of NTA UGC NET - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The notification will include the online registration opening and closing date along with application correction dates. Candidates who aspire to become a Professor or Lecturer of a recognized university and college can apply for this exam.

UGC NET/JRF & Entrance Test Rules for PhD Admission 2022 Based on NEP
UGC Plans to Bring Industry Experts as Faculty Members without PHD or NET Qualification

UGC NET  2022 Exam Dates

UGC NET 2022 Exam

Important Dates

Notification Release Dates

March or April 2022 (Tentative)

Online Application and Registration Date

To be notified later

Application Correction Dates

To be notified later

UGC NET June 2022 Exam Dates

June 2022 (Tentative)

UGC NET 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit

Posts

Age Limit

Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)

31 years

Assistant Professor

No upper age limit

Category

Age Limit Relaxation

Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe

5 years (36 years)

Other Backward Classes (OBC)

Women

Persons with disabilities (PwD)

Transgender

Candidates having research experience

Period spent on research – Maximum 5 years

Candidates possessing L.L.M. Degree

3 years

Candidates who have served in the armed forces

5 years

Educational Qualification

Category

Percentage Criteria

General

(Including candidates waiting for their PG Final Year result or going to be appeared in the exam)

55% aggregate in Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

ST/ SC/ OBC/ PWD/ Transgender

(Including candidates waiting for their PG Final Year result or going to be appeared in the exam)

50% aggregate in Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

Ph.D. degree holders whose Master’s level examination had been completed by 19th September, 1991 (irrespective of the date of declaration of result)

50% aggregate in Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

UGC NET 2022 Application & Registration Process

UGC NET 2022 Online Registration will begin soon at the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be required to fill the application form and upload photograph and signature of the size and dimensions mentioned below:

Size of Photograph and Signature

Size of Photograph

10 kb to 200 kb

Size of Signature

4 kb to 30 kb

After successful upload of photograph and signature, the website will take you to the payment gateway for the payment of Application fees. Candidates can pay UGC NET 2022 application fee through Debit/ Credit Card/ UPI/ Net Banking/ PAYTM:

Category

UGC NET Application Fee

General

Rs. 1000

OBC/ Economically Weaker Section (EWS)

Rs. 500

SC/ ST/ PwD/ Transgender

Rs. 250

Note: GST/Processing charges & GST are to be paid by the candidate, as applicable.

UGC NET 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

NTA UGC NET June 2022 Exam will consist of two papers and will be conducted in single session of three hour duration. Below is the brief table showing the changed and latest exam pattern of NTA UGC NET June 2022 Exam:

NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam Pattern

Session

Paper

Number of Questions (All are compulsory)

Marks

Duration

Single
(No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2)

I

50

100

1 Hour

II

100

200

2 Hours

Total

 

150

300

3 Hours

NTA UGC NET 2022 Part-I Exam Pattern

Part

Sections (Objective Multiple Choice Questions)

Questions

Marks

I

Teaching Aptitude

5

10

II

Research Aptitude

5

10

III

Reading Comprehension

5

10

IV

Communication

5

10

V

Reasoning (including Maths)

5

10

VI

Logical Reasoning

5

10

VII

Data Interpretation

5

10

VIII

Information & Communication Technology (ICT)

5

10

IX

People & Environment

5

10

X

Higher Education System: Governance, Polity & Administration

5

10

 

Total

50

100

NTA UGC NET 2022 Part-II Exam Pattern

Paper-II

Type of Questions

No. of Questions

Mark for 1 Question

Total Marks

Selected Subject

Objective Multiple Choice Questions

100

2

200

NTA helps the UGC in the online conduct of the NET Examination, declaration of result and issuance of UGC NET E-certificate. NTA has issued e-certificate to qualified candidates on behalf of UGC for Dec 2020/ June 2021 Exam. Candidates who have cleared the UGC NET Dec 2020/ June 2021 Exam can download the NET E-certificate & JRF Award Letter from the link given below.

Download NTA UGC NET E-certificate & JRF Award Letter for June 2021/December 2020 Exam

Candidates can also contact Head, UGC NET Bureau, University of Delhi, South Campus, Benito Juarez Marg, New Delhi, Pin Code-110021, Phone No. (011-24116316, 24115416, 24115419).

Also Read:

National Education Policy (NEP) Impact on Teacher Recruitment

Check Frequently Asked Questions for NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam

UGC NET & CSIR NET 2021 Revised Guidelines for OBC Candidates

UGC NET & CSIR NET 2021 Revised Guidelines for SC Candidates

Check list of 935 UGC Recognized Universities whose Master’s Degree will be valid

UGC Extended Period for Completion of Master’s Degree for Dec 2018 & June 2019 UGC NET/ CSIR NET Batch

Check UGC Non-Teaching Recruitment Post 2021 Update

FAQ

Q1. Where will UGC NET 2022 Notification be released by NTA?

ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Q2. What is the Age Limit for UGC NET 2022 Exam?

JRF - 31 Years (Categorywise Relaxation Applicable; Assistant Professor - No upper age limit

Q3. What is the Educational Qualification for UGC NET 2022 Exam?

Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree (Gen-55%, ST/ SC/ OBC/ PWD/ Transgender - 50%
