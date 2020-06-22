Railway Concluded RRB ALP Technician Recruitment: Next Begins RRB NTPC 2020 Exam-Largest Railway Recruitment Exam

Ministry of Railways has officially declared that it has concluded the RRB Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs) and Technicians recruitment recently. It was one of the largest Railway Recruitment drive as more than 47 lakh candidates applied for 64371 combined vacancies of Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs) & Technicians in Railways.

Railway conducted the RRB ALP & Technician recruitment Process in 3 stages consisting of Computer Based Tests. For final Selection, medical examination and document verification were conducted at different centres. As per the official data released, Document Verification and Medical examination were conducted for about 90,000 candidates (including 50% standby candidates). The medical examination was one of the stringent exams considering the level of distant vision/colour vision and alertness required from a Loco Pilot.

Below is the official Data Released for RRB Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs) and Technicians recruitment:

RRB Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs) and Technicians recruitment Total Number of Candidates Applicants 47.45 Lakhs Number of posts 64,371 (27,795 ALPs and 64,371 Technicians) Panel Approved 56,378 (26,968 ALPs and 28,410 Technicians) Appointment letters issued 40,420 (22,223 ALPs and 18,197 Technicians) Training of Newly Recruited to resume as soon as COVID lock down related measures ease out 19,120 (10,123 ALPs and 8,997 Technicians) Note: Rest of offers to be issued in phased manner as training of batches complete

The Training Period Shortlisted candidates are 17 weeks for ALPs and 6 months for Technicians. Joining Letters were issued to candidates before Lockdown but some candidates could not join due to CORONA outbreak and Lockdown. All newly recruited employees will be given appointment in Railway as per the due procedure in a phased manner. The training of fresh appointees is required because Railway is an operational department and safety of train operations is paramount.

Ministry of Railways has confirmed through a Press Release that Railways are expediting the Exam Conducting Process of RRB NTPC 2020 Recruitment Process which the largest Recruitment Drive of Indian Railways. Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, RRB NTPC 2020 Recruitment Process got delayed. However, Indian Railways is going to speed up the recruitment process as the situation eases out.

Last year, more than 1.26 crore candidates applied for the RRB NTPC 35208 vacancies including 24605 Graduate Posts and 10603 Under Graduate Posts under Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) including Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master, etc. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is formulating a viable strategy to conduct a massive examination of 1.25 crore applicants and scheduling of all the processes etc while observing all norms in COVID-19 scenario.

Railways have till now not officially announced the exam dates and admit card release dates of the RRB NTPC 2020 Exam. However, a Senior Railway Official said that once the Exam conducting Agency (ECA) gets appointed and the selection process gets over through tenders and bids only then the recruitment examination for RRB NTPC might be conducted by the end of this year 2020.

Candidates can also check some of the important information related to RRB Group D 2020 & RRB MI 2020 Exam from the tables given below:

RRB Group D (Level-1) 2020 Exam Details

RRB MI 2020 Exam Details