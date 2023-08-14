SSC CGL 2023 Result To Be Out Soon @ssc.nic.in: PDF Download Tier 1 Good Score, Expected Cutoff Marks Postwise

SSC CGL Result 2023 To Be Out Soon @ssc.nic.in: SSC CGL Tier-1 Result 2023 is going to release soon by the Staff Selection Commission at it its official website – ssc.nic.in. The SSC CGL Tier-1 exam was conducted online from July 14 to 27, 2023 across India. SSC CGL Tier-1 Answer Key was released on August 1, 2023. Candidates viewed their answer sheets, question paper, and raised objections till August 4, 2023. 

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023 PDF Releasing Soon: Get Direct Download Link

Staff Selection Commission will release the result of the SSC CGL Tier-1 2023 exam soon after considering all the objections raised by the candidates. Those Candidates who will clear the cut-off Tier-1 exam will be shortlisted for the Tier-2 Exam. SSC has recently announced total 7500 vacancies under SSC CGL 2023 recruitment for posts like Auditor, Inspector/ Sub-Inspector, Senior Secretariat Assistant/ Upper Division Clerks, Tax Assistant, Accountant / Junior Accountant, Assistant Section Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, etc.

To download the SSC CGL Tier 1 result, you can follow these steps:

Step-1: Visit the Official SSC Website  - ssc.nic.in

Step-2: Navigate to the results section

Step-3: Find and click on the link related to the SSC CGL Tier 1 2023 exam result.

Step-4: Enter your login credentials, which could include your registration number, roll number, and date of birth.

Step-5: After entering your details, click on the "Submit" or "View Result" button.

Once the result page is displayed, review your scores and other details. If there is an option to download the result as a PDF, click on that option.

Step-6: Download and save the PDF file of your SSC CGL Tier 1 result. You can also take a printout for your records.

Along with the individual result, SSC usually releases the cut-off marks for different categories. Make sure to check these as they will give you an idea of how your score compares to the minimum qualifying marks.

What will be the SSC CGL Tier 1 2023 Good Score? Post-wise Expected Cutoff Marks

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) holds the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam, which stands as notably fierce competition in India. This examination is structured into several tiers, with Tier 1 acting as the preliminary phase. The  SSC CGL Tier 1 score tends to fluctuate annually due to variables like the exam's complexity, candidate volume, and overall candidate achievements. Typically, a good score in this tier would position you favorably to progress to the subsequent phases of the assessment.

To determine what could be considered a good score, it's helpful to look at the past trends and cut-off marks for SSC CGL Tier 1. Historically, the cut-off marks have varied across different categories (General, EWS, OBC, SC, ST, etc.). Candidates can check the expected cut-off marks of the SSC CGL Tier-1 exam from the link given below:

Check SSC CGL Expected Cutoff Marks Postwise 2023

However, please keep in mind that these are rough estimates and the actual cut-off marks can differ.

The SSC CGL recruitment follows a dual-tier selection process, encompassing the Tier-1 and Tier-2 exams. Those candidates who clear both phases will advance to the Document Verification round, during which their original documents and photocopies will be scrutinized. The ultimate assignment of positions hinges on a combination of merit and the candidates' chosen post/department preferences. Once a position is allocated, the commission will not permit any alterations due to the inability to meet specific post-related criteria pertaining to physical, medical, or educational standards.

FAQ

Q1. What are the minimum qualifying marks in the SSC CGL 2023 Tier-1 exam?

The minimum qualifying mark for the SSC CGL Tier-1 exam category-wise is UR-30%, OBC/EWS-25% and other categories-20%.

Q2. What are the factors responsible for determining the SSC CGL Tier 1 Good Score 2023?

Some of the factors responsible for influencing the SSC CGL cut-off marks are the number of aspirants, the total number of vacancies, exam level, categories, etc.

Q3. Will there be any sectional cutoff marks in the SSC CGL Tier-1 exam 2023?

No, there will be no sectional cutoff marks in the SSC CGL Tier-1 exam 2023.
