SSC Exam 2022 Important Notice Released @ssc.nic.in: Commission warned Against Malpractices in Ongoing SSC CGL & Upcoming SSC CHSL Exam

Created On: Apr 20, 2022 18:56 IST
SSC Exam 2022 Important Notice Released @ssc.nic.in: As per the latest notification released, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has warned against Malpractices in Ongoing SSC CGL & Upcoming SSC CHSL Exams. The notification stated that “The Commission has time & again brought to the notice of candidates and other stakeholders that anyone found to be disclosing, publishing, reproducing, transmitting, storing or facilitating transmission & storage of test contents in any form or any information therein in whole or part thereof or by any means i.e., verbal or written, electronic or mechanical or taking away the rough papers supplied in the exam centre or found to be in unauthorized possession of test content will be considered as serious misconduct & will be debarred/disqualified from exam”.

Disciplinary & legal action would be taken against such candidates or persons/ individuals involved as per rules & such matters would be reported to police, if necessary.

Candidates must also refrain from creating any obstruction during the conduct of exam. If any candidate is found obstructing the conduct of exam or creating disturbances at the exam venue, his/her candidature shall be summarily cancelled. Such candidates shall also be liable to be debarred from future exam of the Commission & legal proceedings could be initiated against him/her.

These instructions will be applicable for all examinations of the Commission.

Ongoing SSC CGL 2022 Exam

SSC CGL 2021-22 Tier-1 Online Exam is being held from 11th to 21st April 2022. T he Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam is being conducted for the recruitment of Group “B” and Group “C” Posts - Inspector/ Sub-Inspector, Auditor, Accountant / Junior Accountant, Senior Secretariat Assistant / Upper Division Clerks, Tax Assistant, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Assistant Section Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, etc.

Upcoming SSC CHSL 2022 Exam

The SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination, 2021 Tier-1 Exam will be held from 26th May to 10th June 2022. SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-I exam will be an Objective Multiple Choice Exam which will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four sections having 100 questions (25 questions in each section) which will account for a total of 200 marks (maximum 50 marks in each section). The time duration of Tier-1 exam will be 60 minutes.

