TANCET 2020 Registration: All about application process, application fees, direct link available

TANCET 2020 Registration: The registrations for TANCET 2020 MBA Entrance exam is expected to begin from 7th January 2020. TANCET 2020 exam is organised once in a year and the registrations window generally remains open for a period of 30 days. This year, TANCET MBA entrance exam is scheduled for 29th February 2020 in the afternoon slot (2.30 PM To 4.30 PM). Applicants can fill the TANCET application form in online mode on the official website of Anna University, tancet.annauniv.edu.

Take a look at TANCET exam registrations dates:

Interested and eligible candidates can fill the TANCET application form online as the state-level MBA entrance test is open for all the candidates across India. Candidates are advised to avoid the last minute rush and fill the TANCET application form before the last date ends. The University had released a notification on their website that mentions:

Candidates are requested to read the complete instructions before filling the form, because once the form is filled and submitted, no changes can be done further. Therefore, candidates must check the information filled carefully in order to avoid cancellation of the registration at later stages.

Here is the direct link to reach the TANCET 2020 registration page. Click on the link provided below to get registered for the TANCET MBA exam.

TANCET 2020 Registration - Direct Link

(To be activated soon)

TANCET 2020 Registration Dates

Please make note of the important dates pertaining to TANCET 2020 Exam registration. Do not miss out on these dates as it is less likely that Anna University will extend the exam registration dates. Fill your TANCET application form within this time span only.

S.no. Exam Event Important Date 1 Commencement of Registration 7th January 2020 2 Last date for Registration 31st January 2020



Here are the instructions to fill the TANCET 2020 Application form. Read carefully and get registered for the MBA Entrance exam here:

TANCET 2020 Application Form: Available Online

The TANCET application process comprises of 4 steps. Candidates must follow all the four steps cautiously to complete the TANCET registration process. Here is the detail of all the four steps:

Step 1: Visit the TANCET official website and click on the 'Registration' link

Step 2: There you will e asked to fill necessary information post which you need to press 'Next' button. A link will be generated and will be sent to your registered mobile no. and mail id. Using that link 'Login' to the website again

Step 3: Fill the TANCET application form with correct and complete information.

Step 4: Pay the TANCET application fees for the MBA Course which is Rs. 600/- for the general category candidates and Rs. 300/- for the candidates belonging to SC/SCA/ST category of Tamil Nadu state.

Make sure to pay the application fee online only.

The entire TANCET application process is being conducted in 'Online mode' only.

TANCET 2020 Registration Fee

For the candidates interested to apply for the MBA course, the application fee is:

TANCET MBA Exam General Category SC/SCA/ST Candidates belonging to

Tamil Nadu Application Fee 600/- 300/-

TANCET 2020 Application Form: Documents Required

Candidates must keep these documents ready before filling the TANCET application form in online format. These documents are mandatory to be uploaded. Therefore, keep a scanned copy of these documents in your laptop/PC before you start the registration process. Here is the list of the documents that will be required:

Scanned copy of passport size photograph

Scanned copy of signature in a pre-defined format

Caste certificate, if applicable

Information required to fill TANCET application form

Apart from the documents, there is an array of information that is required while filling the form. You must be ready with the information mentioned below before getting registered:

A valid mobile number and email id

Qualifying marks of Bachelor degree

Academic personal and details

For more articles on MBA entrance exams, keep visiting MBA section of jagranjosh.com. Also subscribe to our newsletter to receive the MBA news directly in your inbox!

Also Read

About TANCET Exam Eligibility Criteria – Click Here

About TANCET Exam Syllabus – Click Here

About TANCET Test Centers – Click Here

About TANCET Exam Pattern – Click Here

About TANCET Exam Important Dates – Click Here

About TANCET List of Participating Institutes – Click Here