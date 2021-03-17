Top MBA Institutes that accept TANCET Exam Score

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) exam is taken by the MBA aspirants targeting colleges under the Anna University in the state of Tamil Nadu. TANCET exam is a gateway to more than 100 institutes that run MBA programmes/courses. All the B-schools that accept TANCET scores are provided in the list below and will help you make an informed choice to build a bright career in the field of management. TANCET 2021 is scheduled for 20th March 2021 and thousands of aspirants appear for the MBA entrance exam with a target to grab a seat in one of the top MBA institutes affiliated from Anna University.

After the Rank List of candidates is released by Anna University, which is expected to be out by 5th July 2019, an online counselling session will be held wherein seats are allotted to the rank holders. The rank is allotted on the basis of the percentile scored by the TANCET exam takers in the MBA entrance test. As per the statistics mentioned by a leading education portal, 4700 candidates were called for TANCET Counselling last year, which makes this exam one of the top choices among the students seeking admission in Tamil Nadu.

Do read: TANCET Exam 2019 - Check your Result/Rank here



Thus, if you are one of those seeking admission in the top MBA college/institute of Tamil Nadu then before you attend the counselling session, take a look at the list of colleges that are affiliated and recognised by Anna University. It is important to take admission in the MBA college that is approved by AICTE and affiliated by any deemed university. With IIMs in the quandary to distribute PGDM or MBA degree, do not end up getting certification or degree from an institute that is not affiliated by any professional body.

So, here is a list of all the institutes that accept TANCET Scores and are recognised by the professional bodies.

List of TANCET Participating Institutes

S.No MBA College/Institute 1 Department of Management Studies, Anna University, Chennai 2 PSG Institute of Management, Coimbatore 3 Thiagarajar School of Management, Thirupparankundram 4 University of Madras, Chennai 5 Velammal Engineering College, Chennai 6 Ethiraj College for Women, Chennai 7 St. Joseph College of Engineering, Kancheepuram 8 Karpaga Vinayaga College of Engineering and Technology, Chennai 9 School of Management D.G Vaishnav College (DGVC), Chennai 10 Mohamed Sathak College of Arts and Science, Chennai 11 St. Peter's College of Engineering and Technology, Chennai 12 Nehru College of Management (NCM Coimbatore) 13 Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International School of Textile Management, Coimbatore 14 Sri Sai Ram Institute of Management Studies, Chennai 15 Bannari Amman Institute of Technology, Sathyamangalam

We hope that this list of MBA colleges/institutes will help you make a righteous choice to build a bright career and become successful manager as you climb steadily on the career ladder.

Share with us your experiences of being associated with any of these MBA institutes in the comments section below and help other MBA aspirants make an informed choice for choosing the best MBA College that accept TANCET Scores.

For more information about TANCET Exam, keep visiting MBA section of jagranjosh.com

Also Read: About TANCET Exam Eligibility Criteria – Click Here

Also Read: About TANCET Exam Syllabus – Click Here

Also Read: About TANCET Test Centers – Click Here

Also Read: About TANCET Exam Pattern – Click Here

Also Read: About TANCET Exam Registration Process – Click Here

Also Read: About TANCET Exam Important Dates – Click Here

Also Read: About TANCET List of Participating Institutes – Click Here