TANCET 2020 Exam Centers

In the TANCET application form, there is an option to choose the exam center on the basis of factors like distance and travelling time to the respective TANCET exam center. Candidates are requested to select only one exam center along-with the correct code while filling the application form. The final allotted exam center is mentioned on the TANCET Admit Card.

Jan 28, 2020 11:44 IST
The official list of TANCET exam centers has been released by Anna University. The exam will be held in 15 test centers in Tamil Nadu. The exam will be conducted on 29th February 2020. In the TANCET application form, there is an option to choose the exam center on the basis of factors like distance and travelling time to the respective TANCET exam center. Candidates are requested to select only one exam center along-with the correct code while filling the application form. The final allotted exam center will be mentioned on the TANCET 2020 Admit Card.

Candidates should know the list of TANCET exam centers before applying to make sure they are selecting the nearest center.

TANCET 2020: List of Exam Centers:

The name of 15 exam cities allotted by TANCET 2020 is as follows:

                                                       TANCET 2020 EXAM CENTERS

Erode

Thanjavur

Virudhunagar

Dindigul

Salem

Villupuram

Coimbatore

Madurai

Trichy

Chidambaram

Nagercoil

Vellore

Chennai

Karaikudi

Tirunelveli

In extreme cases, exam centers can be changed due to lack of space or increase in the number of applicants. However, the exam authority will make sure that no such changes have to be done.  

TANCET 2020 - Exam Center Instructions:

Candidates should adhere to following instructions while appearing for the TANCET 2020 Exam:

  • Candidates should reach the test center 1 hour before the commencement of the exam
  • Carry the TANCET Admit Card along-with a valid photo identity proof like Voter ID card or PAN Card to the exam center
  • Make sure to read the guidelines and instructions carefully before taking the test
  • Candidates must sign the attendance sheet in the presence of the invigilator at the time of examination
  • Electronic devices such as mobile phones, calculators, pagers, etc., are not allowed in the examination hall
  • Candidates will not be permitted to go outside the exam hall during the conduct of TANCET exam
  • During the time of TANCET 2020 MBA entrance exam, no one will be allowed to leave the exam hall

List of TANCET 2020 Coordinating Centers

All the aspirants of TANCET exam must carefully go through the list of coordinating centers. They can visit in any of following center from Monday to Saturday in the time duration from 9:30AM to 5:30PM to get specific information regarding the examination or admission process.

CITY

TANCET CO-ORDINATING CENTERS

Chennai

Center for Entrance Examinations, Anna University

Chidambaram

Annamalai University (Faculty of Engg. & Tech.)

Coimbatore

Government College of Technology

Dindigul

University College of Engineering

Erode

Institute of Road and Transport Tech.

Karaikudi

Alagappa College of Engg. & Tech.

Madurai

Anna University Regional Center

Nagercoil

University College of Engineering

Salem

Govt. College of Engineering

Thanjavur

Kunthavai Naachiyaar Govt. Arts College for Women

Tiruchirappalli

Anna University Regional Center

Tirunelveli

Govt. College of Engineering

Vellore

Thanthai Periyar Govt. Inst. of Tech

Villupuram

University College of Engineering

Virudhunagar

Kamaraj College of Engineering

