The official list of TANCET exam centers has been released by Anna University. The exam will be held in 15 test centers in Tamil Nadu. The exam will be conducted on 29th February 2020. In the TANCET application form, there is an option to choose the exam center on the basis of factors like distance and travelling time to the respective TANCET exam center. Candidates are requested to select only one exam center along-with the correct code while filling the application form. The final allotted exam center will be mentioned on the TANCET 2020 Admit Card.

Candidates should know the list of TANCET exam centers before applying to make sure they are selecting the nearest center.

TANCET 2020: List of Exam Centers:

The name of 15 exam cities allotted by TANCET 2020 is as follows:

TANCET 2020 EXAM CENTERS Erode Thanjavur Virudhunagar Dindigul Salem Villupuram Coimbatore Madurai Trichy Chidambaram Nagercoil Vellore Chennai Karaikudi Tirunelveli

In extreme cases, exam centers can be changed due to lack of space or increase in the number of applicants. However, the exam authority will make sure that no such changes have to be done.

TANCET 2020 - Exam Center Instructions:

Candidates should adhere to following instructions while appearing for the TANCET 2020 Exam:

Candidates should reach the test center 1 hour before the commencement of the exam

Carry the TANCET Admit Card along-with a valid photo identity proof like Voter ID card or PAN Card to the exam center

Make sure to read the guidelines and instructions carefully before taking the test

Candidates must sign the attendance sheet in the presence of the invigilator at the time of examination

Electronic devices such as mobile phones, calculators, pagers, etc., are not allowed in the examination hall

Candidates will not be permitted to go outside the exam hall during the conduct of TANCET exam

During the time of TANCET 2020 MBA entrance exam, no one will be allowed to leave the exam hall

List of TANCET 2020 Coordinating Centers

All the aspirants of TANCET exam must carefully go through the list of coordinating centers. They can visit in any of following center from Monday to Saturday in the time duration from 9:30AM to 5:30PM to get specific information regarding the examination or admission process.

CITY TANCET CO-ORDINATING CENTERS Chennai Center for Entrance Examinations, Anna University Chidambaram Annamalai University (Faculty of Engg. & Tech.) Coimbatore Government College of Technology Dindigul University College of Engineering Erode Institute of Road and Transport Tech. Karaikudi Alagappa College of Engg. & Tech. Madurai Anna University Regional Center Nagercoil University College of Engineering Salem Govt. College of Engineering Thanjavur Kunthavai Naachiyaar Govt. Arts College for Women Tiruchirappalli Anna University Regional Center Tirunelveli Govt. College of Engineering Vellore Thanthai Periyar Govt. Inst. of Tech Villupuram University College of Engineering Virudhunagar Kamaraj College of Engineering

