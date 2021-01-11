TANCET Exam 2021: Section-wise Detailed Syllabus
Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) is conducted by Anna University, and regulated by the Government of Tamil Nadu. The exam is conducted for admission to MBA, M.Tech and MCA Degree Programmes, that are offered by reputed colleges in Tamil Nadu. TANCET Scores are accepted by Government Universities and Colleges offering Arts, Science and Management courses at Post Graduation level.
TANCET exam paper generally comprises questions from Data Analysis, Reading Comprehension Passages, Quantitative Aptitude, Data Sufficiency and General English. The purpose of this entrance test is to test aspirants in terms of their business analysis, communication, and problem solving skills.
TANCET Question Paper Analysis
- The TANCET exam is conducted to test the ability of candidates to take key business decisions based on application of the given data
- Evaluate candidate’s skills in answering tricky questions based on reading passages in the comprehension
- Test candidate’s number crunching skills on solving mathematical questions
- Evaluate candidate’s potential in data sufficiency and business analysis through data mincing
- Test candidate’s knowledge on written English based on questions from grammar and sentence formation
TANCET MBA Exam Syllabus
TANCET Data Analysis Section
This section will include two passages in reference to a business situation. Questions related to the first passage are given after the completion of each passage. Candidates need to evaluate and analyze each item separately on the basis of the respective passage and pick the right answer from the multiple options.
TANCET English Language Section
This section is intended to check candidate’s written communication skills and will have questions from the given topic:
|
English Usage
|
Sentence correction
|
Antonyms
|
Grammar
|
Word meaning
|
Analogies
|
Reading Comprehension
|
Synonyms
|
Idioms
|
Vocabulary
|
Fill in the blanks
TANCET Quantitative Ability Section
This section will comprise questions from the following topics to test candidate’s mathematical skills:
|
Binomial Theorem
|
Surds and Indices
|
Inequalities
|
Compound Interest
|
Quadratic Equations
|
Complex Numbers
|
Co-ordinate Geometry
|
Trigonometry
|
Mensuration
|
Linear Equations
|
Logarithm
|
Progressions
|
Number Systems
|
LCM and HCF
|
Percentages
|
Permutation and Combination
|
Probability
|
Functions and Graphs
|
Profit, Loss and Discount
|
Time and Work
|
Averages
|
Set Theory
|
Mixtures and Alligation
|
Geometry
|
Simple Interest
|
Speed, Time and Distance
|
Ratio and Proportion
TANCET Data Sufficiency Section
This section will have questions from the following topics to evaluate candidate’s data analytical skills:
|
Mensuration
|
Percentage
|
Profit and Loss
|
Number System
|
Algebra
|
Geometry
|
Time, Speed & Distance
|
Permutation and Combination
|
Probability
