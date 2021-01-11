TANCET Exam 2021: Section-wise Detailed Syllabus

Created On: Jan 11, 2021 16:22 IST
Modified On: Jan 11, 2021 16:22 IST
TANCET Exam Syllabus 2020

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) is conducted by Anna University, and regulated by the Government of Tamil Nadu. The exam is conducted for admission to MBA, M.Tech and MCA Degree Programmes, that are offered by reputed colleges in Tamil Nadu. TANCET Scores are accepted by Government Universities and Colleges offering Arts, Science and Management courses at Post Graduation level.

TANCET exam paper generally comprises questions from Data Analysis, Reading Comprehension Passages, Quantitative Aptitude, Data Sufficiency and General English.  The purpose of this entrance test is to test aspirants in terms of their business analysis, communication, and problem solving skills.

TANCET Question Paper Analysis

  • The TANCET exam is conducted to test the ability of candidates to take key business decisions based on application of the given data
  • Evaluate candidate’s skills in answering tricky questions based on reading passages in the comprehension
  • Test candidate’s number crunching skills on solving mathematical questions
  • Evaluate candidate’s potential in data sufficiency and business analysis through data mincing
  • Test candidate’s knowledge on written English based on questions from grammar and sentence formation

TANCET MBA Exam Syllabus

TANCET Data Analysis Section

This section will include two passages in reference to a business situation. Questions related to the first passage are given after the completion of each passage. Candidates need to evaluate and analyze each item separately on the basis of the respective passage and pick the right answer from the multiple options.

TANCET English Language Section

This section is intended to check candidate’s written communication skills and will have questions from the given topic:

English Usage

Sentence correction

Antonyms

Grammar

Word meaning

Analogies

Reading Comprehension

Synonyms

Idioms

Vocabulary

Fill in the blanks

  

TANCET Quantitative Ability Section

This section will comprise questions from the following topics to test candidate’s mathematical skills:

Binomial Theorem

Surds and Indices

Inequalities

Compound Interest

Quadratic Equations

Complex Numbers

Co-ordinate Geometry

Trigonometry

Mensuration

Linear Equations

Logarithm

Progressions

Number Systems

LCM and HCF

Percentages

Permutation and Combination

Probability

Functions and Graphs

Profit, Loss and Discount

Time and Work

Averages

Set Theory

Mixtures and Alligation

Geometry

Simple Interest

Speed, Time and Distance

Ratio and Proportion

TANCET Data Sufficiency Section

This section will have questions from the following topics to evaluate candidate’s data analytical skills:

Mensuration

Percentage

Profit and Loss

Number System

Algebra

Geometry

Time, Speed & Distance

Permutation and Combination

Probability

