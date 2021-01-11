TANCET Exam 2021: Section-wise Detailed Syllabus

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) is conducted by Anna University, and regulated by the Government of Tamil Nadu. The exam is conducted for admission to MBA, M.Tech and MCA Degree Programmes, that are offered by reputed colleges in Tamil Nadu. TANCET Scores are accepted by Government Universities and Colleges offering Arts, Science and Management courses at Post Graduation level.

TANCET exam paper generally comprises questions from Data Analysis, Reading Comprehension Passages, Quantitative Aptitude, Data Sufficiency and General English. The purpose of this entrance test is to test aspirants in terms of their business analysis, communication, and problem solving skills.

TANCET Question Paper Analysis

The TANCET exam is conducted to test the ability of candidates to take key business decisions based on application of the given data

Evaluate candidate’s skills in answering tricky questions based on reading passages in the comprehension

Test candidate’s number crunching skills on solving mathematical questions

Evaluate candidate’s potential in data sufficiency and business analysis through data mincing

Test candidate’s knowledge on written English based on questions from grammar and sentence formation

TANCET MBA Exam Syllabus

TANCET Data Analysis Section

This section will include two passages in reference to a business situation. Questions related to the first passage are given after the completion of each passage. Candidates need to evaluate and analyze each item separately on the basis of the respective passage and pick the right answer from the multiple options.

TANCET English Language Section

This section is intended to check candidate’s written communication skills and will have questions from the given topic:

English Usage Sentence correction Antonyms Grammar Word meaning Analogies Reading Comprehension Synonyms Idioms Vocabulary Fill in the blanks

TANCET Quantitative Ability Section

This section will comprise questions from the following topics to test candidate’s mathematical skills:

Binomial Theorem Surds and Indices Inequalities Compound Interest Quadratic Equations Complex Numbers Co-ordinate Geometry Trigonometry Mensuration Linear Equations Logarithm Progressions Number Systems LCM and HCF Percentages Permutation and Combination Probability Functions and Graphs Profit, Loss and Discount Time and Work Averages Set Theory Mixtures and Alligation Geometry Simple Interest Speed, Time and Distance Ratio and Proportion

TANCET Data Sufficiency Section

This section will have questions from the following topics to evaluate candidate’s data analytical skills:

Mensuration Percentage Profit and Loss Number System Algebra Geometry Time, Speed & Distance Permutation and Combination Probability

