TANCET 2021 Important Dates released at tancet.annauniv.edu

TANCET 2021 Important Dates - Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test or TANCET is a state level exam that conducts MBA entrance exam for the MBA Aspirants annually. The application process for the TANCET exam begins from 19th January 2021. This year, TANCET 2020 MBA entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on 20th March 2021 in the afternoon slot i.e. 2:30pm - 4:30pm for the applicants. Applicants needs to appear at the test center on the designated time slots and do not forget to carry your TANCET admit card to the exam center.

Generally TANCET exam is conducted in the month of February, however, this year due to the COVID19 pendamic, the scenario has taken different turn for the aspirants as well as for the organizers. All appropriate steps have been taken to ensure the safety of the aspirants.

TANCET exam is a bright opportunity for the MBA admission seekers to grab admission in one of the top MBA institutes affiliated by Anna University. But before you plan to seek admission in any of the colleges that accept TANCET MBA scores, it is important for the aspirants to keep a timely track of the events associated with TANCET MBA exam.

So take a look at the important dates of TANCET MBA exam. From the commencement of registration window till the counselling schedule for the MBA admission seekers, the table mentioned below will provide a snapshot of all the important events that will have an impact your admission process.

TANCET 2021 Important Dates

TANCET Exam Event Important Dates TANCET Registrations begins 19th January 2021 TANCET Registrations closes 12th February 2021 TANCET Admit Card download 5th March 2021 TANCET Exam Date 20th March 2021 (2:30pm - 4:30pm) TANCET Result 16th April 2021 TANCET Mark sheet availability 20th April 2021

As the past trend shows, TANCET exam is conducted in the month of June last year. The general timeline for the TANCET exam has shifted this year to February and March and will remain more or less the same for the coming year as well. These dates will help you schedule your preparations if you have a hectic schedule.

