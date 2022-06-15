UGC NET 2022 Exam Dates: Releasing soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in by NTA

UGC NET 2022 Exam Dates : NTA will soon release the UGC NET 2022 Exam Schedule at its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in for the June 2022 & December 2021 merged cycle.

UGC NET 2022 Exam Date Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing UGC NET 2022 Exam Dates at its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET Exams are conducted by NTA to determine the eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor both’ in recognized Indian Universities or Colleges.

NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam Dates Releasing Soon

The official exam schedule for UGC NET 2022 Exam will be released on the official website of NTA UGC NET - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC NET June 2022 & December 2021 (Merged Cycle) Exam in online mode across various Exam Centres in 82 Subjects to determine the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian Universities & College.

UGC NET June 2022 & Dec 2021 Merged Cycle Important Dates Submission of Online Application Form 30th April to 30th May 2022 Last date for submission of Examination fee (through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking /UPI 30th May 2022 (till 11:50 PM) Correction in the Particulars in Online Application Form 31st May to 1st June 2022 Intimation of Cities of exam centres To be announced later on website Downloading of Admit Card from NTA To be announced later on website Dates of Examination To be announced soon on website

UGC NET 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam will consist of two papers and will be conducted in a single session of three hours duration. Below is the brief table showing the changed and latest exam pattern of the NTA UGC NET June 2022 Exam:

This year, in order to regularize the UGC-NET examination cycles, the National Testing Agency (NTA), with the concurrence of UGC, has merged both UGC-NET of December 2021 and June 2022 cycles so that they be conducted together in CBT mode.