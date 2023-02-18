UGC NET Admit Card 2023 OUT: Download at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET Admit Card 2023 has been released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check the direct link to download NTA UGC NET Admit Card below.

UGC NET Admit Card 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit card for UGC NET Exam 2023. UGC NET 2023 Admit Card can be downloaded by visiting the official website i.e. ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET Admit Card Link is also available below for the convenience of the candidates. The candidates are required to use their application number, date of birth and security pin.

UGC NET Admit Card 2023 - Click Here

UGC NTA is a nation-wise exam which is scheduled to be held on 21 February, 22 February, 23 February and 24 February 2023. UGC NET Phase 1 Exam will be conducted for 57 subjects at different Centres across the country.



UGC NET 2023 Admit Card Overview

Exam Authority Name National Testing Agency (NTA) Exam Name University Grants Commission (UGC) – National Eligibility Test Exam Type Eligibility Test for Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor Posts UGC NET 2023 Exam Dates 21 February 2023 to 10 March 2023 UGC NET City Intimation Slip Release Date 2023 13 February 2023 UGC NET Admit Card Release Date 2023 17 February 2023 Official Website ugcnet.nta.nic.in

How to Download UGC NET Admit Card 2023 ?

The candidates can check the details steps to download UGC NET Admit Card with the simple steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Release of Admit Card for UGC NET December 2022-Phase-I’

Step 3: Provide your application number, and date of birth

Step 4: Download NTA UGC NET Dec Admit Card

Step 5: Take the print out of the admit card and carry it at the exam centre

UGC NET Exam Date and Shift

The candidates have already been intimated about their city and their date of exam. They can check the details regarding the same in the link below:

UGC NTA City Intimation Slip

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for UGC NET December 2022- Phase I, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in ) and (https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in//) for the latest updates.

UGC NET Exam Pattern 2023

UGC NET December Exam will be in online mode in multi shifts. There will be two papers and both papers consist of objective-type questions on Teaching Aptitude, Research Aptitude, Reading Comprehension

Communication, Reasoning (including Maths), Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation, Information & Communication Technology (ICT), People & Environment, Higher Education System.

The duration of the exam will 3 hours