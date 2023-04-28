Who Won Yesterday IPL Match: PBKS vs LSG, Check All Details Here

Yesterday's IPL Match: The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League kicked off on March 31, 2023, and will continue till May 28. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of IPL, and this season has surpassed all expectations so far. And we’re just halfway through the tournament. With exhilarating games, last-ball thrillers, and mind-blowing comebacks, the 2023 Tata IPL has been an absolute joy to behold.

Yesterday’s IPL match was between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). PBKS and LSG competed in the much-anticipated Match 38 of the 2023 IPL on April 28. PBKS and LSG played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Chandigarh in one of the greatest matches in the history of IPL. LSG registered the second-highest score ever in IPL, and PBKS also performed well. However, LSG won triumphantly by 56 runs.

Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? PBKS vs LSG Result

Punjab Kings won the toss, and captain Shikhar Dhawan elected to bowl first.

Lucknow Super Giants smashed the IPL records and made 257/5 in 20 overs batting first.

LSG batsmen were in no mood to take it slow in the match. With the exception of KL Rahul, who also looked in fine form, the entire LSG opening and middle order batted with blistering intensity.

Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran were the highlights of LSG’s explosive innings.

PBKS too performed well and probably would have won if it was any other team but not against LSG.

The entire squad was routed for 201 runs in 19.5 overs.

PBKS dominantly won by 56 runs and moved to the second spot on the IPl 2023 points table.

Final Scoreboard:

Batting First: LSG - 257/5 (20 overs)

Chasing: PBKS- 201/10 (19.5overs)

Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's IPL Match 38, PBKS vs LSG?

LSG’s Yash Thakur took the most wickets in yesterday's IPL match. Thakur recorded an impressive 4-wicket haul in 3.5 overs and conceded 37 runs.

Which batsmen scored the most runs in the PBKS vs LSG Match?

LSG’s Marcus Stoinis scored the most runs in yesterday’s IPL match. The Australian allrounder blasted an important 72-run knock off just 40 balls and helped LSG put up the second-largest total in IPL history.

Who hit the most sixes in Yesterday's IPL match?

LSG’s Marcus Stoinis hit the most sixes (5) in yesterday’s IPL clash between PBKS and LSG.

Who was the Man of the Match of IPL 2023 Match 38 Yesterday?

The Player Of The Match award for yesterday’s edge-of-the-seat thriller between PBKS and LSG went to Marcus Stoinis (LSG), who scored an impressive 72 run innings in 40 balls and also took the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan. Other match award winners are as follows:

Electric Striker Of The Match: Jitesh Sharma (PBKS)

Catch Of The Match: Ravi Bishnoi (LSG)

On-The-Go 4s: Atharva Taide (PBKS) - 8 Fours

Most Valuable Asset Of The Match: Marcus Stoinis (LSG)

Gamechanger Of The Match: Marcus Stoinis (LSG)

