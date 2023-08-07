Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Passing Out Parade of First Batch held in these States, Watch Highlights!

Agniveer Recruitment 2023 : Watch the highlights of the passing out parade of the first batch of the Agniveer recruits held in different states in the first week of August 2023.

Agniveer Recruitment 2023: August 2023 has witnessed the momentous occasion of the Agniveer passing out parade with great pride and enthusiasm in the different States of India. It marked the successful completion of rigorous training for the first batch of Agniveers, who were now ready to embark on their journey as valiant soldiers. The parades were held at prestigious military training centres, showcasing the commitment and dedication of these young recruits. So, let’s look at the highlights of passing out parade of the first batch of Agniveers in different States of India:

Passing Out Parade of First Batch of Agniveers in Different States: Watch Highlights

The Agnipath scheme aims to recruit candidates for a duration of four years, during which they will be designated as Agniveers. Upon completion of this four-year term, the Agniveers will transition into society as disciplined, dynamic, and skilled individuals, ready for employment in various sectors. Depending on the organization's needs, some Agniveers may have the opportunity to apply for a permanent cadre position. Additionally, up to 25 percent of Agniveers will be selected to join the Armed Forces as regular cadres.

In April 2023, the Ministry of Home Affairs made a decision to reserve 10% of general duty constable posts, out of the total 1,29,929 sanctioned posts, in the Central Reserve Police Force specifically for ex-Agniveers. This move aims to provide enhanced opportunities for those who have completed their tenure as Agniveers and are seeking to contribute their skills and discipline to the nation's security and welfare.

Punjab Agniveer Passing Out Parade: First Batch of 1422 Agniveer Recruits

On August 1, 2023, the passing out parade (POP) for the inaugural batch of 1,422 Agniveers took place at the 'Signalman MK Sharma, Saurya Chakra' parade ground of 3 Military Training Regiment, Navelim Camp, Margao. It was informed that the Agniveers completed their training on August 5 and were subsequently deployed in front-line Signal units. Some of them will also have the chance to serve on the Line of Control (LoC) and Line of Actual Control (LAC) along the Western and Northern borders, respectively.

In a historic Passing Out Parade, the First Batch of Agniveers has been dedicated to the Nation at the auspicious Kila Hari Drill Square of the Punjab Regiment Centre, Ramgarh.

Bihar Agniveer Passing Out Parade: First Batch of 437 Agniveer Recruits

The passing out parade of the inaugural 437 Agniveer batch took place at the Indian Army Bihar Regimental Centre in Danapur, Patna, Bihar. The momentous occasion was witnessed by the parents of the new recruits, along with their relatives, NCC cadets, and school children. Brigadier KD Jaspal conducted a thorough review of the passing out parade.

Shillong Agniveer Passing Out Parade: First Batch of 44 Agniveer Recruits

Agniveer's inaugural batch of 44 recruits successfully completed their training and transformed from enthusiastic recruits into courageous soldiers at the Assam Regimental Centre in Shillong. To commemorate this milestone, a remarkable passing out parade was held. Brigadier Dinesh Chandra Singh Kanyal, Sena Medal, and Commandant of the Assam Regimental Centre, presided over the parade and reviewed the impressive display.

Jammu & Kashmir Agniveer Passing Out Parade: First Batch of Agniveer Recruits

As per the official statement by Indian Army, the initial group of Agniveers from the J&K Light Infantry Regiment successfully concluded their rigorous training on Saturday. The PRO (Defence), Srinagar said that “To mark this historical event, a befitting ceremony was organised at the Nongrum Auditorium of the JAK LI Regimental Centre, which was witnessed by their parents and mentors who formed part of their 31-week-long journey of training”.

Ladakh Agniveer Passing Out Parade: First Batch of Agniveer Recruits

On August 4, 2023, a significant passing out parade was held in Leh to commemorate the enrollment of the inaugural batch of Agniveer recruits into the Ladakh Scouts Regiment. The event was graced by the presence of the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Dr. B. D. Mishra, who served as the chief guest. The ceremony was attended by a distinguished assembly of military and civil dignitaries. During the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor expressed his pride in witnessing the Agniveers being inducted into the esteemed Ladakh Scouts Regiment.

The passing out parade was a showcase of discipline, determination, and pride, serving as a testament to the potential and readiness of these newly trained soldiers to face the challenges that lie ahead. With their training completed, they were now prepared to serve on the front lines and contribute to the security and integrity of the nation, truly living up to the motto of Agniveer - "The Fire Within."