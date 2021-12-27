Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2022 Latest News: 1.25 Lakh Teachers to be Hired Soon said Minister

Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2022 Latest News: Recently Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary gave a statement to the media that the process of recruitment of about 1.25 lakh elementary, secondary and higher secondary teachers in the 6th phase will be completed within a couple of months and the selected candidates would be receiving their appointment letters in February next year. The minister also stated that “the recruitment process could have been completed much earlier, but it was delayed due to Panchayat Elections and now that the panchayat elections are over, the schedule of recruitment of all categories of teachers has been released”.

1.25 Lakh Teachers to be Recruited Soon said Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary

According to the State Education Department Schedule, the publication of merit list and counselling of candidates for appointment in secondary and higher secondary schools of the state would be completed by 15th February 2022 and the appointment letters to the selected candidates would be issued by 17th & 18th February 2022.

Earlier, the department had released the schedule for the counselling and recruitment of elementary teachers in the 3rd cycle commencing from 17th January 2022. “The counselling will be completed by January 28. Appointment letters to all the selected candidates will be issued immediately thereafter” said Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary. He also informed that the process of recruitment of secondary and higher secondary teachers in the 7th phase would also be started soon as there is an urgent requirement of more than 5,000 newly upgraded teachers Plus Two schools in the state.

Also, the minister has earlier demanded a grant of Rs 7,744 crore to the education department for the current fiscal to prevent any shortage of teachers in government schools in the state. The Minister informed that the priority of the government is opening one senior secondary school in each panchayat in the state.