Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2022 Latest News: 1.25 Lakh Teachers to be Hired Soon said Minister

Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2022 Latest News: Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said that soon 1.25 lakh elementary, secondary and higher secondary teachers will be recruited in Bihar. Check the Details Here!

Created On: Dec 27, 2021 18:14 IST
Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2022 Latest News
Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2022 Latest News

Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2022 Latest News: Recently Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary gave a statement to the media that the process of recruitment of about 1.25 lakh elementary, secondary and higher secondary teachers in the 6th phase will be completed within a couple of months and the selected candidates would be receiving their appointment letters in February next year. The minister also stated that “the recruitment process could have been completed much earlier, but it was delayed due to Panchayat Elections and now that the panchayat elections are over, the schedule of recruitment of all categories of teachers has been released”.

CTET 2021 Exam Updates
CTET 2021 16th Dec Paper-2 & 17th Dec Paper-1 & 2 Postponed
Check CTET 2021 Exam Analysis
Check CTET 2021 Cutoff & Minimum Qualifying Marks
Check CTET 2021 Memory Based PEDAGOGY Questions with Answers
Check CTET 2021 Memory Based MATHEMATICS Questions with Answers
Check CTET 2021 Memory Based ENGLISH Questions with Answers
Check CTET 2021 Exam & Admit Card Updates
Check CTET 2021 Exam 7 Last Minute Preparation Tips
Check CTET 2021 Exam Centre & Admit Card Guidelines

1.25 Lakh Teachers to be Recruited Soon said Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary

According to the State Education Department Schedule, the publication of merit list and counselling of candidates for appointment in secondary and higher secondary schools of the state would be completed by 15th February 2022 and the appointment letters to the selected candidates would be issued by 17th & 18th February 2022.

UPTET 2021 Exam Updates

Get Direct Link to Download UPTET 2021 Admit Card

Check UPTET 2021 Exam Paper Leak Case - UP CM Yogi Adityanath Stance

Check UPTET 2021 Cutoff & Minimum Qualifying Marks Category-wise

Check UPTET 2021 Paper-1 Syllabus in Detail

Check UPTET 2021 Paper-2 Syllabus in Detail

Check UPTET 2021 Exam Important Child Development & Pedagogy Questions with Answers

Check UPTET 2021 Exam Preparation Tips

Earlier, the department had released the schedule for the counselling and recruitment of elementary teachers in the 3rd cycle commencing from 17th January 2022. “The counselling will be completed by January 28. Appointment letters to all the selected candidates will be issued immediately thereafter” said Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary. He also informed that the process of recruitment of secondary and higher secondary teachers in the 7th phase would also be started soon as there is an urgent requirement of more than 5,000 newly upgraded teachers Plus Two schools in the state.

Also Read:
Check KVS TGT PGT PRT 2021 Teachers Salary
Check UP TGT PGT 2021 Teachers’ Salary in UPSESSB
Check DSSSB PRT TGT PGT 2021 Teachers’ Salary
Check Army Public School AWES PGT/ TGT/ PRT Teachers Salary after 7th Pay Commission

Also, the minister has earlier demanded a grant of Rs 7,744 crore to the education department for the current fiscal to prevent any shortage of teachers in government schools in the state. The Minister informed that the priority of the government is opening one senior secondary school in each panchayat in the state.

FAQ

Q1. How many teachers will be hired under Bihar Teacher Recruitment Process?

Over 1.25 Lakh Teachers

Q2. Which posts will be filled under Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2022?

elementary, secondary and higher secondary teachers in the 6th phase will be completed within a couple of months
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

5 + 4 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.