CAT 2020 - Important Dates to be announced by IIM Indore soon

CAT 2020 Important Dates: IIM Indore will soon announce the CAT 2020 exam schedule as this year IIM Indore has the responsibility of conducting CAT 2020. Important dates of all the major events such as CAT exam registration, CAT exam admit card announcement, CAT Exam will be updated on the official website i.e. iimcat.ac.in.

Aspirants can register for CAT 2020 from the 1st week of August 2020 tentatively. CAT exam date is an important event for the MBA entrance exam aspirants. The official CAT exam convener for this year is Prof. Harshal Lowalekar, faculty and admission chair at IIM Indore.

Here are all the important dates and exam events related to the MBA entrance exam

CAT 2020 – Important Dates announced

In order to create a holistic CAT 2020 preparation strategy, it is important for the candidates to know the important exam events and their specific dates. This will help them in planning a sound strategy to crack the CAT exam and also prepare a preparation in accordance with the deadlines. Additionally, the CAT 2020 important dates will also help aspirants to keep a check on their level of preparedness for the MBA entrance exam. Below, candidates can find all the important CAT exam dates along with the description for the key events that will take place as part of the exam.

CAT 2020 Exam Timeline

Candidates are advised to carefully take note of the CAT exam events and their timeline. Mark the dates on the calendar to never miss an event. As CAT exam is conducted only once in a year, missing a deadline can cost you an attempt.

Here are important CAT 2020 Exam events:

CAT Exam Events Date CAT Notification Release July 2020 (expected soon) CAT Registration Begins 1st week of August 2020 CAT Registration Ends To be announced CAT Application Correction Window To be announced CAT Admit Card Release date To be announced CAT Mock Test Release Date To be announced CAT Exam Date To be announced CAT Answer Key Release To be announced CAT Result Date To be announced

CAT 2020 – Key Exam Events

Based upon the above given CAT 2020 exam dates, we have listed down the key exam events that will take place as part of the MBA entrance exam. These exam events are important for aspirants, as they will help them keep track of the important tasks that need to be completed in order to appear for the exam.

CAT 2020 Registration Process

As per the exam notification, the CAT 2020 registration process will begin from 1st week of August 2020 tentatively and will continue for a month and a half generally. The CAT exam registration process is an online process which is to be completed on the official website i.e. iimcat.ac.in. Candidates who successfully complete the registration process will be provided their login credentials to log onto the portal to complete the CAT application process. The CAT 2020 registration process includes four key steps i.e.:

Fill up the CAT 2020 Application Form Uploading Scanned Passport size Photograph & Signature Uploading of Supporting Documents, if required Payment of CAT 2020 Fee

Candidates have to complete all the four steps as part of their CAT 2018 registration process by 3rd week of September.

Also Read: About CAT Exam Registration – Click Here

Also Read: About CAT Exam Pattern – Click Here

Also Read: About CAT Test Centers – Click Here

Also Read: About CAT Participating Institutes – Click Here

Also Read: About CAT Preparation Tips – Click Here

Also Read: About CAT Exam Analysis – Click Here

Also Read: About CAT Previous Year Mock Tests – Click Here

CAT 2020 Admit Card Release Date

CAT Admit Card is a mandatory document without which candidates will not be allowed to appear for the MBA entrance exam. The CAT Admit Card will be issued only to those candidates who have successfully completed their online registration process. As per the CAT exam notification, the admit card will be issued by IIM Indore. MBA aspirants will be able to download their CAT Admit Card online by visiting the official website of the exam i.e. iimcat.ac.in. After downloading the CAT 2020 admit card, candidates must cross-check all the important information provided on it, including personal information, test information, test date, test centre address and others.

CAT 2020 Exam Date

The CAT exam is expected to be held in the last week of November 2020. Candidates must ensure that they have downloaded their CAT admit card and duly noted their test centre details and address for the exam day. Additionally, CAT exam will be held in two sessions on the same day; therefore, candidates must note the exam session i.e. either morning or afternoon, and prepare accordingly.

CAT 2020 Exam Result

As per the general trend, the CAT 2020 exam result will be declared in the second week of January. As per tentative estimates, aspirants can expect the CAT exam result by second week of January 2021. The CAT exam result will be declared online on the official website i.e. iiimact.ac.in and candidates will have to log onto the website to download the CAT scorecard.

For more information on CAT 2020 exam and MBA in India, log on to www.jagranjosh.com.