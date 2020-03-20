IPMAT 2020 Test Centers | List of IPMAT Test Cities

IPMAT Test Centers – A test center is one of the basic criteria that every candidates refer to when applying for the entrance exam. Whether the test center is near your home or not is important to identify in order to make arrangements to reach the test center on the D-day. Here is the list of IPMAT 2020 test centers released by IIM Indore for the aspirants.

While filling the IPMAT application form, candidate will see an option in which they would be required to choose a convenient test center location. There are a total of 28 IPMAT test centers as per the new list shared by IIM Indore. Choose an IPMAT test city as per for preference and convenience. However, it should be noted that once you have chosen the test center, you will not be able to change it at a later stage. So, choose a test center carefully while registering for the IPMAT 2020 exam. IIM Indore reserves the right to assign the final test center location to the candidates. You can choose only the test city and not the test location.

The institute, i.e. IIM Indore will send the confirmation about the test center via SMS or Email to the applicants. Find out the test cities that have been finalized by the exam conducting body:

IPMAT 2020 Test Centers

Agra Ahmedabad Bengaluru Bhopal Bhubaneswar Chandigarh Chennai Dehradun Ernakulum Faridabad Ghaziabad Gurgaon Guwahati Hyderabad Indore Jaipur Kolkata Lucknow Mumbai Nagpur New Delhi Noida Patna Pune Raipur Ranchi Varanasi Visakhapatnam

IPMAT Test Center Guidelines

It is important to note that on the IPMAT admit card, there are test centers guidelines which all candidates must follow to avoid any chances of disqualification from the exam.

Follow the Reporting Time

On the IPMAT admit card, reporting time at the test center is mentioned. Do follow the reporting time and try to reach 1 hour before the time mentioned in the admit card at the IPMAT test center.

Participate in the formalities with ease

There are several formalities, such as thumb scanning, checking of applicants at the help desk that everyone has to undergo. Reaching test center on time will help you avoid the last minute chaos and you will be able to attempt the exam calmly.

Carry Important Documents

Don’t forget to carry your IPMAT Admit card which is a mandatory document for entry at the IPMAT test centers. Carry one photo identity proof such as copy of Aadhar Card, PAN Number or Voter ID.

Don’t carry inconsequential items

Entry of paper, pen, calculator, digital watch, jewellery, mobile phones and other such items is prohibited at the test center. Candidates are advised not to carry any such items to the test center.

