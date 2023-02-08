Indian Army Agniveer New Recruitment Process 2023: Online Common Entrance Exam will be Held First

Indian Army Agniveer New Recruitment Process 2023: Indian Army modifies the Agniveer selection process. Candidates need to appear for the Online Common Entrance Exam (CEE) first under the Indian Agnipath Recruitment Scheme 2023.

Indian Army Agniveer New Recruitment Process 2023: The Indian Army has announced Agniveer new recruitment policy for 2023. As per the revised policy, now the candidates will be required to attempt the CEE (Common Entrance Examination) as a part of the selection process. According to the reports, the Indian Army Agnipath notification 2023 will be now announced in February 2023.

As of now, the conducting authorities have not disclosed much about the selection process. However, the same shall be released along with the official notification. Candidates awaiting the release are advised to keep a track of the official website to get more updates. As per reports, around 21,000 Agniveer have been enlisted to join the Indian Army during the month of March 2023.

Indian Army Agniveer New Recruitment Process 2023

The Indian Army has revised the recruitment process for the Agnipath Scheme 2023. The salient features of the new selection process are shared below:

The Indian Army will conduct a CEE (Common Entrance Examination) before calling students for the PST and medical rounds. This entrance exam is tentatively scheduled to be held in April 2023. As per the authority, this round is going to be a cognitive approach towards recruitment. The introduction of CEE in the Indian Agnipath scheme will help in managing the Indian Army rally A lot of leading news houses and defence experts have termed this round as a transformational changes in recruitment in Indian Army The online examination shall be held across 200 centres that are designated by the Indian Army. The selected candidates will be called to attempt the physical fitness round It is estimated that around 40,000 candidates will be joining the Indian Army based on this new selection process.

What is the Indian Army Agnipath Scheme 2023?

The Agnipath scheme was launched by the central government for recruiting candidates on the soldier profile in the Indian Army. The personnel thus recruited under this scheme will be known as Agniveer. Contrary to the regular selection process, the candidates selected shall be required to be in service for only a duration of four years.

Post-completion of this time, only 25% of the force shall be retained and will be inducted within the force on a permanent basis. Whereas, the rest 75% will be relieved of their duties with an attractive package. The scheme was implemented in September 2022 and since then the first batch of Agniveer has been inducted and their training process has commenced in different zones.