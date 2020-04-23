IPU CET 2020 BBA Exam Syllabus| Know list of Important topics

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) conducts IPU CET BBA entrance exam for the aspirants planning to pursue undergraduate level management program, i.e. BBA right after the completion of 10+2 standard. There are several GGSIPU affiliated BBA colleges that offer AICTE approved BBA program to the interested candidates. However, to seek admission in one of the courses, aspirants must appear for the IPU CET Exam.

In this article, you will find out IPU CET exam syllabus to know the important topics expected in the BBA entrance exam. In the IPU CET exam syllabus, we will discuss various sections, and important topics along with many more nuances which are important to prepare for the upcoming IPU CET. Candidates are advised to carefully read and understand the IPU CET 2020 exam syllbus and make note of every topic.

But before we move on to know the important topics, take a look at the important exam pattern highlights to understand the IPU CET exam structure as well:-

IPU CET 2020 BBA Exam Pattern

IPU CET BBA entrance exam has following important aspects which make it distinct from other entrance exams:

Mode of Examination – Like other BBA entrance exam, IPU CET BBA exam is online entrance exam. Candidates will have to fill choices online. A countdown timer will time the speed at which you need to solve the questions.

Type of Questions – IPU CET exam will test the aptitude of the candidates on the basis of objective type questions or you can say Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). With each question carrying 4 options to choose from. No. of Sections – There are total 4 sections in the IPU BBA exam. These sections are, English language and comprehension, General awareness, Management aptitude and Communication skills, and Logical and analytical ability. No. of Questions – As there are four sections in the BBA entrance exam, each section comprise of 25 questions each. It means that there are total 100 questions in the IPU CET exam for the candidates to answer in the stipulated duration. Marking Scheme – IPU CET exam has 100 questions of 4 marks each. This means that the weightage of the exam is of 400 marks. For each incorrect option chosen by the candidate, there is negative marking of -1 mark.

Exam Duration – Candidates will get 150 minutes i.e. 2.5 hours to solve 100 MCQ based questions in the IPU CET exam.

IPU CET Exam Syllabus

Here is a list of important topics from each section. Take a look at each one of them carefully and practice them well for the upcoming IPU CET 2020 exam:-

English Language - One-word substitution, Spelling mistakes, English comprehension, Inappropriate usage of words, Vocabulary, Analogies, Synonyms, Antonyms, Idioms and Phrases, Fill in the blanks, Spotting errors

Business and General Awareness - Art and culture, Important personalities, Important days and events. Recent events and happenings, General knowledge, Sports and awards, Current events, General Science, General politics, History of India

Logical and Analytical Ability - Statement Arguments, Statement Conclusion, Statement Action, Data Arrangement Test, Data Sufficiency Test, Logical Word Sequence Test, Cubes and Cubical Dice Test, Insert Missing sequence Test, Alphabet Test, Ranking Test, Logic Test, Venn Diagram, Alpha Numeric Symbol Sequence, Mathematical Operations, Series Test, Coding and Decoding Test, Statements Assumptions, Analogy Test, Number Test, and Direction and Distance Test

Management & Communication Skills - Aspirants will be tested on the basis of their knowledge of economic terms & concepts, Business GK and trade awareness,environment, current events, basics of communication skills.

