IRMA declared IRMASAT 2020 Final Result | Check Shortlist now | Direct Link Available

IRMASAT 2020 Result -The Indian Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA), has declared IRMA Social Awareness Test or IRMASAT final result on 24th March 2020. All the aspirants that appeared for further screening rounds i.e. Group Discussion and Personal Interview from 10th February to 29th February, 2020, can check their final shortlist at the official website now.

IRMA MBA institute is deemed as the benchmark for management education in the sphere of rural education. Qualifying the IRMASAT gives MBA aspirants a chance to secure admission at one of the best b-schools in the country. Thousands of aspirants appear for the IRMASAT and eagerly await the declaration of the exam result.

The IRMASAT 2020 final result has been announced for the candidates. To help avoid any last minute confusion or problems candidates can refer to all the necessary details about the IRMA 2020 Results in advance. We have compiled all the details related to the IRMASAT results in the article below. In addition to the information about the IRMA Exam Result, candidates will also find the IRMA Result Download link on this page, after the B-school formally announces the result. Candidates can click on the direct download link for IRMA Result 2020 to check the result easily.

Check IRMASAT 2020 shortlist - Direct Link

IRMA Exam Event Date IRMA 2020 Exam Date 10th Feb - 29th Feb 2020 IRMASAT Result 2020 24th March 2020

Candidates who perform well and manage to score above the IRMA Cutoffs announced by the B-school will be called in for a Personal Interview and Group Activity Rounds for further screening. Therefore, it is very important for the candidates to perform well in the IRMA Result 2020.

IRMA Result Download Process

Like every year, IRMA Result 2020 will be available in the online mode on the official website of the b-school. Alternatively, candidates will also find a direct download link for IRMA Result 2020 on this page through which they will be able to check and download their IRMASAT Scorecard. To avoid any problems at the last minute, the candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the IRMA MBA Result easily.

Step 1 : Click on the link for IRMA 2020 Result Download

: Click on the link for IRMA 2020 Result Download Step 2 : Enter your IRMA Application Number and Date of Birth

: Enter your IRMA Application Number and Date of Birth Step 3 : Click on the submit button after verifying the information

: Click on the submit button after verifying the information Step 4 : Your IRMA Result scorecard will be displayed on the computer screen

: Your IRMA Result scorecard will be displayed on the computer screen Step 5 : Cross-check all the information provided on IRMA Result 2020

: Cross-check all the information provided on IRMA Result 2020 Step 6: Take 2 printouts of the IRMA Result 2020 for future reference

IRMA MBA Cutoffs of Last Year

There are thousands of students in fray every year to get an MBA seat at the IRMA’s Rural Management programme, however, the B-school shortlists only a select few candidates for further screening. To determine the list of the candidates who are eligible for the next round of the IRMA admission process, the institute announces IRMA MBA Cut-offs on the basis of which candidates are shortlisted for Group Activity and Personal Interview Rounds. IRMA 2020 MBA cutoffs are the minimum required marks that the candidate needs to obtain in IRMASAT to be shortlisted for further screening for MBA admissions.

Apart from announcing cutoffs for IRMASAT 2020, the institute will also announce cut-offs for the CAT 2019 and XAT 2020 candidates who apply for admission to IRMA’s MBA programme. The IRMA MBA cutoffs are decided on the basis of three key factors i.e. the number of candidates appearing for IRMA 2020, the difficulty level of the MBA test and number of MBA seats on offer at the institute. On the basis of these three factors, the B-school announces cutoffs to shortlist candidates for further screening.

The IRMA Cutoff for 2020 is given in the table below:

Student Category Qualifying Cutoff Marks / 100 General 51.9 OBC – Non Creamy Layer 45.5 SC 35.0 ST 24.3 Differently Abled Persons (DAP) 29.9

After the declaration of IRMASAT Result

After the declaration of IRMASAT 2020 Result, candidates who qualify in the cutoffs i.e. score marks that are above the qualifying cutoffs are called in for further screening rounds. These rounds include a Group Activity Round and a Personal Interview Round. The final section is done on the basis of the combined score of the candidate all IRMASAT/CAT/XAT Exam Result + Group Activity and Personal Interview.

In 2020, the IRMSASAT ISC Test has been dropped and the candidates will only have to appear for the GD&PI rounds. The break-up of weightage of the marks for final selection of candidates in IRMASAT is given below:

Exam Type Score Weightage IRMASAT / CAT / XAT Score 50% Group Activity 25% Personal Interview 25%

The final IRMA 2020 merit list of the selection of candidates for MBA admission will be done on the basis of marks weightage mentioned in the above table.

For details about other aspects of IRMASAT 2020 MBA entrance exam, please visit the MBA section on our website www.jagranjosh.com. Alternatively, you could also subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates regarding MBA news and notifications.

Also Read: About IRMASAT Exam Eligibility Criteria – Click Here

Also Read: About IRMASAT Exam Syllabus – Click Here

Also Read: About IRMASAT Test Centers – Click Here

Also Read: About IRMASAT Exam Pattern – Click Here

Also Read: About IRMASAT Exam Registration Process – Click Here

Also Read: About IRMASAT Exam Important Dates – Click Here

Also Read: About IRMASAT Selection Process – Click Here

Also Read: About IRMASAT Exam Analysis – Click Here