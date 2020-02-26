MAT 2020 Result Declared | Direct link to check MAT result available | Download MAT scorecard

MAT 2020 Result (Feb session): As per the latest update, AIMA has declared the MAT 2020 Result for Feb session on 26th Feb 2020. Candidates awaiting the MAT 2020 result can check and download their MAT scorecard at mat.aima.in. MAT 2020 PBT mode exam was held on 16th Feb 2020, whereas the computer-based test was held on 2nd Sept 2020. Candidates can visit the official website and enter their registration number and date of birth in order to download the MAT 2020 Result. The direct link to download MAT scorecard is also provided below:

AIMA has now adopted a new practice where the result of PBT and CBT exam is announced on the same day. Unlike the previous years, candidates who appeared for the MAT 2020 can download their MAT scorecard from the official website- mat.aima.in. Keep your MAT 2020 registration number and roll number ready to access the result from the official website.

Read on to find out how to download the AIMA MAT 2020 Scorecard in this article:

How to download MAT 2020 Scorecard

Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to download the scorecard:

1. Visit the official website mat.aima.in

2. Click on the 'Download' tab

3. Click on 'MAT Result' option provided under the 'Download' tab

4. After visiting the link mentioned above, enter your Roll Number and Registration Number, i.e. MAT 2020 Feb session

5. In case you don't remember your Roll. no. then click on the 'Forgot Roll Number' tab mentioned below. You will be redirected to another window

6. Mention the correct details and click on 'Submit' option on either of the windows shown above

7. Your AIMA MAT Scorecard will be displayed on the screen, take a printout of the same and keep it safe for future reference

*The AIMA MAT scorecard will be sent to the candidates by normal post as well. In case of non-receipt a request for duplicate score card can be made after the results are declared.

What to Check in the MAT 2020 Scorecard?

It is important that after you download the MAT scorecard, all the details provided in the scorecard must be accurate and true. Candidates should check for these particulars to ensure that the scorecard that they have downloaded meets the established standards of the AIMA. Here are all the important pointer you should look out for in your MAT Scorecard:

1. Test month and year should be accurate

2. Registration number should match the one provided in your admit card

3. Personal details such as: Name, Gender, Father's name, DOB, Category, Mother's Name should be correctly mentioned

4. Percentile of all the five subjects starting from Language Comprehension, Mathematical skills, Data Analysis and Sufficiency, Intelligence and Critical Reasoning, and Indian & Global Environment should be provided.

5. Check for the composite score and percentile on the scorecard.

6. Finally, cross verify the validity of your scorecard which is one year from the date of the MAT exam result. Example: If you appeared for the MAT exam in the month of December 2019, your scorecard will be valid till December 2020 for admission purpose.

MAT Exam Result on SMS

Candidates can also choose to retrieve the result of MAT Exam via SMS.

In the Quick Link section, choose ‘Result on SMS’ option and send an SMS as: MATS FORMNO DOB(ddmmyy) to 54242. Candidate will receive an SMS on their registered mobile number. The SMS service and number is applicable for all the Phone Operators.

MAT Previous 8 Years Solved Question Papers

How to receive MAT 2020 Scorecard

It is very easy to retrieve the MAT scorecard for the future reference. Here are the steps that the MAT exam takers can follow to download the Scorecard. Candidate can download his/her score card with his 6 digits Registration Form Number and 9 digits Roll NO from AIMA website. AIMA will also send a copy of the scorecards to the candidates by normal post during the last week of Feb/March. In case of non-receipt a request for duplicate score card can be made after 15th March 2020. Candidates shall remain informed that Validity of the MAT score is for that particular session for most MI’s is one year.

Duplicate Scorecard

Duplicate scorecards requested up to 45 days of declaration of result will be free of cost. Duplicate scorecard can be obtained by sending the following documents to AIMA. Exam takers can provide an application on plain paper requesting for a duplicate Score Card.

Photocopy of the lower half of the Admit Card, which was handed over at the test centre duly signed by the invigilator Or Some Govt ID proof.

Self-addressed envelope having:

a) Size 24 cms x 12 cms (approx)

b) Candidate's address written in capitals

c) Postage stamp of Rs. 40/- affixed on it.

Candidates must send their documents on the address provided below if they wish to receive the duplicate scorecard:

Manager – CMS

All India Management Association

Management House’

14, Institutional Area

Lodhi Road

New Delhi – 110003

Also Read: MAT 2020: All about Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process, Syllabus and Exam Pattern

Also Read: About MAT Exam Eligibility Criteria – Click Here

Also Read: About MAT Exam Syllabus – Click Here

Also Read: About MAT Exam Pattern – Click Here

Also Read: About MAT Exam Registration Process – Click Here

Also Read: About MAT Exam Important Dates – Click Here

Also Read: About Institutes accepting MAT Exam Scores – Click Here

Also Read: About MAT Exam Analysis – Click Here

Also Read: About Previous 8 Year MAT Exam papers – Click Here

For more information about the MAT exam, you can visit the official website of the All India Management Association (AIMA)