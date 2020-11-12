The latest NCERT Book for Class 7 English - Honeycomb is available here for free PDF download. This book has been published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for the current academic session 2020-2021. Students should refer to this latest NCERT Book to prepare for their academic examinations.

NCERT Class 7 English Book - Honeycomb

Chapter 1: Three Questions (and Poem - The Squirrel)

Chapter 2: A Gift of Chappals (and Poem - The Rebel)

Chapter 3: Gopal and the Hilsa Fish (and Poem - The Shed)

Chapter 4: The Ashes That Made Trees Bloom (and Poem - Chivvy)

Chapter 5: Quality (and Poem - Trees)

Chapter 6: Expert Detectives (and Poem - Mystery of the Talking Fan)

Chapter 7: The Invention of Vita-Wonk (and Poem - Dad and the Cat and the Tree)

Chapter 8: Fire: Friend and Foe (and Poem - Meadow Surprises)

Chapter 9: A Bicycle in Good Repair (and Poem - Garden Snake)

Chapter 10: The Story of Cricket

Students can also access here the NCERT Solutions for the latest NCERT Class 7 Honeycomb Textbook. Subject experts at Jagran Josh have prepared detailed and accurate answers for all the exercise questions given at the end of each prose and poem. All the NCERT Solutions can be accessed in a chapter-wise PDF format from the links provided below:

