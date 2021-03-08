RBI Grade B Phase II Exam 2021: Last-Minute Tips to score high in Grade B Officer exam

RBI Grade B Last Minute Tips for Phase II Exam: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be conducting the RBI Grade B Phase II exam on 31st March & 1st April 2021. Get here the last-minute tips for the RBI Grade B Phase-2 2021 Exam (Mains) along with the important topics that are highly expected to be asked in the exam. This year, RBI has announced a total of 199 vacancies for Grade B Officer DR – GEN/DEPR/DSIM posts. Thousands of candidates would be appearing for the exam. The competition is going to be higher than expected. It is recommended that that the candidates should glance through these last-minute tips and brush up their preparation level without any further delay.

The RBI Grade B Phase-II Exam will be conducted online. Multiple-choice questions (MCQs) will be asked in the exam from sections like Economic and Social Issues, Finance and Management/Statistics and descriptive paper will be from the English Language. There will be sectional timing for each section. Candidates need to attain the maximum marks to reach the RBI Grade B Cut off 2021. Have a look at the last minute tips and strategies below to score high in RBI Grade B Exam.

Aspiring to score above the expected RBI Grade B cut-off 2021? Then, have a look at the important topics given below and start your revision now. These last days are not meant for deep studies. Candidates should devote this time for revision and practice. These tips and strategies would help the candidates in cracking the RBI Grade B Phase-II 2021 exam in the first attempt itself

Know the Exam Pattern of Phase-II Exam and attempt accordingly

Candidates appearing for the exam should be familiar with the RBI Grade B Exam Pattern 2021 of the Phase-2 exam. Check here the detailed exam pattern:

Phase-II Exam Pattern - DR General Sections Question Type No. of Questions Marks Duration Economic and Social Issues (Paper - I) Objective (MCQ) 65 100 90 Minutes English (Writing Skills) (Paper - II) Descriptive 3 100 90 Minutes Finance and Management (Paper - III) Objective (MCQ) 65 100 90 Minutes

Phase-II Exam Pattern - DR DEPR Sections No. of Questions Marks Duration Economic (Paper - II) 5 100 180 Minutes English (Writing Skills) (Paper - III) 3 100 90 Minutes Phase-II Exam Pattern - DR DSIM Statistics (Paper - II) 5 100 180 Minutes English (Writing Skills) (Paper - III) 3 100 90 Minutes

Analyse Previous Years’ Papers and Mock Tests

By now, candidates must have attempted several practice sets and mock tests. At this eleventh hour, it is advisable that candidates should not undertake any other mock test now. Rather, you should analyse the attempted mock tests and know your strong areas. By going through the already attempted practice papers and mock tests, you will not only brush-up your preparations but also you get to know the topics and areas where you stand strong and where you should skip while appearing for the exam.

Time Management

The key to crack any competitive exam, especially bank exams, is to manage the time wisely. Candidates need to attempt as many questions as possible within a time frame of 2 hours. Total of 200 questions will be asked in the RBI Grade B Phase-I exam. Candidates should make sure that they attempt every question with high accuracy and should not devote over 1 minute to a question.

Carry RBI Grade B Admit Card & Photo ID Proof to Exam Centre

Candidates must carry the RBI Grade B Admit Card 2021 and Photo ID Proof to the examination centre. Candidates who forget to carry the admit card will not be allowed to enter the centre and appear for the exam. So, reach the exam centre before the reporting time along with all the essential documents.