RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Dates in August: Pre-Bid Conference held for ECA Appointment, New Roles Assigned to ECA for conducting RRB NTPC Exam amid COVID-19 Pandemic

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Dates in August: As per the latest notification, Railways held Pre-Bid Conference on 3rd July 2020 for addressing queries raised by prospective bidders in connection with RRB NTPC 2020 Exam. In 2019, more than 1.26 crore candidates applied for the RRB NTPC Exam. Railways will conduct the online exam or Computer Based Test (CBT) for 35208 vacancies including 24605 Graduate Posts and 10603 Under Graduate Posts under Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) including Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master, etc. Let’s look at the details of the Official Notification Released for ECA Appointment and RRB NTPC 2020 Exam:

Get RRB NTPC 2020 Admit Card & Exam Updates

Railways Assigned New Roles to Exam Conducting Agency (ECA)

As per the official notification, RRB NTPC Computer Based Test (CBTs) may have to be conducted in a new scenario to meet the challenges posed by COVID duly following safety measures like adequate social distance, face mask etc, to ensure not only candidate’s health but also public health. This requires a thorough and detailed study. Hence, the bidding start date, last date of submission of tender and date of opening of technical bids are hereby revised further as under:

Recent Story: RRB NTPC 2020, RRB Group D 2020, RRB MI 2020 New Vacancies Update-Railways to Surrender 50% Non-Safety Posts to create New Safety Category Posts

Bidding Start Date 3rd August 2020 Last date & time of online submission of Tender 17th August 2020 (2:00 PM) Date & Time of opening of Technical bids 17th August 2020 (3:00 PM)

Check RRB NTPC Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2020 – CBT 1 & 2, CBAT, Typing Skill Test

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam & Admit Card Release Date Likely after ECA Appointment

Railways will conduct RRB NTPC 2020 Exam after the appointment of Exam conducting Agency (ECA) through tenders and bids. Under the Current Scenerio, new kind of challenges is being faced by Indian Railways which were previously unexpected due to COVID-19 pandemic. These challenges are:

Candidates may have to wear face masks, which again pose challenges of tackling impersonation;

Mass gathering at exam centres may occur;

Sanitation of exam centres after each shift;

Number of candidates to be booked in an exam centre may have to be cutdown to enable more social distance between two candidates while enforcing the norms required for fair and smooth conduct of examination of this magnitude.

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam for over 1.26 Crore Candidates

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is formulating a viable strategy to conduct massive examination of over 1.26 crore applicants and scheduling of all the processes etc while observing all norms in Covid-19 scenario. Conducting online Exam for more than 1.26 crore candidates across India while keeping the safety of the candidates will be a major challenge for the Indian Railways & Exam Conducting Agency (ECA). Exam Centres and Dates must be allocated keeping in mind COVID-19 Safety guidelines including travelling to exam centres and social distancing during exam.

Check RRB NTPC Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Updates to Candidates will be sent officially

RRBs follow the practice of direct and instantaneous communication with candidates through regular updates on web-sites and individual SMSs and emails, whenever required. Candidates are appealed to refer to these official communications only and not be misguided by false propaganda and rumors being circulated on social media, many of which are aimed at misleading the genuine candidates and adversely affecting their preparation for examination.

Click here to get the RRB 2020 Exam Calendar

Past Story: RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Ministry of Railways Issued New Guidelines for Conducting RRB NTPC Exam in 2020

Candidates can also check some of the important information related to RRB Group D 2020 & RRB MI 2020 Exam from the links given below:

RRB Group D 2020 Exam Details

RRB MI 2020 Exam Details