RRB NTPC CBT-2 2022 Exam Postponed (CEN 01/2019): Check 2nd Stage Computer Based Test Syllabus & Exam Pattern in Detail

RRB NTPC CBT-2 2022 Exam Postponed (CEN 01/2019): Railway Recruitment Board has postponed RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam (CEN 01/2019) amid candidates' Protests against CBT-1 Result. Let’s look at the latest exam pattern & syllabus of RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT in detail.

Created On: Jan 28, 2022 10:50 IST
RRB NTPC CBT-2 2022 Exam Postponed (CEN 01/2019)
RRB NTPC CBT-2 2022 Exam Postponed (CEN 01/2019)

RRB NTPC CBT-2 2022 Exam Postponed (CEN 01/2019): Railway Recruitment Board has officially postponed 2nd Stage CBT which was scheduled to be held from 15th Feb to 19th Feb 2022. Each of Level, i.e., Level 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the 7th CPC will have Separate 2nd Stage CBT. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC will have a common 2nd stage CBT. The Roll Number for CBT-2 is the same as that of CBT-1.

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Pattern

Separate 2nd Stage CBT shall be taken for each of the 7th CPC Level i.e. Level 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 with graded difficulty level. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC shall have a common 2nd stage CBT. If candidates are eligible for more than one level of 7th CPC posts as per their educational qualifications, they have to give common 1st stage CBT and corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level of 7th CPC.

RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT 2022 Exam Pattern

Subjects

Number of Questions

(Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each)

Duration

General Awareness

50

1 Hour 30 Minutes

(2 Hours for PwBD Candidates)

Mathematics

35

General Intelligence and Reasoning

35

Total

120 Questions of 120 marks

Note:

- There will be negative marking and 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer. The section-wise distribution given in the above table is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers.

- Minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various categories: UR-40%, EWS40%, OBC (Non creamy layer)-30%, SC-30%, ST-25%. These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.The normalized marks scored by the candidate in the 2nd stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting the candidates for document verification for the posts which do not have Typing Skill Test/Computer-based Aptitude Test.

- For the posts having Typing Skill Test/Computer-based Aptitude Test, the normalized marks scored by the candidate in the 2nd stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting the candidates for Typing Skill Test/Computer-based Aptitude Test.

- The shortlisting for Skill Tests such as Computer-based Aptitude Test and Typing Skill Test shall be to the extent of 8 times the vacancies (may increase or decrease as per the requirement of Railway Administration) based on the merit of the candidates in 2nd Stage CBT.

Check for which posts RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-2 Exam will be held

RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT 2022 Syllabus

The Questions will be of objective type with multiple choices and are likely to include questions pertaining to:

Subjects (120 Marks)

Topics

General Awareness

(50 Marks)

Current Events of National and International Importance, Games and Sports, Art and Culture of India, Indian Literature, Monuments and Places of India, General Science and Life Science (up to 10th CBSE), History of India and Freedom Struggle, Physical, Social and Economic Geography of India and World, Indian Polity and Governance- constitution and political system, General Scientific and Technological Developments including Space and Nuclear Program of India, UN and Other important World Organizations, Environmental Issues Concerning India and World at Large, Basics of Computers and Computer Applications, Common Abbreviations, Transport Systems in India, Indian Economy, Famous Personalities of India and World, Flagship Government Programs, Flora and Fauna of India, Important Government and Public Sector Organizations of India, etc.

Mathematics

(35 Marks)

Number System, Decimals, Fractions, LCM, HCF, Ratio and Proportions, Percentage, Mensuration, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Simple and Compound Interest, Profit and Loss, Elementary Algebra, Geometry and Trigonometry, Elementary Statistics, etc.

General Intelligence and Reasoning (35 Marks)

Analogies, Completion of Number and Alphabetical Series, Coding and Decoding, Mathematical Operations, Similarities and Differences, Relationships, Analytical Reasoning, Syllogism, Jumbling, Venn Diagrams, Puzzle, Data Sufficiency, Statement- Conclusion, Statement- Courses of Action, Decision Making, Maps, Interpretation of Graphs, etc.

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Admit Card Postponed

A candidate appearing for CBT-2 for different levels and on different dates will have a different e-call letter for each level/date. A candidate will be scheduled for all his exams in the same city, but the exam center may vary. Each candidate will have a common city intimation slip. For the Candidates who are scheduled for the CBT-2 exam:

- The LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites.

- Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in Exam City and date intimation link.

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Centre & Covid Guidelines

Aadhaar linked Biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam center prior to entry in the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card. Candidates will have to follow all Covid-19 prevention protocols, including wearing Face Mask, Hand Sanitation, Social Distancing, etc., during the 2nd stage CBT.

RRB NTPC 2022 Final Selection

Based on the performance of candidates in 2nd Stage CBT and based on the performance of candidates in both 2nd Stage CBT and CBAT/TST (as applicable), candidates equal to the number of vacancies will be called for Document Verification as per their merit and options. Appointment of selected candidates is subject to their passing requisite Medical Fitness Test to be conducted by the Railway Administration, final verification of educational and community certificates and verification of antecedents/character of the candidates.

FAQ

Q1. What are the Exam Dates for RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2?

Postponed (Earlier 15th to 19th Feb 2022)

Q2. When RRB NTPC CBT-2 Admit Card will be released?

Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in Exam City and date intimation link,

Q3. When RRB NTPC CBT-2 2022 City Intimation link will be activated?

The LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites 2 weeks before

Q4. What is the Exam Pattern for RRB NTPC CBT-2 2022 Exam?

Separate 2nd Stage CBT shall be taken for each of the 7th CPC Level i.e. Level 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 with graded difficulty level. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC shall have a common 2nd stage CBT.
